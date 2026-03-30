The 'Lazy' Haircut That Sculpts Your Face Without Makeup

The bob has been circling back into favour for a while now, but this season it’s had a subtle, grown-up upgrade. The contoured bob, as seen on Gigi Hadid and Grace Abrams, is less rigid than its classic predecessors and far more tailored; this is the cut fashion insiders are gravitating towards. Think soft shape, expensive movement and just enough structure to frame and flatter the natural contours of the face. If you’ve been flirting with the idea of going shorter, but want something that still feels effortless, this might be your cue.

What exactly is the contour bob?

So, what exactly sets the contoured bob apart from the rest? According to hairdresser Phillip Haug, founder of Haug London, it’s all in the detail. “It's the definitive evolution of the ‘soft luxury’ aesthetic,” he explains. “It focuses on bespoke, architectural tailoring—combining a classic bob length with a full fringe or effortless curtain bangs to create a frame that acts as built-in contouring for the face.”

In practical terms, that means stepping away from the blunt, one-length finish of a traditional bob and embracing something softer, more fluid. “It’s characterised by ditching harsh lines in favour of a lived-in, touchable texture,” Haug says. The 'contouring' element comes down to clever placement. "The length through the front, combined with shorter face-framing pieces, creates shape around the cheekbones and jaw,” he explains. The result? A cut that subtly enhances your bone structure—no bronzer required.

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How to wear the contour bob?

The style aligns seamlessly with beauty’s ongoing obsession with understated polish. “This cut embodies quiet luxury,” Haug notes. “You get the simplicity of a bob, but it still feels cool and elevated. It’s soft, natural and easy to wear—it works with your features rather than overpowering them.” The back has a slight kick, while the front retains more shape—so instead of sitting flat, it moves. "That’s what gives it that modern, expensive feel,” says Haug and recommends using a mousse on damp hair - his go-to is Osis Air Whip from Schwarzkopf, £13.86. Blast the roots with your dryer to add volume, then use a round brush to bend the front in slightly and flick the back out.

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Who will it suit?

Another major selling point is its versatility. “The beauty of the contoured bob is that it suits everybody, because it can be tailored,” says Haug. Those with medium to fine hair may find it particularly transformative, as layering helps to build volume and movement. “But it can be adapted for thicker textures too—you’d simply remove some weight,” he adds. “It also works beautifully with natural curls when styled with a diffuser.”

If you’re tempted to take the plunge, communication is key. “Ask your hairdresser for softness,” Haug advises. “The whole cut should be point-cut with plenty of layers. That’s what creates the signature texture and prevents it from feeling too blunt or structured.” If the classic bob feels a little too sharp and longer layers aren’t quite cutting it anymore, the contoured bob strikes the perfect middle ground—polished, flattering, and just undone enough to feel modern.

Your contour bob kit