I’ve Retired Foundation in Favour of These Glow Enhancers, and My Skin Has Never Looked Healthier

Thanks to several years of fairly extreme acne as a teen, I became accustomed to wearing the highest coverage foundation I could get my hands on—every day without fail. Now, I can think of nothing worse. I've retired almost every traditional foundation product in favour of a lightweight glow enhancer, and my skin has never looked better.

Don't get me wrong, there's certainly a time and a place for a full coverage base. I have countless friends who swear by these formulas, and they look incredible with the right skin prep. But if there's one thing to know about my approach to makeup, it's that laziness prevails. I want low effort products that will make me look my best with minimal steps. A glow enhancer does exactly that, without clinging to any dry patches, feeling uncomfortably cakey on my skin, or creasing throughout the day—all problems I frequently encounter with traditional foundations.

But I'm not talking about the glow you get from face tans or a night cream, more like the effect of an illuminating primer with a hydrating finish that lasts all day long. From tinted formulas with enough coverage for blemishes to SPF with a dewy look, these are the glow enhancers I use on a daily basis as my base product to make my skin look refreshed, healthy, and radiant.

Shop the best glow enhancers