Want frizz-free, super sleek hair? Right this way...

After your hair dryer, a pair of hair straighteners was probably the second hair tool that you ever invested in. They’re a vital part of your hair arsenal to tame frizz and create sleek styles. These days, the best hair straighteners on the market smooth in seconds, whilst also being kind to hair.

Gone are the days of ironing your hair with a singular heat setting (and seeing the toll it takes on your strands). As technology has come on, so too have the tools. GHD are constantly updating their beloved stylers to meet the demands of hair, there are now new ways of straightening (more on the L’Oréal Professional’s Steampod below) and as ever, Dyson are making huge advances in the name of haircare.

What to look for when buying straighteners

Width

Depending on the length of your hair, the width of the straighteners matter. The wider plates (approximately 5cm) suit longer hair better, the thinner plates (<5cm) will work better on shorter hair. The wider plates also suit thicker hair types.

Plates

What the plates are made from is important. The words to look out for are:

Ceramic – you typically find that the less expensive straighteners have ceramic plates. They take a bit of time to heat up, but it is evenly distributed.

Metal – Metal plates are the ones that get hot within seconds and tend to cost a little more money.

Ceramic-coated – These are metal plates, coated in ceramic. The plates heat up really quickly and the heat is more even distributed. These tend to be the most expensive.

Heat settings

If you have really fine or thin hair, the idea of adding high temperatures to it seems mad. Which is why the best hair straighteners now have a variable temperature setting.

Ionic technology

So many women use straighteners to tame frizz. Frizz is caused by too much positive charge on the hair, so much like with the best hair dryers, ionic technology aids your tools in taming frizz.

Cord length

This is an obvious one. You either prefer a really, really long cord that means you can style standing up, wherever. Or you like a shorter cord that packs away neatly.

How to straighten your hair like a pro

In the past, ok in the 90s, when all we wanted was poker straight hair, we used to grab our straighteners, clamp them over our strands, as firmly as possible, and drag them from root to tip, without a care or thought. Thankfully, those days are over, but there are still ways of improving our technique.

‘A common mistake with straightening is going over the same piece of hair multiple times,’ warns Larry King – hair stylist extraordinaire, founder of Larry King Haircare and Marie Claire Hair Awards 2021 judge. The trouble with this he says, ‘is one side of the hair straightens better and easier than the other. This causes irreversible heat damage and breakage usually on one side than the other. Invest in good tools that maintain the condition of your hair too.’

King also explains that to achieve the best results it’s all about identifying your hair type, the look you’re trying to achieve and finding the appropriate tool to suit. Once you know that you’ll know to get the most from the settings on your straighteners. ‘There are multiple different ways to straighten thick vs thin & long vs short hair,’ he says. He recommends a high intensity heat for thicker hair: ‘With thick hair you want to aim to take the density out, but with finer hair you just need to gently take the curl out, so lower the temperature for thinner hair.’

‘If you want a straight, sleek look, whilst maintaining some volume, use a lower temperature. This will take out the curl but maintain the volume. If you wanted it sleeker and flatter, taking out the density, then you want a medium temperature, around 165°C – 185°C. If you go to hot on a straightener you find you then can’t change the look. So will struggle to add volume or curls later on.’

ghd Platinum+, £189 | ghd

PLATES Ceramic-coated HEAT SETTINGS 1x (185°C) IONIC TECHNOLOGY No CORD LENGTH 2.7m L'Oréal Professionel Steampod 3, £235 | Lookfantastic

If your hair is particularly brittle hair from over-styling or regular colouring, L'Oréal Professionel's revolutionary straighteners that use steam to smooth strands are the best hair straighteners for damaged hair. They cause 78% less damage that your typical heated plate straighteners.

PLATES Ceramic-coated HEAT SETTINGS 3x (180°C to 210°C) IONIC TECHNOLOGY No CORD LENGTH 2.4M

Dyson Corrale, £399 | John Lewis

Dyson Corrale, £399 | John Lewis

PLATES Metal HEAT SETTINGS 3x (160° – 210°) IONIC TECHNOLOGY No CORD LENGTH Cordless

