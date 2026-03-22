Liquid Bronzers Are the Simple Secret to Achieving Tanned, Radiant Summer-Ready Skin

I'm a firm believer that a good bronzer can transform every makeup look. On the days I'm pushed for time or lacking energy, sweeping one of the best bronzers over my cheekbones and forehead is enough to make me feel alive and glowy. But by far the very best form is a liquid bronzer.

Don't get me wrong, cream bronzers are some of my most used products of all time. But there's something about the dewy finish of a liquid bronzer, as well as how seamlessly they blend, that makes them my go-to when my skin needs some colour and radiance. Not to mention, they can be mixed with your moisturiser or foundation for even easier application and a totally natural tanned finish.

If you have drier skin that doesn't agree with matte powder bronzers or prefer a more subtle look than a pigmented cream, a liquid bronzer may be exactly what you're lacking. But fear not, I've tested the very best liquid formulas, from bronzing drops to thicker formulas with more coverage, and curated a list of the ones I'd recommend to anyone looking to achieve a healthy glow.

Shop the best liquid bronzers