Glow lovers, these 8 bronzing drops will give you a sun-kissed glow from home
No passport necessary
There’s no denying the power of a tan to boost your mood, increase your confidence, and, let’s be honest, make us feel ourselves a little more, but as we’re currently all more than aware of the dangers that come with sitting out in the sun for too long (especially sans SPF which is a big no, no) finding ways to fake that summer glow is now more important than ever. This is where the best fake tan comes in very handy. If you’re looking for a way to give your face a little extra radiance, you’ll most likely have stumbled across bronzing drops, as there are a wave of new launches hitting our shelves that promise that post-holiday glow in an instant.
If you’ve found yourself wondering which bronzing drops are best, you’ll most likely have come across Drunk Elephant’s now cult status D-Bronzi Drops which rose to TikTok fame last year after regularly selling out on online retailers. But, while there’s no denying Drunk Elephant’s offering is pretty impressive (I’m a huge fan of their multi-use ability as you’ll hear more about later), they now aren’t the only ones laying claim to the crown for the best bronzing drops. From First Aid Beauty’s sensitive skin-friendly offering to Coco & Eve’s gradual tan drops, there are now a host of different formulas aiming to tackle different needs, skin concerns, and make-up styles.
With an array of formulas on the market, you may be wondering which bronzing drops deserve a place in your beauty routine. That’s why I’m here, as I’ve spent the past few weeks putting the newest bronzing drops to the test as well as some cult classic offerings, alongside members of the Marie Claire team, to see which ones live up to the hype. Keep scrolling to find out which ranked the best, just in time for your summer glow-up (literally).
The best bronzing drops
1. Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-pollution Bronzing Drops
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-pollution Bronzing Drops
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The bronzing drops that started our obsession, there’s a reason Drunk Elephant’s D-bronzi achieved cult status. On no-make-up days, I like to mix them with my moisturiser for a radiant yet natural base. I’ve also worn them alone on holiday to perk up my tan and give my complexion a more even finish. Most recently, and possibly the most controversial way I’ve been using them, is as a matte bronzer, using a beauty blender for a more targeted application. The great thing about these is, that because they sit between a shimmer and a matte finish, they’re incredibly versatile, and can be built up to achieve your desired finish. A true hero product.
2. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Glow Recipe’s original dew drops are one of my favourite products for making my skin look dewy, plump and hydrated so I had high hopes for this tinted version. Still packed with brightening niacinamide and watermelon, it has the same hydrating feel on the skin but with the addition of a tint for a sun-kissed glow. Unlike most of the bronzing drops on this list which are multi-use, these are best applied directly onto the skin, so I went in with two pumps and massaged it in with my fingers. The result? I’d say these give the most subtle finish offering more of a glow than an outright bronze. Think glazed doughnut skin after a weekend in the sun.
3. e.l.f Bronzing Drops
e.l.f Bronzing Drops
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
“As a lazy girl who opts out of bronzer on a daily basis, I'm obsessed with these bronzing drops as I could simply add them to my moisturiser to make the process quick and pain-free. As I favour a slight glow rather than a full-on bronzed look, I combined three drops for a light tint, however, for those looking for a fully bronzed look, I recommend adding four to six drops to increase the colour payoff. The consistency was similar to a serum, not too runny or thick, and I didn't notice a particular scent making it pleasurable to put on. These are truly great and for under £15 another great win for e.l.f.” Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer
4. Isle of Paradise Sunny Serum Tanning Drops
Isle of Paradise Sunny Serum Tanning Drops
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Isle of Paradise knows a thing or two when it comes to tanning so expectations were high for their sunny serum which is basically an instant tanner designed to give a bronze, sun-kissed glow. Rather than a nozzle applicator, these drops come with a pump, making it super easy to dispense the product. The shade is a golden bronze tone, with a slightly shimmery finish - more so than Drunk Elephant’s drops, less so than Iconic’s (more on those later). Because of this, I love these drops combined with foundation to up the glow or applied as a highlighter on top of makeup. That’s not to say you can’t wear them alone for an all-over bronze, but for me, as a delicate highlight is where these drops shine (no pun intended).
5. Coco & Eve Bronzing Face Drops
Coco & Eve Bronzing Face Drops
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
“I’ve tried a number of face tanning products and these bronzing drops are among my favourites. The lightweight gel formula is intended to be mixed with your moisturiser, so it’s easy to incorporate into your skincare routine. I applied three drops in the morning and a few hours later I was left with a gorgeous, subtle glow. Most importantly, this formula doesn’t break me out (hurrah!) so, if your skin is particularly sensitive or breakout-prone, these are a great option. The only thing I would note is that they do have that classic fake tan smell, and be sure to close the cap properly before shaking the bottle - you do not want this product going everywhere.” Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor
6. First Aid Beauty Bronze + Glow Drops With Niacinamide
First Aid Beauty Bronze + Glow Drops With Niacinamide
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
First Aid Beauty creates products with sensitive skin in mind so if you’re prone to breakouts or struggle with sensitivity these are a great option. Alongside giving skin a delicate bronze glow, they also contain niacinamide to protect and improve skin tone and texture over time. While I need to do more testing to vouch for these claims, I can say they feel nice and hydrating on the skin. Simply mix 3-4 drops into your favourite moisturizer and apply using your fingers for an all-over warm bronze glow.
7. Makeup Revolution Bright Light Bronzing Drops
Makeup Revolution Bright Light Bronzing Drops
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
While many of the bronzing drops on this list (e.l.f are the exception) only come in one universal shade, Revolution’s bronzing drops come in two options - Scorched and Spice - so both lighter and deeper skin tones are catered for. I opted for shade Scorched and applied it directly to my face with my fingers after my skincare routine for a little added boost. My foundation applied smoothly on top and looked a little more glowy than it would when worn alone. At just £10, these drops give the higher-end versions a run for their money.
8. Iconic Instant Sunshine Bronzing Drops
Iconic Instant Sunshine Bronzing Drops
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Iconic’s self-proclaimed Instant Sunshine Drops really are like sunshine in a bottle. Of all the drops on this list, these are definitely the most golden when it comes to tone and I’d define them more as a liquid highlighter than a bronzer as they really do shimmer on the skin. My favourite thing about these drops however is the clever “needle” style applicator which is just SO fun to use. You simply click the bottom and it dispenses the perfect amount of product either directly onto your skin or into moisturiser ready to be mixed. Plus, it’s perfect to travel with, as it won’t take up too much space in your carry-on.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
