Japanese Beauty Is Having a Moment—These Are the Cult Products Insiders Have Shopped for Years

If you're on the never-ending quest for smooth, supple, "glass-like" skin, then it's time to get acquainted with Japanese beauty.

While it has a similar ethos to the innovations coming out of South Korea—so, a focus on gentle, hydrating and barrier-building ingredients—there are key differences. While K-beauty is focused on trends and rapid production, J-beauty formulas are often decades in the making, and centred around specific ingredients, like ferments, green tea, rice and seaweed, as well as precise application techniques.

In fact, it has been a favourite amongst industry insiders for decades, well before it became easily accessible in the UK. So, without further ado, the very best of the sector across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance, as selected by those in the know.

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