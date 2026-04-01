If you’re caught between a bob and longer lengths, the collarbone-skimming ‘clavi cut’ makes that in-between phase feel entirely deliberate. Skimming the collarbone (or clavicle), it’s become the go-to look for that cool-but-undone finish flooding TikTok—and on the red carpet, too. From Kim Kardashian’s almost-grunge take and Kirsten Dunst's softer, vintage version to Victoria Beckham's laissez-faire styling, this cut proves that mid-length hair doesn’t have to feel like a compromise.

“The clavicle is one of the most elegant, feminine parts of the body,” says Mark Leeson of Mark Leeson Salon. It’s this exact placement of the style that elevates it beyond a standard long bob. “This length sits in that perfect sweet spot: not too short, not too long, but deliberately placed to draw the eye.” Nata Bumford, hairstylist at Hershesons Belgravia, agrees on its versatility, "There’s still enough length to put your hair up or tie it for the gym, yet it’s quick to restyle, effortlessly going from a sharp, polished look to a romantic or cool-girl vibe."

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What makes the 'clavi cut' especially appealing right now is how cleverly it solves the grow-out dilemma. Rather than waiting for hair to reach a flattering length, this cut builds the shape around it—giving structure to that otherwise awkward phase. The collarbone-grazing line acts almost like a built-in contour. “Hitting the collarbone creates a visual line that naturally lengthens the neck and sharpens the jaw,” Leeson explains. Errol Douglas MBE agrees, noting that the rise of this cut comes down to its balance of effort and impact. “It’s wearable, low-maintenance—it frames, softens and defines in equal measure,” he says. “That precise collarbone length acts almost like a visual anchor for the entire look.”

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There’s also a technical reason it’s so universally flattering. “By allowing the hair to rest at the clavicle, you create a horizontal line that contrasts beautifully with the vertical lines of the neck,” says Douglas. “This interplay subtly lengthens the silhouette while bringing focus upward to the jawline and cheekbones.” The effect is achieved through a combination of techniques, explains Bumford. "The precise cut line, whether blunt or softly textured, keeps the perimeter clean. Subtle graduation or soft layers allow natural movement without losing density."

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Who will it suit?

Crucially, it’s not a one-size-fits-all cut. The finish can be adapted depending on texture and density. For finer hair, Leeson recommends keeping the ends blunt to create the illusion of thickness, while thicker hair benefits from internal layering to remove bulk. Douglas takes a similar approach: “It can be sculpted to suit the individual rather than forcing the individual to suit the cut. With curls, you might embrace a softer edge, while straighter textures lend themselves to a sharper outline.” Concerning face shapes, Bumford says that, "Round faces benefit from slightly longer fronts and softer framing to add definition without widening the face. And longer or angular faces suit more noticeable framing and internal movement to soften the overall look."

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How to style it?

Styling doesn’t need to be complicated. “A well-executed clavicle cut should require minimal effort,” Douglas says. Think a smooth blow-dry, a slight bend through the mid-lengths, or even an air-dried texture with a bit of refinement. The goal is always to keep the shape looking intentional, not overworked. Both Leeson and Bumford recommend starting with a smoothing foundation to refine the surface. "Thermal brushes make it quick and easy to achieve a sleek, smooth finish," says Bumford. "While air-dry sprays enhance texture and volume. Tucking one side behind the ear gives a relaxed, effortless finish."

The only caveat? Precision. Because the defining feature is its exact length, regular trims are key. “Even a slight drop can lose that intentional edge,” Leeson notes, with both experts recommending a refresh every six to eight weeks to keep it sitting exactly where it should.

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If you’ve been stuck in hair limbo, consider this your way out: a cut that doesn’t just tolerate the grow-out phase, but makes it look entirely put-together.

The 'clavi-cut' styling kit