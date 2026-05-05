Japanese Beauty Is Having a Moment—These Are the Cult Products Insiders Have Shopped for Years

Plus, you can buy them now in the UK

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If you're on the never-ending quest for smooth, supple, "glass-like" skin, then it's time to get acquainted with Japanese beauty.

While it has a similar ethos to the innovations coming out of South Korea—so, a focus on gentle, hydrating and barrier-building ingredients—there are key differences. While K-beauty is focused on trends and rapid production, J-beauty formulas are often decades in the making, and centred around specific ingredients, like ferments, green tea, rice and seaweed, as well as precise application techniques.

In fact, it has been a favourite amongst industry insiders for decades, well before it became easily accessible in the UK. So, without further ado, the very best of the sector across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance, as selected by those in the know.

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Best J-Beauty Products to Shop Now

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun
Beauty Editor

Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.