Long, Thick Hair Is My Ultimate Goal—These Hair Growth Serums Have Been Transformative
The key to fuller, shinier hair
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I would gladly forfeit every single product in my vast makeup and skincare collection if it meant I could have the hair of my dreams. Waist length mermaid hair has always been the fantasy, but bleaching for over a decade has meant that any significant growth takes me years to achieve—and that's without regular trims to get rid of my dead ends that set me back. It's only recently that I've turned to hair growth serums to attempt to rectify this, and I've already noticed a huge difference in terms of shininess, softness, and yes, new growth.
Hair longevity is set to be a huge beauty trend this year, which all starts with the scalp. Most of us are familiar with rosemary oil for hair growth and other scalp-based oil treatments, but there are countless other ingredients found in serums that can work wonders for both growth and skin health.
In my quest to achieve ridiculously long hair for summer—and years to come—I've had a series of hair growth serums in rotation. These are the ones that I can confidently say genuinely deliver on all fronts, plus, some expert-approved recommendations from our beauty team.
The hair growth serums we swear by
Since this oil came into my life, I haven't gone a week without using it. Rosemary oil like this stimulates follicles for visibly longer, fuller strands whilst moisturising, so it's ideal for bleached hair. It comes with a handy root comb applicator that makes it a dream to apply, and it feels extremely therapeutic. Not only is it affordable, but a little goes a long way with this oil—I've been using the same bottle for months and it's still going strong. In the short term, my hair is so much softer and easier to manage straight after using it, but I've also had several comments from friends about my hair looking longer.
I had heard nothing but rave reviews for Cécred's drops, so I knew I had to put them to the test. Designed to visibly improve hair density and enhance scalp health for fuller looking hair, it's not so much focused on length but boosting the appearance of thinner hair. What I love most about this serum is that it's a leave-in formula, so requires zero scrubbing out. It has a very subtle scent and a watery texture that doesn't leave the hair at all greasy. In the time I've been using it on my hairline, my scalp certainly looks and feels healthier. It's also suitable for all hair types and textures, and it can be used while wearing extensions, wigs, and weaves to support hair density.
Hair Syrup has been on my radar for years, and I've finally put it to the test. The Rapunzel formula helps to revitalise your scalp and works to leave hair feeling fuller, softer and shinier, which in turn will promote scalp health and growth. It has a lovely orangey scent, and the dropper bottle makes it easy to apply. It quickly saturates the scalp and is easy to comb through to the ends of the hair too. Even after one application, it worked wonders to make my bleached hair softer and feeling thicker post-wash.
If you're after something heavy-duty to stimulate hair growth, this Scandinavian Biolabs formula is just that. It's a clinically tested formula with noticeable improvements in hair density, and the reviews from customers hail it as a miracle product. Results from testing found that 97% of participants noticed a decrease in hair loss within five months. I love that the formula isn't oily or sticky, so it sits comfortably on the scalp. However, it needs to be left on for six hours, so that's something to keep in mind. Yes, it's pricier than some other serums, but it's a stronger formulation that anyone who's yet to find a product that works will want to try.
"I've been using this serum for nearly three months now, and not only have I noticed that my hair looks thicker, but those sparse gaps around my temples? They're basically gone. Most noticeable, though, is just how quickly my hair has grown. As someone with long hair, it's hard to judge, but I do have a fringe, and I have had to increase the number of times I get it trimmed monthly," says Beauty Editor Nessa Humayun.
Kérastase's Genesis serum has been all over my social media recently, and it does an incredible job at boosting hair density around the hairline. "This serum is designed to give the illusion of fuller, thicker hair. It also helps give hair an incredible shine and smells beautiful," says Beauty Contributor Tori Crowther. It also helps to strengthen weak hair prone to falling, so it's the serum I recommend to those who want to get ahead of any hair loss or scalp issues.
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Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.