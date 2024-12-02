A quick poll amongst my friends revealed that most of us had owned the same hair brush for more years than we’d care to admit. And I’d hazard a guess that might just be the same for many of you reading this. I’ve had my trusty Wet Brush for a good few years now and it’s the one I use every single day for detangling post-shower, daily brushing and, I hate to admit it, for blow drying my hair too. After all, surely a hair brush can’t make a huge amount of difference to how your hair turns out each day?

Well, in actual fact, it can. And while choosing the best hair brush for your hair type is essential if you want to keep your hair in the best condition that it can be, choosing the right one for a blowdry is even more imperative. And when you want to create a really big and bouncy blow-dry that’s perfect for party season, it gets even more crucial to find the best round brush for the job.

“Choosing the best round brush for blow-drying really depends on your hair length and the result you’re looking for,” explains Harry Johnson , hairstylist and director of Root Hair Salon . “A good way to think about it is that the smaller the brush, the more curl you will get for your final result. When you wrap your hair around a bigger brush you’ll achieve a straighter result.” As for volume, Harry explains that it’s more about how the air flows through the brush that has an impact, rather than the size. Look out for round brushes with larger air holes to maximise air flow and boost volume, while ceramic brushes will get your hair dried faster thanks to their ability to store the heat from your hairdryer .

Ahead, the seven best round brushes for blow-drying your hair this party season, according to industry experts.

The best round brushes for blow-drying

Zoe Irwin, Creative Director of John Frieda Salons

1. La Bonne Brosse N.05 The Volume and Style Round Cherry Red Hair Brush

La Bonne Brosse N.05 The Volume and Style Round Cherry Red Hair Brush £138 at Liberty "I love this because it really polishes the hair. With a bouncy blow-dry you are looking for a brush that will grip the hair well, the hair will glide easily through the bristles so as not to tangle as you’re working, and a great bristle quality. It is pricey but it will last as they're forever brushes. I still have brushes from working at fashion shows 25 years ago so if it is looked after well (and gently washed), then this is one of those brushes that will last." - Zoe Irwin,, Creative Director of John Frieda Salons

Tom Smith, Hair Stylist and Trend Forecaster

2. Evo Hank Ceramic Radial Brush

Evo Hank Ceramic Radial Brush £35 at Evo "My go-to round brush for bounce and volume is the Evo Hank Radial Ceramic Brush. With a polished ceramic barrel and strong, yet gentle bristles, it makes blow-drying easy, efficient and long-lasting. The ‘Hank’ style comes in 3 sizes for control over how much curl you can achieve alongside the volume. The smaller the diameter, the curlier and bouncier the result will be." - Tom Smith, Hair Stylist and Trend Forecaster

Syd Hayes, Celebrity Hair Stylist and BaByliss Ambassador

3. Hershesons The Pro Blow Dry Brush

Hershesons The Pro Blow Dry Brush £41 at Hershesons "I feel like once I’m obsessed with a brush, it becomes extremely hard to change your tools, especially as a celebrity session stylist like myself. Saying that I recently purchased the Hershesons Pro Blow Dry round brush in the large size and I’m obsessed! It's coated tourmaline brush helps to accelerate drying time and spread heat evenly without damaging your hair. It helps minimise split ends, boost movement, add volume, amp up shine and smooth frizz." - Syd Hayes, Celebrity Hair Stylist and BaByliss Ambassador

Sam Burnett, Hair Stylist and Owner and Director of Hare & Bone

4. ghd The Blow Dryer Ceramic Radial Hair Brush

ghd The Blow Dryer Ceramic Radial Hair Brush £26 at Lookfantastic "The ceramic ghd round brush is a game-changer for creating voluminous styles, especially for fine to medium hair types. Its vented barrel works brilliantly to distribute heat evenly, cutting down drying time while adding incredible lift and bounce. Whether you’re after smooth volume at the roots or that full-bodied finish through the lengths, this brush delivers effortlessly. It’s all about precision and polish, and the GHD round brush nails it every time." - Sam Burnett, Hair Stylist and Owner and Director of Hare & Bone

Edward James, Hair Stylist and Founder of Edward James Salons and The Hair Consult

5. Kent PF13 Ceramic Round Brush

Kent PF13 Ceramic Round Brush £14.50 at Kent "The Kent range of brushes are really great quality for the price and last a long time— I have several of them. I’m pretty picky about brushes, and the Kent PF13 Ceramic Round Brush is one of my favourite designs. First off, it’s got a wooden handle, which I love because it feels solid and sustainable. Also, and more importantly for the health of your hair when blow-drying, there’s no annoying rubber base near the barrel to snag or pull at hair, which over time can cause a lot of breakage when styling. The ceramic barrel is brilliant—it heats up evenly and holds the warmth, so whether you’re adding volume, shaping curls, or going for that smooth blow-dry, it makes the whole process so much easier. The handle has rubber grips, too, which means it’s not sliding out of your hand mid-style (a small thing, but it makes a big difference when you’re working fast). It’s the perfect size for medium to long hair, and it helps you get that bouncy, polished finish." - Edward James, Hair Stylist and Founder of Edward James Salons and The Hair Consult

Harry Johnson, Hair Stylist and Director of Root Hair Salon

6. Y.S. Park G-Series Curl Shine Styler Brush

Y.S. Park G-Series Curl Shine Styler Brush £49.95 at Chris & Sons "Choosing the best round brush for blow-drying really depends on the hair type and texture as straighter, smoother hair will have different needs to curly or frizzy hair. Personally, though, I love the Y.S. Park G-Series of round brushes. The bristles are more compact and the same length, so it really keeps the hair together for a faster and smoother finish. And I'd say that this brush in particular is a great option for those with a frizzier hair texture." - Harry Johnson, Hair Stylist and Director of Root Hair Salon

Neale Rodger, Style Director for STIL Salon

7. ghd The Smoother Natural Bristle Radial Hair Brush 35mm