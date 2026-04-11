I've just come back from a two-week tropical holiday, where I had little access to my creature comforts. While travelling, I had to really pare back my clothing and my rather intensive skincare, make-up and hair regimens (I am a beauty editor, after all). The latter was the hardest—I have very long, thick, and difficult-to-manage hair, and when you add humidity to it... Well, it takes much longer to tame.

It was when hairdresser to the stars, Samantha Cusick, was styling my hair that I had a revelation—what about a Brazilian Blow Dry? Also known as a keratin treatment, this semi-permanent procedure was all the rage in the 00's, but in recent years, has fallen out of vogue.

"I think it had a bit of a reputation moment," Cusick tells me. "For a while, everything felt very 'sleek at all costs', and then naturally we swung the other way, towards texture, movement, and hair that felt a bit more undone. But the truth is, when done well, it's never about erasing your hair’s personality; it’s about making it easier to live with. And honestly, anything that gives you great hair without the daily battle is always going to have a place."

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It's also worth noting that the Brazilian Blow Dry, has come leaps and bounds since its heyday. As the stylist explains, the newer formulas are much softer and far more adaptable. "It’s less of a one-look-fits-all situation now, and more about enhancing what you already have. Think smoother, not flatter, which is where modern hair really sits."

But back to me. Cusick explained that this would be the most effective option if I wanted effortless hair on my tropical vacation, and I was right to trust her. Now that I'm back, I can say that I have never had better hair, even in jungle-level humidity. Rather than instantly inflating, my hair was smooth, super soft and frizz-free, but retained my natural wave. In fact, I was able to let it air-dry, with no styling, for the first time in a decade, saving me hours in washing, drying and styling.

As she adds: "Holiday hair should be the least stressful part of your trip. Humidity, sea, sun, all the things we love don’t always love our hair back. This just takes away the unpredictability. You can wash it, leave it, tie it up, and it still looks good. Isn’t that kind of the dream?"

It's been a month since my appointment, and it's held up beautifully—and apparently should do for another three months. It's a no-brainer that I'll get another treatment as soon as the effects wear off.

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Sold? All your questions about the new-and-improved Brazilian Blow Dry ahead.

How does a Brazilian Blow Dry work?

At its core, it’s about reinforcing the hair, explains the expert. Keratin is infused into the cuticle and then sealed in with heat, which smooths everything out, reduces frizz, and adds that glossy, healthy finish. "It’s one of those treatments where you really notice the difference in how your hair behaves day to day," she notes.

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What results can you expect?

As I explained above, basically anyone can benefit from a Brazilian Blow Dry. Expect softer, shinier, more manageable hair with noticeably less frizz. It doesn't need to be pin-straight, unless you want it to be. You can still keep movement, and your hair's natural wave or curl, but without the chaos.

How long do the results last?

You can expect the treatment to last for three to four months, depending on your hair type and how you look after it—the less washes, the better. But as Cusick explains: "It's one of those treatments that quietly grows out rather than suddenly disappearing, which I always think is a plus."

What hair types is it suitable for?

It's great for anyone who feels like their hair is a bit of a "daily negotiation", says the expert. "It’s especially great for thicker, more textured, or frizz-prone hair, but it can be tailored so finer hair still feels like itself, just better."

Can it damage hair?

Done properly, no. Rather, it can leave the hair feeling stronger and healthier. Ensure your stylist is using a quality product, knows the technique and when less is more.

How often should you get a treatment?

You don't need to overdo a Brazilian Blow Dry, it should fit effortlessly into your routine. Every three to four months is usually ideal.