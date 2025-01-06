Nothing ruins the build-up to a workout quite like spending ten minutes removing all your best accessories. That's why I always opt for the best sweat-proof jewellery brands, guaranteed to survive whatever high-intensity workout or exercise I throw at it.

It may seem a little shallow, but I feel more confident and get a better sweat on when I can dress like myself for my workouts—which includes my staple jewellery. Rather than spending hundreds on solid gold necklaces or taking off each and every piece before my workout, I've built up a collection of tarnish-proof jewellery that I can keep on 24/7 without any damage or loss of shine.

During the summer months, I spend as much time as possible at my local lido, and I feel next to naked without my statement rings and favourite necklace on in the water. Sweat and tarnish-proof jewellery also come in extremely handy on beach holidays when you're in and out of the sea, lathering on suncream, or just applying your daily skincare.

You probably already have your best Pilates clothes, best gym leggings, and matching loungewear sets at the ready, but if you're yet to find everyday jewellery staples that you never have to take off, allow us to inspire you. The sweat-proof jewellery in this guide doesn't only protect against sweat, but against water damage from showering, swimming, and even torrential downpours. Each brand has been tested by myself or our Senior Health and Sustainability Editor, Ally Head, so you can be sure that every piece can withstand a pretty intense sweat session and still look as good as new.

Bohomoon: Trendy tarnish-free and waterproof jewellery

Hey Harper: Over 450 sweat-proof pieces

Katie Loxton: 18k gold PVD coated jewellery with a 2-year colour warranty

Abbott Lyon: Personalised tarnish-free necklaces, rings and more

ByGlaze: High quality pieces that can withstand serious workouts

1. Trendiest sweat-proof jewellery

(Image credit: Bohomoon)

Bohomoon Today's Best Deals From £3 at Bohomoon Reasons to buy + Affordable pieces + Trendy styles + Over 1,200 different products + Lifetime guarantee Reasons to avoid - No fine materials

What makes it the best? If you're after trendy, affordable jewellery that you can be certain will never tarnish, Bohomoon is the brand to know about. Every piece comes with a lifetime guarantee, so your jewellery will withstand all conditions for years to come. With a collection of over 1,000 items, there's something for every taste and plenty of modern, stylish pieces that resemble high-end brands for brilliant prices.

The Twilight bracelet is one of my favourite Bohomoon pieces—it's unbelievably shiny even after workouts and being rained on (thanks, British weather) and it comes in gold, silver, and rose gold, too. I've also worn the Herringbone choker, Harley ring, and several other gold-toned pieces that look the same even after sweat sessions, applying lotions and perfumes, and washing my hands multiple times a day.

2. Best statement sweat-proof jewellery

(Image credit: Hey Harper)

Hey Harper Today's Best Deals From £5 at Hey Harper Reasons to buy + Huge range of pieces + Gold and silver items + Great price point Reasons to avoid - Hero pieces can sell out quickly

What makes it the best? Hey Harper is probably one of the best-known tarnish-free jewellery brands, and they boast a huge collection of almost 500 statement sweat-proof pieces. No matter the colour of jewellery you wear or your personal style, you can be certain there are items you will love at Hey Harper. Our personal favourite pieces include the Bella earrings, Monica necklace, double Rebecca ring, and Ocean anklet.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ally owns several Hey Harper pieces and can attest to the fact that they can withstand any type of workout or moisture. "I've had my Hey Harper Monica gold chain for around four years now so have worn it for literally thousands of workouts, showers and sea dips. They promise to be totally tarnish-free and that the jewellery is, at an affordable price point, too. I can't recommend enough."

3. Best everyday sweat-proof jewellery

(Image credit: Katie Loxton)

Katie Loxton Today's Best Deals From £16.99 at Katie Loxton Reasons to buy + Minimalist, stylish pieces + Option to personalise items + Jewellery looks much more expensive than the price tag + Two year warranty Reasons to avoid - No silver jewellery

What makes it the best? If you're after sleek, minimalist everyday jewellery that could easily be mistaken for high-end pieces, Katie Loxton has you covered. Every item has a true luxury feel, even down to the beautiful packaging it comes in. I tried out the Cleyo hoop earrings and the Hera necklace, both of which have survived the hard London water of my showers and sweaty journeys on the tube and retained their beautiful shiny finish.

I was so impressed by the quality that I even ordered a few more pieces as gifts for loved ones. If you don't like the feeling of bulky jewellery but still want something you can wear all day, every day (and sleep in without discomfort), you can't go wrong with Katie Loxton jewellery—just be prepared for endless compliments.

4. Best personalised sweat-proof jewellery

(Image credit: Abbott Lyon)

Abbott Lyon Today's Best Deals From £44 at Abbott Lyon Reasons to buy + Gold, silver and rose gold available + Great range of personalised pieces + Both statement and subtle designs + Two year warranty Reasons to avoid - Slightly more expensive than other brands

What makes it the best? Every item on the Abbott Lyon site is made to withstand the elements, and thanks to the two-year warranty, you can be very confident that these pieces will last. Lots of sweat-proof jewellery brands only carry gold finish rings, bracelets and necklaces, but I love that Abbott Lyon offers silver and rose gold too, so there really is something for everyone.

I have the Molten ring in gold and the Sphere chain in gold and I absolutely love how subtle and delicate both pieces are, but it makes life so much easier knowing I don't have to be extra careful with them and keep them away from any moisture. The brand also has a gorgeous range of personalised jewellery that rivals some very expensive high-end jewellery stores, making for an ideal gift or a unique piece for yourself that you will never have to take off.

5. Best fine sweat-proof jewellery

(Image credit: ByGlaze)

What makes it the best? ByGlaze isn't designed as a sweat-proof or waterproof jewellery brand, but Ally has been wearing their pieces for several years and can attest to how high quality each item is—having even worn them through marathons.

"I've had my ByGlaze Sand Square Huggie earrings, Moon Choker necklace and Sand Signet ring for around four years now and have worn them for marathons, daily showers, gym workouts, Pilates classes and more. Not only are the pieces by far my most complimented jewellery items, but they're unbelievably wearable and durable, despite not being advertised as weather and water-proof. The website does state that "water and sweat will increase the likelihood of damage and discolouration," but if you're like me and often forget to take your accessories off for your sweat sessions, I think you'll be pleasantly surprised by how well the ByGlaze items last."