Lip Contour Sticks Are the New Lip Liner—These 5 Are Leading the Way

I have a confession: as much as I love makeup, I’m terrible at remembering to wear it. Which, as a beauty editor, doesn’t exactly feel on brand. Lipstick, in particular, is where I fall short—I might apply it at the start of the day (on a good day), then forget it exists for the next 12 hours.

Which is why lip contour sticks have surprised me. Not only do I reach for them instinctively, I keep reapplying them. Whether lining the lips (and giving them added volume or natural-looking definition) or adding colour like a lipstick, they've quickly become a staple in my makeup bag.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

The whole 'lip contour' thing has arguably been a long time coming. After years of peak lip filler popularity, we're now looking for easier, less expensive ways to perfect and plump our pout. This is especially relevant given how lip filler appointments are gradually falling out of favour; for example, Google Trends data found that searches for ‘lip filler near me’ dipped 31% in early 2025. Aesthetic appointments these days focus more on longevity and regenerative treatments, thus representing a cultural shift that's moved us away from injectables and towards other (more accessible) means.

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It also started with Hailey Bieber and Rhode – as many beauty trends and launches do these days. In January 2025, Bieber launched her Peptide Lip Shape: an extension of Rhode's current lip line (which debuted with the now-iconic Peptide Lip Treatment). It was marketed as a vehicle to 'contour' the lips, sitting somewhere between a lipstick crayon and liner (but definitely not only the latter, the brand insisted). Ever since, brands from L'Oreal Paris to Revolution have launched their iterations of contouring crayons, pencils and stains, solidifying the lip contour category's status as today's 'it' makeup product.

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I'm certainly drinking the Kool-Aid. As a certified lazy girl, I hate having to find and use a lip 'combo.' I know it's on trend right now, but I don't have the will to use 4353453 different products to create my perfect lip look. A contouring crayon that can be used everywhere and for everything, therefore, is ideal.

I've now tried several and have my favourites. I've also perfected my most effective technique. On hydrated lips, I first use the product to outline my lips like a liner, taking it right to the edges and even a little beyond. On my cupid's bow, I create more of a straight line across for a volumised effect. After this, I begin to subtly fill in the rest of the lip, aiming for a more blurred, sheer effect so the liner stays a little bolder.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Application: A makeup artist's tips

Need more application tips? Makeup Artist Emily Wood shares the following:

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1. Map where you want to contour

"For contouring lips, I like to use a softly sculpted approach as contouring is more subtle than lining, so I’d say enhance what’s already there by looking at the natural lip shape. The key areas are the cupid’s bow and the centre of the lower lip, which is where you can really play with adding fullness. Lightly sketch first rather than committing straight away to really get a feel for the shape of your lips."

2. Stay Close to Your Natural Line

"It can be fun to apply a heavy contrasting colour to the lips, but for contouring this would make lips look too heavy. Instead, slightly overline just at the peaks of the cupid’s bow and the centre of the bottom lip, then follow the natural shape at the corners to not stray too far from the natural line."

3. Use a tone, not just a colour

"A contour lip liner should be just a touch deeper than your natural lip tone, not dramatically darker. Think of it like adding shadows and creating dimension, not just a line of colour."

4. Blend well

"Harsh lines will kill the contouring effect. Use a small brush or even your fingertip to soften the edges inwards, almost diffusing the liner into the lip. It should look like it’s part of your lip rather than sitting on top."

5. Balance with light

"A little touch of something lighter, whether that’s a lipstick, gloss, or even a dab of concealer in the centre, will bring the whole look forward and make the contouring feel fresh."

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