I just got the cool-girl iteration of curtain bangs cut in—here's why I think you should too

After the front sections of my hair completely gave up from over-bleaching and excess heat usage, I decided it was finally time to give into my whim and cut curtain bangs in. I had so much breakage, and was determined to style it out—luckily, the subtle curtain bangs style is in this season.

I love having a little more shape and face framing at the front of my hair, and have found the ways I like to wear my bangs and style them most. I think they look great with bob-length hair like mine, but the more I see on social media, the more I realise they are the 'it' fringe that suits just about everyone. Here's what you need to know about this winter hair cut and how to style it.

Why are curtain bangs so in right now?

You may have noticed curtain bangs everywhere on your Insta feed currently (I offer up the ultimate inspo later, if not), but why are they suddenly so popular? "I don’t think curtain bangs ever left," notes Christel Barron-Hough, Founder & Creative Director stil.salon. "But I think the rise of hair on social media has really solidified them as a key hair trend," she adds.

"They are so popular because they frame the face and enhance the cheekbones and jawline. They are also simple to cut and relatively easy to maintain and style."

They're also on the rise with A-listers. "Many celebrities have been embracing curtain bangs, from Carey Mulligan and Dakota Johnson, to Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski," says Christel.

What's more, they look great with pretty much every hair type and face shape, explains the stylist. "The point of bangs is to open up somebody’s face to show their eyes, cheekbones and brows so it really brings the wearer to life. There are many versions of the style, so it makes it really easy to customise to each face shape or hairstyle."

What should you ask for at the salon?

When I first got my bangs cut in, I kept the style a little longer, but Christel actually recommends the opposite.

"The temptation will be to ask for a longer fringe than you think, however I would recommend you challenge your personal boundaries and take the curtain bang to the limit, as they have way more impact when pushed shorter. Also if you don’t commit to the length, your curtain bang will grow out in a matter of weeks and will become harder to style."

She continues: "I would suggest you start the fringe from the middle of the eyebrows and drop the length out steeply into a V-shape. Make sure your stylist softens the perimeter as this will ensure there are no hard lines and it will make styling much easier."

How can they be styled from home?

I've learnt that a heated tool, such as the Dyson Airwrap, makes styling curtain bangs so much easier, along with a hair styling cream that helps maintain hold and shape.

As for how exactly to style them from home, Christel says there are three main ways:

1. Simply pinch the bangs together and use a dent-free clip to hold it in place when drying. Once dry you can place your hand flat over the fringe and blow hot air upwards into the fringe. This will enhance that little flick, giving an East L.A. vibe to the look.

2. Using a low-tension brush, blowdry the fringe side to side and then pull straight down. Then on a cool setting, blow the hair straight back—this will separate the hairs, fluffing them up. After this you can place the hair into your chosen position and set in place with a dent free clip.

3. Or you can use a round brush, roller or heated brush to create a big, voluminous bang. Simply stretch the roots by moving hair from side to side and then use your brush to stretch and roll the hair upwards and backwards. Once the hair is rolled up into the brush, use the cool setting to set the hair. Remember to blast cool air into the hair to separate and aerate the fringe to give it bounce and life.

The best curtain bangs inspiration

Diane Kruger's subtle style adds shape to her blonde hair.

Jameela Jamil is the queen of blocky curtain bangs, as proven here.

These longer bangs are beautifully swept to the side for shape and volume.

A slightly fuller style, curtain bangs are actually very versatile with how they can be worn.

Dakota Johnson's fuller fringe is sometimes styled in sweeping bangs for more of a 70s-inspired fringe.

Olivia Cooke's sleek style proves shorter cuts make a big impact.

Daisy Edgar-Jones' hair is definitely having a moment RN, giving the ultimate '70s inspo.

Don't want to commit to too much, too soon? Try longer lengths, like Dua Lipa.

Nathalia Tancredo's curls work beautifully with curtain bangs.

Beachy waves are a great, understated accompaniment to this type of fringe.

If you wear your hair straight, you can absolutely pull off this look.

Short bobs are given so much shape and style with curtain bangs.

Curtain bangs work wonderfully with an updo, offering subtle face framing.