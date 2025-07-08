All of the Best-Dressed Celebrities We've Spotted at Wimbledon 2025 So Far—Plus, Where to Shop their Looks

Priyanka Chopra, Lily Collins and Olivia Rodrigo nailed the brief

Best celebrity looks Wimbledon 2025 Olivia Rodrigo, Olivia Dean
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Few events can boast as impressive an array of celebrity fans as Wimbledon. The home of strawberries and cream, ice-cool Pimm's and, of course, plenty of world-class tennis, it’s an event that attracts everyone from A-listers to up-and-coming stars—not to mention a good few tennis-obsessed royals—during its two-week takeover of SW19.

And, it seems that Wimbledon 2025 is proving no different. Since kicking off last week, the coveted centre-court seats have seen the likes of Lily Collins, Priyanka Chopra and Olivia Dean all take prime position. Even singer Olivia Rodrigo made a quick pit-stop after her Glastonbury set to catch up on the court-side action.

Yet, while guests' attention may have been on the match at hand, here at Marie Claire HQ we’ve been keeping an even closer eye on what we believe is the most exciting part of any Wimbledon tournament—the outfits, of course! After all, this isn’t just a tennis tournament; Wimbledon is an opportunity for those in attendance to showcase their best summer style. Think gingham dresses, soft tailoring and endless interpretations of the unofficial Wimbledon white dress code.

So, whether you’re wondering what to wear to Wimbledon and need a little inspiration, or you’re simply looking to get your tenniscore style fix, you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve rounded up the best celebrity looks we’ve spotted so far at Wimbledon 2025. Plus, if that isn’t enough for you, you can also check out our guide to the best Wimbledon looks of all time. After all, there’s no such thing as too much inspiration—especially when it's this good.

The best celebrity looks at Wimbledon 2025 (and where to shop them)

1. Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne Wimbledon 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Combining Wimbledon whites with this season's utility trend, Poppy offers a laid-back take on polished summer style.

Ralph Lauren Double-Faced Stretch Cotton Field Jacket
Ralph Lauren
Double-Faced Stretch Cotton Field Jacket

Once Wimbledon is over, pair this jacket with jeans and dresses.

Ralph Lauren Greeley Washed Canvas Trouser
Ralph Lauren
Greeley Washed Canvas Trouser

The ultra-wide leg makes these tailored trousers truly special.

Ralph Lauren The Ralph Calfskin Small Bucket Bag
Ralph Lauren
The Ralph Calfskin Small Bucket Bag

How cute is this bucket bag?

2. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Wimbledon 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channelling the strawberries and cream undoubtedly not far away, Olivia Rodrigo looked Wimbledon-ready in a gingham shirt-dress and matching red accessories.

Rixo Anais Midi Dress
Rixo
Anais Midi Dress

While Olivia's actual gingham dress is vintage Ralph Lauren, this Rixo style is a great alternative.

Khaite Simona Shoulder Bag
Khaite
Simona Shoulder Bag

But you can still get your hands on her cherry-red Khaite East-West bag.

3. Charifra Chandran

Charifra Chandran Wimbledon 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The perfect preppy look in Wimbledon's signature colours, Charifra's sweater vest and shorts combo is chic, chic, chic.

Ralph Lauren Silk-Cashmere Sleeveless Jumper
Ralph Lauren
Silk-Cashmere Sleeveless Jumper

Wear now and into autumn/winter too.

Ralph Lauren Josselyn Lambskin Short
Ralph Lauren
Josselyn Lambskin Short

The leather finish offers a twist on traditional tailored shorts.

4. Saffron Hocking

Saffron Hocking Wimbledon 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Saffron Hocking proves a striped co-ord is always a stylish choice — especially when temperatures are set to soar.

The Frankie Shop Lui Striped Cotton Shirt
The Frankie Shop
Lui Striped Cotton Shirt

This striped shirt can double as a great beach cover-up for your summer holiday.

The Frankie Shop Lui striped cotton poplin shorts
The Frankie Shop
Lui Striped Cotton Poplin Shorts

Plus, the matching shorts.

Antler Heritage Tote Bag in Sandstone
Antler
Heritage Tote Bag in Sandstone

Roomy enough for all your Wimbledon essentials.

Russell & Bromley Tiln Mule
Russell & Bromley
Tiln Mule

The cherry red tone of these mules is just perfection.

5. Lily Collins

Lily Collins Wimbledon 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seemingly taking inspo straight from Emily's on-screen wardrobe, actress Lily Collins opted for a playful printed midi dress and metallic ballet flats for Wimbledon day 10.

Rebecca Vallance Nilah striped belted cotton midi dress
Rebecca Vallance
Nilah Striped Belted Cotton Midi Dress

While Lily's dress sadly doesn't ship to the UK, this Rebecca Vallance striped style is a close match.

Alaia Ballet Flats in Laminated Fishnet
Alaia
Ballet Flats in Laminated Fishnet

If heels aren't your style, why not try metallic ballet flats.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Wimbledon 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Delivering classic Wimbledon style, Priyanka Chopra looked incredible in a white shirt-style maxi dress.

Ralph Lauren Cotton Piqué Eldred Maxi Dress
Ralph Lauren
Cotton Piqué Eldred Maxi Dress

Just add matching white accessories.

Jimmy Choo Elsy 70 Latte Nappa Leather Crossover Slingback
Jimmy Choo
Elsy 70 Latte Nappa Leather Crossover Slingback

These are slightly lower than Priyanka's for a little extra comfort.

7. Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean Wimbledon 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're still not over the butter yellow trend and this dress, worn by singer Olivia Dean, has just shot to top of our wish list.

AYM Lana Dress
AYM Studio
Lana Dress

Thankfully, it's still in stock.

Jimmy Choo Bon Bon Small suede bucket bag
Jimmy Choo
Bon Bon Small Suede Bucket Bag

Don't pack your suede bags away just because it's sunny outside.

8. Asha Banks

Asha Banks Wimbledon 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another trend that took hold earlier this year, Asha Bank's shirt and tie duo, feels perfect for Wimbledon's polished aesthetic.

WNU The Classic Oxford in Celeste Blue
WNU
The Classic

Start with a great blue shirt.

Ralph Lauren Striped Silk Faille Tie
Ralph Lauren
Striped Silk Faille Tie

Add a menswear-inspired striped tie.

Ralph Lauren Linen Wide-Leg Tapered Wrap Trouser
Polo Ralph Lauren
Linen Wide-Leg Tapered Wrap Trouser

Asha's trousers offer a unique take on tailoring.

9. Rochelle Humes

What To Wear To Wimbledon Rochelle Humes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rochelle's white look ticks off so many trends it's hard to keep track: tailoring, capri pants and wedge sandals.

De Savary Cream Fitted Wool jacket
De Savary
Cream Fitted Wool jacket

Rochelle's blazer jacket features a chic round neck and sculpted waist detail.

Lamarque Celine Capri
Lamarque
Celine Capri

Tap into the 00's trend in these cute capri pants.

10. Clara Amfo

Clara Amfo Wimbledon 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While of course Wimbledon is all about the tennis, Clara Amfo's rugby shirt and skirt co-ord still taps into the sporty vibe.

A.W.A.K.E. Mode Organic Cotton Twisted-Collar Rugby Shirt
A.W.A.K.E. Mode
Organic Cotton Twisted-Collar Rugby Shirt

The cropped fit gives the piece a modern feel.

A.W.A.K.E. Mode Cotton Stripe Cut-Out Maxi Skirt
A.W.A.K.E. Mode
Cotton Stripe Cut-Out Maxi Skirt

Don't be afraid to flash a little skin.

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.