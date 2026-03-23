My Fine Hair Falls Flat Easily—These Shampoos Keep It Soft, Light and Healthy

For as long as I can remember, I've always been self-conscious about my fine hair. Friends who effortlessly styled their thick, long locks had my eternal envy, in stark contrast to me, the girl who's always joked about having 'about three hairs' on her head. I've always wanted thicker, longer hair, but there comes a time when you have to accept and love your hair as is, which I now do.

These days, I know how best to boost my hair for bounce, body and volume. I've discovered the lifestyle habits, styling techniques and products I should use to work with what I've got, and this starts with a great shampoo.

Many formulas have weighed my hair down, so when I find one that feels lightweight yet cleanses effectively and nourishes my dry strands, I shout from the rooftops about it. And there are nine that I consistently turn to.

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(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

What should you look for in a shampoo for fine hair?

Experts agree that the priority should be finding a formula that effectively cleanses without stripping, because buildup is often what weighs fine hair down. "Look for lightweight, volumising shampoos that remove build-up but don’t leave heavy residue behind," advises Stylist Hadley Yates. "Look for shampoos that focus on volume, body or strengthening. Ingredients that gently lift the hair at the root and support the hair fibre can make a big difference in how full the hair looks once it’s styled," adds Neale Rodger, Style Director for STIL Salon.

It's also worth checking the ingredients list. "Proteins like keratin, rice protein or wheat protein are great because they help strengthen the hair and can give it a bit more structure, which fine hair often needs," says Rodger, while Yates says that strengthening and hydrating ingredients that are still lightweight are recommended. These include ingredients such as panthenol (pro-vitamin B5) and gentle plant extracts.

In terms of what to avoid, it's mostly about steering clear of anything that will weigh the hair down more. "Try to avoid anything overly rich or oil-heavy. Ingredients like heavy oils and rich butters can coat the hair shaft and flatten the root, which is the opposite of what fine hair needs. Oil-based products in particular can reduce lift and volume, so keeping formulas lightweight will help maintain bounce and body," says Yates.

Also, be careful with silicone-based products; while they can be incredible for boosting shine and softness initially, they can quickly build up at the root, pulling hair down over time.

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The best shampoos for fine hair

1. Champo Pitta Volumising Shampoo

(Image credit: Champo)

Champo Pitta Volumising Shampoo Today's Best Deals £18 at Harrods Reasons to buy + Great for fine OR thinning hair + Chic packaging Reasons to avoid - Not widely available, only available at selected retailers

You may take one look at this shampoo bottle and think: instantly sold. I wouldn't blame you – the packaging is so chic, and looks gorgeous on any bathroom shelf. But it's what's inside that counts the most, and luckily, that's just as impressive. Made with 98% naturally derived ingredients, Chāmpo's formula helps hair that's both fine and/or thinning, cleansing effectively but without weighing the hair down, and boosting volume noticeably. It's best when used in conjunction with the line's conditioner, for fuller effects.

2. Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Volume Cleanse Shampoo

(Image credit: Sam McKnight)

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Volume Cleanse Shampoo Today's Best Deals £28 at Liberty Reasons to buy + Smells incredible + Adds texture Reasons to avoid - May not be hydrating enough for some

I am proudly Hair By Sam McKnight's biggest fan. I think the products are absolute genius. I remember going to the launch years ago, when the line consisted of four sprays – and while they're all incredible, the shampoo and conditioners in the range are just as brilliant. As someone who always has the brand's Cool Girl texture spray on my shelf, this shampoo was a game changer for me. It has a similar vibe – cleansing, adding a little texture and boosting volume, making it perfect for hair on the finer side. My only qualm would be that it can sometimes feel not as nourishing for dry hair, but once you use conditioner, you're pretty much good to go.

3. Living Proof Full Shampoo

(Image credit: Living Proof)

Living Proof Full Shampoo Today's Best Deals £30 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Noticeably adds volume + Smells divine Reasons to avoid - A little on the expensive side

Another absolute game-changer, Living Proof's Full Shampoo is designed to give the hair a noticeable boost in volume and fullness, which it wholeheartedly delivers on. The product does its work by effectively cleansing and removing build-up at the scalp, which has been weighing hair down and stripping it of its natural oils. By reducing this build-up, hair is left looking bouncier and shinier. Oh, and wait until you smell it...

4. Davines VOLU Shampoo

(Image credit: Davines)

Davines VOLU Shampoo Today's Best Deals £23 at Liberty Reasons to buy + Lightweight yet volume-boosting Reasons to avoid - Only available at selected retailers

I'm a big fan of Davines haircare, and feel like it always runs slightly under the radar and never quite gets the hype it deserves. Case in point: this volumising shampoo, which feels super lightweight on hair but cleanses effectively while feeling really moisturising and hydrating – particularly if you're prone to dryness. The hero ingredient is turnip from Caprauna, Piedmont, which injects hair with vitamins and minerals to revive and add bounce.

5. Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Shampoo

(Image credit: Philip Kingsley)

Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Shampoo Today's Best Deals £30 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Trichologist-developed, really delivers on promises Reasons to avoid - A little pricey

Whenever I have any issues with my hair or scalp, I turn to Philip Kingsley. They just know hair. Powered by trichologists, the brand's thickening shampoo works hard to boost fine hair in a way that really lasts. It features three core ingredients: hyper-branched polymers and hydrolysed pea peptides to boost volume and fullness, as well as BHAs to exfoliate the scalp and remove build-up that could be weighing fine hair down. It may be a little on the expensive side, but this is a product that does what it says on the tin.

6. Rahua Voluminous Shampoo

(Image credit: Rahua)

Rahua Voluminous Shampoo Today's Best Deals £34 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Natural ingredients list Reasons to avoid - Only available at certain retailers

A favourite of Yates', this shampoo has the expert seal of approval: "If you want something more natural-leaning, Rahua shampoos are great as they use whole-food ingredients and avoid a lot of the heavier components that can flatten fine hair," he comments. "The key is always to keep things lightweight, avoid oil-heavy formulas, and focus on scalp health – when the scalp is clean and balanced, fine hair naturally has more lift and movement." Powered by green tea antioxidants, citrus juices, and lemongrass to remove buildup at the scalp and enhance body, this shampoo is suitable for all hair types.

7. Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hydrating Shampoo

(Image credit: Gisou)

Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hydrating Shampoo Today's Best Deals £25 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Super hydrating and nourishing for dry hair + Smells and looks incredible Reasons to avoid - May feel a little heavy for some

When I initially tried Gisou's shampoo, I had pretty much convinced myself it would be no good for my hair type. The product is focused on moisturising and hydrating aplenty, so I feared it would noticeably weigh down my locks. I can admit I was wrong: this formula manages to bridge the gap between being ultra-nourishing and yet still lightweight enough to be suitable for finer hair types. It lathers up beautifully, smells incredible and looks so cute on your bathroom shelf (just look at that packaging), making it a real unexpected find.

8. Redken High Rise Volume Lifting Shampoo

(Image credit: Redken)

Redken High Rise Volume Lifting Shampoo Today's Best Deals £21.15 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Features body-building polymers to add volume Reasons to avoid - Not as moisturising as some of Redken's other shampoos

I really am a ride or die Redken girl: I just feel like I've never used a bad product from them. And while I usually use the 'Extreme' range for damaged hair (in the blue bottle), I also love the volumising formula which targets fine, lifeless locks in particular. It's designed to deeply cleanse at the scalp meaning less buildup, and also features volume-boosting Filloxane and Silicone Polymers to add body and bounce. Another winner from the line, IMO.

9. Oribe Gold Lust Repair Restore Shampoo

(Image credit: Oribe)

Oribe Gold Lust Repair Restore Shampoo Today's Best Deals £58 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Smells amazing and feels luxurious to use Reasons to avoid - Expensive

I couldn't possibly complete a shampoo roundup without an Oribe mention: I've been using this brand for nearly a decade and it just works for my fine hair type perfectly. I actually don't opt for its volume-boosting shampoo usually, but stick to the Gold Lust Repair range, which is beautifully hydrating and repairing without weighing hair down. Honestly though, you can't really go wrong with anything in this range. And if you love your shampoo to smell good, you won't get much better than this...