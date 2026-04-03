If You’re Time Poor but Want Perfectly Bronzed Skin, These Tanning Mists Are Worth the Investment
I won't use any other fake tan
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I've never been one to fake tan regularly, but one thing I have always committed to is using a tanning mist several times a week. Even when the rest of my body is pale and dull, a few spritzes of a liquid tan across my face works small miracles. It's the one step that always makes me feel revived when I need it.
Over the years, I've amassed quite the collection of tanning mists. Not only that, but I've become very picky with the mists I use—only the very best make it into my rotation. Fake tan for your face is to be taken seriously in my book; it's the first thing people are likely to notice when it's gone wrong, and there's no chance I'm using a formula that can break me out or clog my pores.
This is exactly why I swear by tanning mists. They're unbeatably lightweight and can provide colour in tandem with my regular skincare routine, whilst also working for the rest of the body too. They settle on the skin beautifully for a seamless blend, and—best of all—they take only a matter of seconds to apply. Most fall into the gradual tanners category rather than instant tans, but my favourite formulas promise results within just a few hours. So without further ado, these are the very best tanning mists for a radiant glow with minimal effort.
Best tanning mists: Quick shopping links
- Editor favourite: Three Warriors, £32 at Three Warriors
- Best everyday: St Tropez, £19.20 at Lookfantastic
- Best full body: By Terry, £25 at Lookfantastic
- Most affordable: Garnier, £9.38 at Lookfantastic
- Best buildable: Bare by Vogue, £18 at Boots
- Best for glow: James Read, £39 at Selfridges
- Most dramatic results: Tanologist, £11.24 at Lookfantastic
Shop the best tanning mists
Editor favourite
Mention Three Warriors, and almost the entire Marie Claire UK team start waxing lyrical about it. In fact, Senior Health & Sustainability Editor, Ally Head, wore the brand on her wedding day—and had it applied by celebrity tanning artist James Harknett who swears by it. If that's not a seal of approval, I don't know what is. Ultra-fine, hydrating, and non-comedogenic, this mist only needs some light buffing in and it gets to work in just three hours. It provides the most gorgeous natural glow that doesn't look at all fake.
Best everyday
I will never stop saying it: the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist is the best tanning mist on the market for everyday wear. I've recommended it to countless friends, and every single one now swears by it. All you have to do is apply several spritzes to your face, neck and décolletage (start with 5 and you can add more later if you so desire), and you're set. No blending. Within a few hours you'll have the perfect natural glow that's still noticeable. I typically apply mine after doing all my nighttime skincare, and by the morning I look like I've just stepped off the beach. It doesn't trigger my acne, it doesn't have a bad smell, and it always looks seamless despite not needing to rub it in. To me, it's the perfect tan.
Best for full body
Although most tanning mists are designed for the face, this one can be used all over. It dries down very quickly with a matte finish, which is ideal if you don't want to sit around waiting for your tan to dry out and prefer a non-glossy finish. Spritz all over and buff in with a brush for best results, using the guide colour to ensure you're fully covered. You can get a lovely deep bronze with this formula, so be sure to start light and build up.
Most affordable
I used to use this tanning mist on repeat when I needed an affordable option to see me through summer. It has a continuous mist rather than a spritz, which is great for ensuring full coverage. The results are very long-lasting, and the apricot oil works wonders for hydrating the body whilst you tan.
Best buildable
If you want a tanning mist that you can build, Bare by Vogue is the one to try. "If you’re nervous about fake tan or have had a DIY disaster in the past, but are still keen to get those complexion-warming benefits, this is ideal for newbies and lazy self-tanners alike, as well as those who just want something great," says beauty contributor Lucy Abbersteen. It's a very subtle formula that can be built up to your idea result, and it also contains oatmeal and chamomile for a soothing feel.
Best for glow
Whilst all fake tans add glow, there's something about this James Read formula that just makes the skin radiant like no other. It doesn't just bronze, it adds such a healthy dew that creates an instantly refreshed look. The formula is just a dream to apply—it's rose water infused with fermented rose petals, triple active hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera for a luxurious finish on the skin. It just feels luxurious and behaves accordingly. It's always my go-to when I don't just want colour, but want a complexion boost too.
Best for dramatic results
Tanologist is the brand I go to when I want a real bronzed look. This formula is an express tan, so you can expect it to get to work quickly, and it doesn't transfer. It needs to be blended with a tanning mitt, but it never streaks or clings to dry patches. Best of all, it can be used all over the body. It's my top pick when you want speedy, dramatic results.
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Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.