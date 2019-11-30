11 bob hairstyles to inspire you to go for the chop

Because the humble bob isn't going anywhere any time soon, folks

Bob hairstyles will never go out of style and that’s pretty much fact. There are so many variations of the style to choose from that it’s virtually impossible not to find one you’ll suit.

There’s the classic chin skimming bob of course, but also more modern iterations such as the lob – a slightly longer, grown out bob – and the current A-lister favourite, the wob; a tousled, wavy bob with a laid-back, bohemian feel.

And the good news is that if you need a visual representation of these choppy styles, there’s a whole host of A-listers in the celebsphere with great bobs to choose from. Whether you’re more of a Chrissy Teigen wavy lob, a Jenna Dewan layered cut or a blunt-edged Rihanna bob, there’s plenty to choose from in our hair archives. The world’s your oyster here.

Now’s as good a time as any to change up your look, so keep reading for the best bob hairstyles 2019 has to offer. Tempted much?

Short bob hairstyles

A bob cut in above the chin might feel super short. And hey, think of all the time you’ll save drying it.

Celebrity inspiration: Lana Condor, Gabrielle Union and Dua Lipa

Long bob hairstyles

Probably the go-to hairstyle of the decade is the lob, aka long bob, popularised by many a celebrity over the last few years. Whether you like a curly lob or tousled, mid-length waves, this is probably the most versatile hairstyle you can go for. Browse through our edit of lob hairstyles for more long bob inspo.

Celebrity inspiration: Lily Collins and Chrissy Teigen

Bob hairstyles with a fringe

Even more dramatic than chopping off all your hair is chopping off all your hair AND having a fringe cut in, all at once. Whether you prefer a blunt full fringe or sweeping side bangs, your hairdresser will help you choose the right one to suit your face shape. Scroll through our round-up of celebrity fringes for more ideas.

Celebrity inspiraton: Emma Stone and Naomi Campbell

Ready to commit to the chop? Read on for all of the hair inspiration you need in 2019…