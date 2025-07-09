Rixo x Billie Bhatia Has all Your Summer Event Dressing Needs Covered—Whatever Your Size

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Rixo designs some of the best event dresses out there—so much so that Kristin Davis recently wore one on the red carpet for the And Just Like That season 3 premiere in Paris. No small feat! Perhaps less widely-known, however, is the fact that British brand is also one of the few that prioritises size inclusivity.

Indeed, when the brand was on the London Fashion Week schedule, it was the only one to offer clothing in sizes 6-24—and more recently, it's expanded its designs into a UK 26, too. If only all designers were as dedicated to creating beautiful clothes for all women as Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix...

Now, Rixo's founders have taken their quest for true inclusivity one step further, by collaborating with fashion editor, podcaster and influencer Billie Bhatia—and the resulting collection is what summer dressing dreams are made of.

(Image credit: courtesy rixo)

Having worked closely with Bhatia for years on Rixo's expanded sizing, a collab collection was the obvious next step for both parties. "Rixo has been a brand that I have relied on time and time again to see me through important moments in my life where I have wanted to look and feel my best," explains Bhatia.

As a plus-size fashion editor herself, she has been open about her ongoing struggle to find great clothes that not only fit her, but that she actually wants to wear. Summer event dressing had proven particularly tricky—which is how the idea came about to design her own.

A post shared by Billie Bhatia (@billie_bhatia) A photo posted by on

"Creating a collection of pieces that I know every woman in my life would look and feel their absolute best in, is more than I could have imaged," she says.

"The RIXO x Billie collection is hinged on living your best (brat, in the truest sense of the word) life. It is bountiful in unrestrictive silhouettes, lush fabrications, joyful prints, and mood-boosting colour. To me this collection is sartorial serotonin, it is freeing and fun and created to enable good vibes only.”

(Image credit: courtesy rixo)

Available to shop now both online and in stores, the 16-piece Rixo x Billie Bhatia collection is inspired by the spirit of summer, and celebrates the confidence that comes with wearing something truly fabulous. There are dresses that would work equally well for a warm-weather wedding as they would for floating around a glamorous beach club; separates that are perfect for days exploring the city, and breezy cotton and linen styles that make everyday dressing effortlessly chic.

All designs come in sizes UK 6-26, and the fact that many are quickly selling out is just further proof that Bhatia, Rix and McCloskey have filled a gap in the market that women have long been crying out for—clothes that make stylish summer dressing a breeze, for every body.

