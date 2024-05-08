Glow lovers, these 8 bronzing drops will give you a sun-kissed glow from home

There’s no denying the power of a tan to boost your mood, increase your confidence, and, let’s be honest, make us feel ourselves a little more, but as we’re currently all more than aware of the dangers that come with sitting out in the sun for too long (especially sans SPF which is a big no, no) finding ways to fake that summer glow is now more important than ever. This is where the best fake tan comes in very handy. If you’re looking for a way to give your face a little extra radiance, you’ll most likely have stumbled across bronzing drops, as there are a wave of new launches hitting our shelves that promise that post-holiday glow in an instant.

If you’ve found yourself wondering which bronzing drops are best, you’ll most likely have come across Drunk Elephant’s now cult status D-Bronzi Drops which rose to TikTok fame last year after regularly selling out on online retailers. But, while there’s no denying Drunk Elephant’s offering is pretty impressive (I’m a huge fan of their multi-use ability as you’ll hear more about later), they now aren’t the only ones laying claim to the crown for the best bronzing drops. From First Aid Beauty’s sensitive skin-friendly offering to Coco & Eve’s gradual tan drops, there are now a host of different formulas aiming to tackle different needs, skin concerns, and make-up styles.

With an array of formulas on the market, you may be wondering which bronzing drops deserve a place in your beauty routine. That’s why I’m here, as I’ve spent the past few weeks putting the newest bronzing drops to the test as well as some cult classic offerings, alongside members of the Marie Claire team, to see which ones live up to the hype. Keep scrolling to find out which ranked the best, just in time for your summer glow-up (literally).

The best bronzing drops

1. Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-pollution Bronzing Drops

(Image credit: SpaceNK)

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-pollution Bronzing Drops Today's Best Deals £34 at SpaceNK Reasons to buy + Natural looking finish + Fragrance free Reasons to avoid - Only one shade available - Dries down quickly so you need to blend

The bronzing drops that started our obsession, there’s a reason Drunk Elephant’s D-bronzi achieved cult status. On no-make-up days, I like to mix them with my moisturiser for a radiant yet natural base. I’ve also worn them alone on holiday to perk up my tan and give my complexion a more even finish. Most recently, and possibly the most controversial way I’ve been using them, is as a matte bronzer, using a beauty blender for a more targeted application. The great thing about these is, that because they sit between a shimmer and a matte finish, they’re incredibly versatile, and can be built up to achieve your desired finish. A true hero product.

2. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Today's Best Deals £33 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Plump, dewy finish Reasons to avoid - Watermelon scent may not be to all tastes

Glow Recipe’s original dew drops are one of my favourite products for making my skin look dewy, plump and hydrated so I had high hopes for this tinted version. Still packed with brightening niacinamide and watermelon, it has the same hydrating feel on the skin but with the addition of a tint for a sun-kissed glow. Unlike most of the bronzing drops on this list which are multi-use, these are best applied directly onto the skin, so I went in with two pumps and massaged it in with my fingers. The result? I’d say these give the most subtle finish offering more of a glow than an outright bronze. Think glazed doughnut skin after a weekend in the sun.

3. e.l.f Bronzing Drops

(Image credit: e.l.f)

(Image credit: Sofia Piza)

e.l.f Bronzing Drops Today's Best Deals £12 at e.l.f Reasons to buy + Three shade options + Affordable price Reasons to avoid - Sheer on first use

“As a lazy girl who opts out of bronzer on a daily basis, I'm obsessed with these bronzing drops as I could simply add them to my moisturiser to make the process quick and pain-free. As I favour a slight glow rather than a full-on bronzed look, I combined three drops for a light tint, however, for those looking for a fully bronzed look, I recommend adding four to six drops to increase the colour payoff. The consistency was similar to a serum, not too runny or thick, and I didn't notice a particular scent making it pleasurable to put on. These are truly great and for under £15 another great win for e.l.f.” Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer

4. Isle of Paradise Sunny Serum Tanning Drops

(Image credit: Boots)

Isle of Paradise Sunny Serum Tanning Drops Today's Best Deals £15.95 at Boots Reasons to buy + Easy pump applicator + Soft, shimmery finish Reasons to avoid - Only one shade available

Isle of Paradise knows a thing or two when it comes to tanning so expectations were high for their sunny serum which is basically an instant tanner designed to give a bronze, sun-kissed glow. Rather than a nozzle applicator, these drops come with a pump, making it super easy to dispense the product. The shade is a golden bronze tone, with a slightly shimmery finish - more so than Drunk Elephant’s drops, less so than Iconic’s (more on those later). Because of this, I love these drops combined with foundation to up the glow or applied as a highlighter on top of makeup. That’s not to say you can’t wear them alone for an all-over bronze, but for me, as a delicate highlight is where these drops shine (no pun intended).

5. Coco & Eve Bronzing Face Drops

(Image credit: Beauty Bay)

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Coco & Eve Bronzing Face Drops Today's Best Deals £22.75 at Beauty Bay Reasons to buy + Two shades available + Long-lasting finish Reasons to avoid - Developing formula - Traditional fake tan scent

“I’ve tried a number of face tanning products and these bronzing drops are among my favourites. The lightweight gel formula is intended to be mixed with your moisturiser, so it’s easy to incorporate into your skincare routine. I applied three drops in the morning and a few hours later I was left with a gorgeous, subtle glow. Most importantly, this formula doesn’t break me out (hurrah!) so, if your skin is particularly sensitive or breakout-prone, these are a great option. The only thing I would note is that they do have that classic fake tan smell, and be sure to close the cap properly before shaking the bottle - you do not want this product going everywhere.” Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

6. First Aid Beauty Bronze + Glow Drops With Niacinamide

(Image credit: LookFantastic)

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

First Aid Beauty Bronze + Glow Drops With Niacinamide Today's Best Deals £26 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Suitable for sensitive skin + Infused with niacinamide Reasons to avoid - Sheer coverage

First Aid Beauty creates products with sensitive skin in mind so if you’re prone to breakouts or struggle with sensitivity these are a great option. Alongside giving skin a delicate bronze glow, they also contain niacinamide to protect and improve skin tone and texture over time. While I need to do more testing to vouch for these claims, I can say they feel nice and hydrating on the skin. Simply mix 3-4 drops into your favourite moisturizer and apply using your fingers for an all-over warm bronze glow.

7. Makeup Revolution Bright Light Bronzing Drops

(Image credit: LookFantastic)

Makeup Revolution Bright Light Bronzing Drops Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Look Fantastic Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Two shade options Reasons to avoid - Least aesthetic packaging

While many of the bronzing drops on this list (e.l.f are the exception) only come in one universal shade, Revolution’s bronzing drops come in two options - Scorched and Spice - so both lighter and deeper skin tones are catered for. I opted for shade Scorched and applied it directly to my face with my fingers after my skincare routine for a little added boost. My foundation applied smoothly on top and looked a little more glowy than it would when worn alone. At just £10, these drops give the higher-end versions a run for their money.

8. Iconic Instant Sunshine Bronzing Drops

(Image credit: Beauty Bay)

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Iconic Instant Sunshine Bronzing Drops Today's Best Deals £22 at Beauty Bay Reasons to buy + Ultra-glowy finish + Precise pen applictor Reasons to avoid - More of a highlighter than a bronzer

Iconic’s self-proclaimed Instant Sunshine Drops really are like sunshine in a bottle. Of all the drops on this list, these are definitely the most golden when it comes to tone and I’d define them more as a liquid highlighter than a bronzer as they really do shimmer on the skin. My favourite thing about these drops however is the clever “needle” style applicator which is just SO fun to use. You simply click the bottom and it dispenses the perfect amount of product either directly onto your skin or into moisturiser ready to be mixed. Plus, it’s perfect to travel with, as it won’t take up too much space in your carry-on.