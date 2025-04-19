Gracie Abrams' powerful words about navigating fame are going viral

Gracie Abrams is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her stratospheric music career to her high profile relationship with Normal People star Paul Mescal, she has been making non-stop headlines.

This week, the 25-year-old 'Tough Love' singer opened up about her meteoric rise to fame, recalling how she navigates the pressures that come with stardom.

This, she explained, involves avoiding the online narrative around her, with Abrams choosing not to read or engage with online speculation or negativity.

"I can know that 10 people a day are having that conversation on Twitter - that’s cool for them," Abrams recalled in a recent interview with Billboard, adding: "I’m just going to mind my own business, really.

"I feel like any time I’ve slipped into paying too much attention to that, I’m less present in my life, I’m less available for people I know and love," she continued. "It’s not good for me as a person, it’s not good for the art that I want to make. It’s boring as hell.”

Abrams later spoke about working with Taylor Swift, with the 'Close to You' singer opening for the star on her worldwide sell-out Eras Tour. And according to Abrams, during their time on the road together, she witnessed a whole new level of fame that gave her some important perspective.

"It’s like, I really don’t have it that bad in terms of invasion of privacy, you know what I mean?" Abrams recalled. "I feel like I learned a lot from her, obviously, but one of the things that I’ve felt lucky to observe is how extreme it can be. It helps right-size my own shit.

"I think having had the privilege of opening for Taylor in the stadiums that we played, to now have a visual reference and a real sense of what it feels like to be on a stage in that environment," she later reflected. "It’s something that I miss and desperately hope to earn over time."

