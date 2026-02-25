The Tucked Bob Adds Instant Volume and Accentuates Cheekbones—I’m Sold

The bob is going nowhere in 2026. Last year, we saw everything from the "boho bob" to the "box bob", and now it's the "tucked bob" that is trending. It's as it sounds: a blunt cut that is tucked around the ears. It's effortless, elevated, and the best bit? It's low-maintenance to boot.

It's been sported by everyone from Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Elba to Lucy Boynton. In fact, I'd argue that it's universally flattering; you can wear it on a range of shorter hair lengths, including long and micro bobs.

And, it's a great choice for flat or fine hair. It instantly adds volume while accentuating your cheekbones. This creates the illusion of widening the face, if it's on the longer or narrower side, as you're creating structure on the sides and volume at the crown... I guess it's time to put down the contouring sticks. Get the lowdown ahead.

What is the tucked bob

"The tucked bob sits above the shoulder lengthwise and is tucked behind one or both ears, giving a clean look, explains Mark Smith, senior stylist at Nicola Clarke Salon. "It's a great look for both the daytime and evening events. And I've already spotted several celebrities wearing it during the current awards season."

Plus, he adds, it can easily be elevated to a "super glam" look by adding hair accessories to hold it back and adding some sparkle with a cool slide or clip.

If you don't want to use a slide to keep the hair back, though, Smith recommends grabbing a small side piece of hair in front of the ear and using a small clear elastic to create a small ponytail that goes backwards. You can then style the rest of the hair over it to disguise it.

How to style the tucked bob at home

The expert recommends using a round brush to get a smooth finish and bounce on the ends. You can then decide whether you want to wear the look tucked under or flicked out. Finish with flexible hairspray to smooth any flyaways and add shine.

