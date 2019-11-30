11 bob hairstyles to inspire you to go for the chop

Because the humble bob isn't going anywhere any time soon, folks

Bob hairstyles will never go out of style and that’s pretty much fact. There are so many variations of the style to choose from that it’s virtually impossible not to find one you’ll suit.

There’s the classic chin skimming bob of course, but also more modern iterations such as the lob – a slightly longer, grown out bob – and the current A-lister favourite, the wob; a tousled, wavy bob with a laid-back, bohemian feel.

And the good news is that if you need a visual representation of these choppy styles, there’s a whole host of A-listers in the celebsphere with great bobs to choose from. Whether you’re more of a Chrissy Teigen wavy lob, a Jenna Dewan layered cut or a blunt-edged Rihanna bob, there’s plenty to choose from in our hair archives. The world’s your oyster here.

Now’s as good a time as any to change up your look, so keep reading for the best bob hairstyles 2019 has to offer. Tempted much?

Short bob hairstyles

bob hairstyles Lana Condor

A bob cut in above the chin might feel super short. And hey, think of all the time you’ll save drying it.

Celebrity inspiration: Lana Condor, Gabrielle Union and Dua Lipa

Long bob hairstyles

bob hairstyles Chrissy Teigen

Probably the go-to hairstyle of the decade is the lob, aka long bob, popularised by many a celebrity over the last few years. Whether you like a curly lob or tousled, mid-length waves, this is probably the most versatile hairstyle you can go for. Browse through our edit of lob hairstyles for more long bob inspo.

Celebrity inspiration: Lily Collins and Chrissy Teigen

Bob hairstyles with a fringe

bob hairstyles Emma Stone

Even more dramatic than chopping off all your hair is chopping off all your hair AND having a fringe cut in, all at once. Whether you prefer a blunt full fringe or sweeping side bangs, your hairdresser will help you choose the right one to suit your face shape. Scroll through our round-up of celebrity fringes for more ideas.

Celebrity inspiraton: Emma Stone and Naomi Campbell

Ready to commit to the chop? Read on for all of the hair inspiration you need in 2019…

Dua Lipa
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 1 of 8

Dua Lipa GettyImages-1127677942

Want a dramatic 'do that makes an impact? A poker straight asymmetric bob ticks all the boxes.

Margot Robbie
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 2 of 8

Margot Robbie

Margot's coiffed, asymmetric long bob is the epitome of chic.

Naomi Campbell
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 3 of 8

Naomi Campbell

Usually known for her seriously long locks, Naomi Campbell has proved that just about any hairstyle will suit her.

Emilia Clarke
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 4 of 8

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke's look is a perfect example of how to style the half-up do with a bob.

Chrissy Teigen
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 5 of 8

Chrissy Teigen

A great way to change up your bob and emphasise your face shape is to slick it back for a wet look like Chrissy Teigen.

Alexa Chung
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 6 of 8

Alexa Chung

Take your cue from the original queen of the bob and go for a centre parting and a subtle side fringing.

Jenna Dewan
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 7 of 8

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan has one of the most iconic bobs of the 2010s, whether it's tousled waves or sleek and coiffed as seen here.

Lily Collins
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 8 of 8

Lily Collins

She may have grown it out now, but Lily Collins had one of the best bob hairstyles we've ever seen. Although she usually styles it wavy, we also love this vintage vibe.

