Few events can boast as impressive an array of celebrity fans as Wimbledon. The home of strawberries and cream, ice-cool Pimm's and, of course, plenty of world-class tennis, it’s an event that attracts everyone from A-listers to up-and-coming stars—not to mention a good few tennis-obsessed royals—during its two-week takeover of SW19.

And, it seems that Wimbledon 2025 is proving no different. Since kicking off last week, the coveted centre-court seats have seen the likes of Lily Collins, Priyanka Chopra and Olivia Dean all take prime position. Even singer Olivia Rodrigo made a quick pit-stop after her Glastonbury set to catch up on the court-side action.

Yet, while guests' attention may have been on the match at hand, here at Marie Claire HQ we’ve been keeping an even closer eye on what we believe is the most exciting part of any Wimbledon tournament—the outfits, of course! After all, this isn’t just a tennis tournament; Wimbledon is an opportunity for those in attendance to showcase their best summer style. Think gingham dresses, soft tailoring and endless interpretations of the unofficial Wimbledon white dress code.

So, whether you’re wondering what to wear to Wimbledon and need a little inspiration, or you’re simply looking to get your tenniscore style fix, you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve rounded up the best celebrity looks we’ve spotted so far at Wimbledon 2025. Plus, if that isn’t enough for you, you can also check out our guide to the best Wimbledon looks of all time . After all, there’s no such thing as too much inspiration—especially when it's this good.

The best celebrity looks at Wimbledon 2025 (and where to shop them)

1. Poppy Delevingne

Combining Wimbledon whites with this season's utility trend, Poppy offers a laid-back take on polished summer style.

2. Olivia Rodrigo

Channelling the strawberries and cream undoubtedly not far away, Olivia Rodrigo looked Wimbledon-ready in a gingham shirt-dress and matching red accessories.

Rixo Anais Midi Dress £285 at Rixo While Olivia's actual gingham dress is vintage Ralph Lauren, this Rixo style is a great alternative. Khaite Simona Shoulder Bag £1750 at Khaite But you can still get your hands on her cherry-red Khaite East-West bag.

3. Charifra Chandran

The perfect preppy look in Wimbledon's signature colours, Charifra's sweater vest and shorts combo is chic, chic, chic.

4. Saffron Hocking

Actress Saffron Hocking proves a striped co-ord is always a stylish choice — especially when temperatures are set to soar.

5. Lily Collins

Seemingly taking inspo straight from Emily's on-screen wardrobe, actress Lily Collins opted for a playful printed midi dress and metallic ballet flats for Wimbledon day 10.

Rebecca Vallance Nilah Striped Belted Cotton Midi Dress £590 at Mytheresa While Lily's dress sadly doesn't ship to the UK, this Rebecca Vallance striped style is a close match. Alaia Ballet Flats in Laminated Fishnet £750 at Alaia If heels aren't your style, why not try metallic ballet flats.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Delivering classic Wimbledon style, Priyanka Chopra looked incredible in a white shirt-style maxi dress.

Ralph Lauren Cotton Piqué Eldred Maxi Dress £1385 at Harrods Just add matching white accessories. Jimmy Choo Elsy 70 Latte Nappa Leather Crossover Slingback £595 at Jimmy Choo These are slightly lower than Priyanka's for a little extra comfort.

7. Olivia Dean

We're still not over the butter yellow trend and this dress, worn by singer Olivia Dean, has just shot to top of our wish list.

8. Asha Banks

Another trend that took hold earlier this year, Asha Bank's shirt and tie duo, feels perfect for Wimbledon's polished aesthetic.

9. Rochelle Humes

Rochelle's white look ticks off so many trends it's hard to keep track: tailoring, capri pants and wedge sandals.

De Savary Cream Fitted Wool jacket £375 at De Savary Rochelle's blazer jacket features a chic round neck and sculpted waist detail. Lamarque Celine Capri £128 at Revolve Tap into the 00's trend in these cute capri pants.

10. Clara Amfo

While of course Wimbledon is all about the tennis, Clara Amfo's rugby shirt and skirt co-ord still taps into the sporty vibe.