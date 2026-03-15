Long, Thick Hair Is My Ultimate Goal—These Hair Growth Serums Have Been Transformative

I would gladly forfeit every single product in my vast makeup and skincare collection if it meant I could have the hair of my dreams. Waist length mermaid hair has always been the fantasy, but bleaching for over a decade has meant that any significant growth takes me years to achieve—and that's without regular trims to get rid of my dead ends that set me back. It's only recently that I've turned to hair growth serums to attempt to rectify this, and I've already noticed a huge difference in terms of shininess, softness, and yes, new growth.

Hair longevity is set to be a huge beauty trend this year, which all starts with the scalp. Most of us are familiar with rosemary oil for hair growth and other scalp-based oil treatments, but there are countless other ingredients found in serums that can work wonders for both growth and skin health.

In my quest to achieve ridiculously long hair for summer—and years to come—I've had a series of hair growth serums in rotation. These are the ones that I can confidently say genuinely deliver on all fronts, plus, some expert-approved recommendations from our beauty team.

The hair growth serums we swear by