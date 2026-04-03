If You’re Time Poor but Want Perfectly Bronzed Skin, These Tanning Mists Are Worth the Investment

I won't use any other fake tan

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I've never been one to fake tan regularly, but one thing I have always committed to is using a tanning mist several times a week. Even when the rest of my body is pale and dull, a few spritzes of a liquid tan across my face works small miracles. It's the one step that always makes me feel revived when I need it.

Over the years, I've amassed quite the collection of tanning mists. Not only that, but I've become very picky with the mists I use—only the very best make it into my rotation. Fake tan for your face is to be taken seriously in my book; it's the first thing people are likely to notice when it's gone wrong, and there's no chance I'm using a formula that can break me out or clog my pores.

This is exactly why I swear by tanning mists. They're unbeatably lightweight and can provide colour in tandem with my regular skincare routine, whilst also working for the rest of the body too. They settle on the skin beautifully for a seamless blend, and—best of all—they take only a matter of seconds to apply. Most fall into the gradual tanners category rather than instant tans, but my favourite formulas promise results within just a few hours. So without further ado, these are the very best tanning mists for a radiant glow with minimal effort.

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Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.