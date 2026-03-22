Liquid Bronzers Are the Simple Secret to Achieving Tanned, Radiant Summer-Ready Skin
These are the very best formulas
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I'm a firm believer that a good bronzer can transform every makeup look. On the days I'm pushed for time or lacking energy, sweeping one of the best bronzers over my cheekbones and forehead is enough to make me feel alive and glowy. But by far the very best form is a liquid bronzer.
Don't get me wrong, cream bronzers are some of my most used products of all time. But there's something about the dewy finish of a liquid bronzer, as well as how seamlessly they blend, that makes them my go-to when my skin needs some colour and radiance. Not to mention, they can be mixed with your moisturiser or foundation for even easier application and a totally natural tanned finish.
If you have drier skin that doesn't agree with matte powder bronzers or prefer a more subtle look than a pigmented cream, a liquid bronzer may be exactly what you're lacking. But fear not, I've tested the very best liquid formulas, from bronzing drops to thicker formulas with more coverage, and curated a list of the ones I'd recommend to anyone looking to achieve a healthy glow.
Shop the best liquid bronzers
Weleda's serum drops are my current favourites. As well as delivering the perfect natural bronze and glow, they moisturise the skin for an all-over boost. My favourite thing is how versatile this formula is—wear alone, under makeup, as regular bronzer, mixed in with foundation, or added to your skincare for a lighter finish. You get an extremely natural result with these drops with a hint of shine, which is ideal if you want to avoid an orange tinge or overly-bronzed look.
Drunk Elephant's bronzing drops have a similar finish to Weleda's, but with a darker pigment that's a tad shinier. I turn to these when my natural skin is more tanned or when I want a noticeably bronzed cheek. They have the added bonus of protecting your skin from pollutants, making them my top recommendation if you're conscious of environmental aggressors.
If you're after a full coverage bronzer with a buildable finish, e.l.f.'s formula offers exactly that. It applies like a concealer with a creamy liquid texture that's both easy to blend and create more dramatic looks with. Functioning as a bronzer and a contour, it's one of my favourites to travel with for versatility. It's also great for holidays when you want a formula you can build up when your tan gets a little deeper.
I've previously declared my love for Jones Road's powder bronzer, but the gel formula is just as brilliant. It offers a sheer wash of colour with a barely there finish, but it manages to give the skin instant lift and colour that is extremely natural. Unlike some other liquid bronzers, it doesn't have any sparkle, which is what makes it blend out so beautifully and mimic the look of a real tan.
Although Charlotte Tilbury's wand is technically a contour, I love it for bronzing too. It offers incredible glow in a blendable yet pigmented formula, and a little really goes a long way thanks to the sponge applicator that stops me from applying too much at once. I find it leaves my skin perfectly highlighted with just the right amount of dew, so it's one I turn to when I want extra glow.
I'm a huge fan of Saie's complexion products, and this is no exception. It has very subtle shimmer, and the doe foot applicator makes it a dream to apply to the skin. A few dots on my cheeks provides ample pigment, and it never looks orange or muddy. It's a brilliant all-rounder that sits between a more natural sheer look and a glowy, deep tan depending on how much you want to build it up.
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Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.