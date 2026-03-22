Liquid Bronzers Are the Simple Secret to Achieving Tanned, Radiant Summer-Ready Skin

These are the very best formulas

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I'm a firm believer that a good bronzer can transform every makeup look. On the days I'm pushed for time or lacking energy, sweeping one of the best bronzers over my cheekbones and forehead is enough to make me feel alive and glowy. But by far the very best form is a liquid bronzer.

Don't get me wrong, cream bronzers are some of my most used products of all time. But there's something about the dewy finish of a liquid bronzer, as well as how seamlessly they blend, that makes them my go-to when my skin needs some colour and radiance. Not to mention, they can be mixed with your moisturiser or foundation for even easier application and a totally natural tanned finish.

If you have drier skin that doesn't agree with matte powder bronzers or prefer a more subtle look than a pigmented cream, a liquid bronzer may be exactly what you're lacking. But fear not, I've tested the very best liquid formulas, from bronzing drops to thicker formulas with more coverage, and curated a list of the ones I'd recommend to anyone looking to achieve a healthy glow.

Shop the best liquid bronzers

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.