I’ve Retired Foundation in Favour of These Glow Enhancers, and My Skin Has Never Looked Healthier

Long-lasting radiance

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Thanks to several years of fairly extreme acne as a teen, I became accustomed to wearing the highest coverage foundation I could get my hands on—every day without fail. Now, I can think of nothing worse. I've retired almost every traditional foundation product in favour of a lightweight glow enhancer, and my skin has never looked better.

Don't get me wrong, there's certainly a time and a place for a full coverage base. I have countless friends who swear by these formulas, and they look incredible with the right skin prep. But if there's one thing to know about my approach to makeup, it's that laziness prevails. I want low effort products that will make me look my best with minimal steps. A glow enhancer does exactly that, without clinging to any dry patches, feeling uncomfortably cakey on my skin, or creasing throughout the day—all problems I frequently encounter with traditional foundations.

But I'm not talking about the glow you get from face tans or a night cream, more like the effect of an illuminating primer with a hydrating finish that lasts all day long. From tinted formulas with enough coverage for blemishes to SPF with a dewy look, these are the glow enhancers I use on a daily basis as my base product to make my skin look refreshed, healthy, and radiant.

Shop the best glow enhancers

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.