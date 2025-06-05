I don't know about you, but refreshing my hair for summer is a top priority. Ahead of the warmer weather (and holidays), I want hair that is healthy, relatively low-maintenance, and totally chic.

It's no secret that the bob has made a major return this year, and it's arguably the best summer cut, especially when the temperature starts to soar. I've long been obsessed with that effortless, tousled look, and so I was pleased to hear that the Purdey Bob has been revamped for 2025, and this new version is just *chef's kiss*.

Now, it's a style that has been around for decades. It was a mainstay from the 70s through to the 90s and was worn by the likes of Absolutely Fabulous' Joanna Lumley. While it was more of a bowl cut back then, it's been completely rethought for today, and it's everything you want in a modern-day, loose bob.

"Right now, there is a clear shift toward hairstyles that are easy to manage yet full of personality. This cut strikes that balance perfectly, channelling a cool, understated elegance with a touch of boldness," celebrity and creative hair stylist Edward Taylor tells Marie Claire UK. "It’s ideal for embracing natural texture and doesn’t demand endless time in front of the mirror. We live in a world where simplicity and style need to coexist when it comes to hair, and this look offers effortless polish with minimal effort."

What is the Purdey Bob in 2025?

"The Purdey Bob is back, and this time it has much more attitude," continues Taylor. "It’s a slightly softer, more undone version of the page boy cut, graphic in shape but with more movement and texture, with an airiness to it. It also features a slightly more rounded shape along the sides, broken up by lifting layers and subtle fringes. The edges have a whispery edge, which is not too blunt, so it feels modern and wearable."

Taylor adds: "This cut is achieved by cutting exceptionally sharp straight lines, so it is weighted perfectly. This is not as easy as it may seem to an untrained eye. It should be cut wet, but finished dry to accommodate for natural bounce and texture. With a bob this short, it's almost always essential to fade the hair at the back of the neck to meet the line of the bob to ensure it's blended.

If you want to ask for it in the salon, Maria Sotiriou, hair stylist and co-founder of SILKE London, advises explaining that you want a "short, cheekbone-grazing, blunt cut bob. I would always recommend taking some images you like as reference, as images are always stronger than a description."

Who does the Purdey Bob suit?

Taylor says that this cut especially suits those who lean towards bold and effortless styles. "It gives fine hair a boost of volume and brings out the best in natural waves. It’s a great look for those with sharp cheekbones, a strong jawline, or a neck you love to show off."

Sotiriou adds that it can suit everyone, but it's worth being mindful of how your natural hair texture will work with it. "It's also easy to adjust to complement your facial features."

How to style the Purdey Bob at home

This is an incredibly versatile style, explains Sotiriou, which can be worn in two ways. The first is with natural texture or a little bit of styling with straighteners to create some ''natural-looking'' bends and movement in the hair. The second is smooth and blown out.

Taylor recommends to: "Keep it simple and a little undone, that’s the magic. Work a bit of volumising mousse or a lightweight cream into damp hair, then dry it using your hands or a diffuser for that effortless texture. If you want a bit more shape, wrap a few random pieces around a medium tong, but don’t go overboard. Shake it out, add a mist of texture spray, give your fringe a quick flick, and you’re good to go."

"Don’t fight your natural texture, this cut thrives on a little imperfection," he continues. "Flip your parting, tuck a side behind your ear, and let your fringe fall where it wants. Growing out a pixie or softening a blunt bob? This is your sweet spot. And if you’re feeling unsure, start longer; you can always take more off. It’s all about ease, movement, and owning the in-between."

