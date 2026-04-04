Anyone with curly hair will know that not all hairdressers are created equal. Finding the ideal haircut for your hair type and texture can be particularly tricky when it's not pin straight, so it pays to know a thing or two about haircuts for curly hair before sitting down in the salon chair.

"From coils to curls, textured hair requires extra care when it comes to cutting—it’s not a one size fits all," says Tina Farey, Editorial Director at Rush Hair. Even with the best curly hair products by your side, you're likely to find that your hair won't look its best without proper care when cutting, so it's essential to get a bespoke cut designed for your length and curl type.

To make the process as smooth as possible, Farey has broken down exactly how those with curly hair should have their hair cut, as well as the hairstyles that suit different curls and lengths. So when it comes to styling yourself at home, shampoos for curly hair and a hair dryer for curly hair are all you'll need for perfectly defined curls.

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Why does curly hair require different haircuts to straight hair?

"Varying curl patterns, textures and density can vary from person to person, so when it comes to cutting curly hair, your stylist should always complete a consultation bespoke to your hair type. They will help identify what cut will work best for you and give you a personalised regime taking your lifestyle and physical features into consideration," says Farey.

How should those with curly hair have their hair cut?

"Curly hair should be cut dry and curl-by-curl to balance the silhouette and avoid any shrinkage that may occur. I’d recommend blending layers throughout to distribute the weight and maintain the natural curl pattern for voluminous, bouncy curls," suggests Farey. This means it's a good idea to seek out salons that offer a dry cut for best results.

Which haircuts suit those with curly hair?

"Tapping into the essence of this style’s carefree, boho nature, the curly wolf cut is perfect for those with long hair. The cut harmonises perfectly with most curl patterns making it an absolute dream to style with the main focal points being lots of choppy layers, movement, and volume," explains Farey.

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"For those with mid-length hair, I’d recommend trying the curly lob. Falling somewhere between the chin and the collarbone, this style has reigned supreme thanks to its versatility and chic appeal. This haircut is perfect for enhancing natural curls, whilst preventing the hair from looking weighed down," she says.

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"When it comes to short curly hair, I love a super-short afro. Shorter hair allows the curl pattern to shine," says Farey.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Curly hair styling tips

"When it comes to styling curly hair, you’re looking for products that will enhance your hair’s natural curl pattern, adding shape and holding your curls in place all day," says Farey. "With that in mind, curly hair also tends to be a lot drier than straighter hair, so it’s important to incorporate products that are deep conditioning to avoid frizz and lock moisture in. As with any hair type, try to avoid heat styling where possible and ensure you’re going for regular trims to keep your hair in good condition."