Japanese Beauty Is Having a Moment—These Are the Cult Products Insiders Have Shopped for Years
Plus, you can buy them now in the UK
If you're on the never-ending quest for smooth, supple, "glass-like" skin, then it's time to get acquainted with Japanese beauty.
While it has a similar ethos to the innovations coming out of South Korea—so, a focus on gentle, hydrating and barrier-building ingredients—there are key differences. While K-beauty is focused on trends and rapid production, J-beauty formulas are often decades in the making, and centred around specific ingredients, like ferments, green tea, rice and seaweed, as well as precise application techniques.
In fact, it has been a favourite amongst industry insiders for decades, well before it became easily accessible in the UK. So, without further ado, the very best of the sector across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance, as selected by those in the know.Article continues below
Best J-Beauty Products to Shop Now
A cult favourite for a reason, I always have at least one supersize can of Curél’s Deep Moisture Spray at home, whatever the season. Enriched with ceramides and eucalyptus extract, the concentrated formula nourishes while soothing stressed or compromised skin. Plus, it has a super fine mist.
This is one of the more affordable Japanese sunscreens, though you’d be forgiven for thinking it costs far more. The weightless formula is infused with hyaluronic acid and micro defence technology, but it's a real standout for combination or acne-prone skin: it’s oil-free, absorbs quickly, and won’t clog pores. And its cast-free finish makes it suitable for all skin tones.
Though Tatcha’s latest sunscreen sits at the pricier end of the spectrum, it’s quickly become a team favourite for its ultra-lightweight, milky texture, which absorbs on contact. It leaves a glowy finish that looks beautiful under make-up.
One of Japan’s most popular sheet masks, Keana’s Rice Face Mask targets dryness and enlarged pores with a serum derived from 100 per cent Japanese rice. Gentle enough for sensitive skin and daily use, it leaves skin smoother, plumper and brighter in just five minutes.
Countless Beauty Editors have raved about & Honey Deep Moist Treatment 2.0, and after finally trying it myself, I understand the hype. It's one of the most deeply nourishing masks I've used, and should be a go-to for anyone with very dry, damaged or processed hair. Standout ingredients include non-heat-processed honey from Japan, alongside Manuka and acacia honey, as well as royal jelly and propolis.
Shiseido is the largest cosmetics brand in Asia, and its Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate is an enduring icon. Backed by 30 years of research into skin ageing, this powerhouse serum is designed to soften visible signs of ageing in just one week. This is thanks to its patented Power Fermented Camellia extract, which was derived through a bio-fermentation process to strengthen the moisture barrier.
This super innovative cleanser is unlike anything I have ever used before—and I won't be travelling without it going forward. Coming in single-use pods, it's a two-phase enzymatic (protease and lipase) facial cleanser, which works hard to remove dead skin, blackheads and impurities, without stripping the skin.
The thin, watery consistency of this cult lotion absorbs instantly, featuring multiple types of hyaluronic acid that work across different layers of the skin to deliver long-lasting hydration. You can use it as a moisturiser, or layer it for a more intense dose of moisture.
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Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.