If You’re Time Poor but Want Perfectly Bronzed Skin, These Tanning Mists Are Worth the Investment

I've never been one to fake tan regularly, but one thing I have always committed to is using a tanning mist several times a week. Even when the rest of my body is pale and dull, a few spritzes of a liquid tan across my face works small miracles. It's the one step that always makes me feel revived when I need it.

Over the years, I've amassed quite the collection of tanning mists. Not only that, but I've become very picky with the mists I use—only the very best make it into my rotation. Fake tan for your face is to be taken seriously in my book; it's the first thing people are likely to notice when it's gone wrong, and there's no chance I'm using a formula that can break me out or clog my pores.

This is exactly why I swear by tanning mists. They're unbeatably lightweight and can provide colour in tandem with my regular skincare routine, whilst also working for the rest of the body too. They settle on the skin beautifully for a seamless blend, and—best of all—they take only a matter of seconds to apply. Most fall into the gradual tanners category rather than instant tans, but my favourite formulas promise results within just a few hours. So without further ado, these are the very best tanning mists for a radiant glow with minimal effort.