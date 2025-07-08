All of the Best-Dressed Celebrities We've Spotted at Wimbledon 2025 So Far—Plus, Where to Shop their Looks
Priyanka Chopra, Lily Collins and Olivia Rodrigo nailed the brief
Few events can boast as impressive an array of celebrity fans as Wimbledon. The home of strawberries and cream, ice-cool Pimm's and, of course, plenty of world-class tennis, it’s an event that attracts everyone from A-listers to up-and-coming stars—not to mention a good few tennis-obsessed royals—during its two-week takeover of SW19.
And, it seems that Wimbledon 2025 is proving no different. Since kicking off last week, the coveted centre-court seats have seen the likes of Lily Collins, Priyanka Chopra and Olivia Dean all take prime position. Even singer Olivia Rodrigo made a quick pit-stop after her Glastonbury set to catch up on the court-side action.
Yet, while guests' attention may have been on the match at hand, here at Marie Claire HQ we’ve been keeping an even closer eye on what we believe is the most exciting part of any Wimbledon tournament—the outfits, of course! After all, this isn’t just a tennis tournament; Wimbledon is an opportunity for those in attendance to showcase their best summer style. Think gingham dresses, soft tailoring and endless interpretations of the unofficial Wimbledon white dress code.
So, whether you’re wondering what to wear to Wimbledon and need a little inspiration, or you’re simply looking to get your tenniscore style fix, you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve rounded up the best celebrity looks we’ve spotted so far at Wimbledon 2025. Plus, if that isn’t enough for you, you can also check out our guide to the best Wimbledon looks of all time. After all, there’s no such thing as too much inspiration—especially when it's this good.
The best celebrity looks at Wimbledon 2025 (and where to shop them)
1. Poppy Delevingne
Combining Wimbledon whites with this season's utility trend, Poppy offers a laid-back take on polished summer style.
2. Olivia Rodrigo
Channelling the strawberries and cream undoubtedly not far away, Olivia Rodrigo looked Wimbledon-ready in a gingham shirt-dress and matching red accessories.
3. Charifra Chandran
The perfect preppy look in Wimbledon's signature colours, Charifra's sweater vest and shorts combo is chic, chic, chic.
4. Saffron Hocking
Actress Saffron Hocking proves a striped co-ord is always a stylish choice — especially when temperatures are set to soar.
This striped shirt can double as a great beach cover-up for your summer holiday.
5. Lily Collins
Seemingly taking inspo straight from Emily's on-screen wardrobe, actress Lily Collins opted for a playful printed midi dress and metallic ballet flats for Wimbledon day 10.
6. Priyanka Chopra
Delivering classic Wimbledon style, Priyanka Chopra looked incredible in a white shirt-style maxi dress.
7. Olivia Dean
We're still not over the butter yellow trend and this dress, worn by singer Olivia Dean, has just shot to top of our wish list.
Don't pack your suede bags away just because it's sunny outside.
8. Asha Banks
Another trend that took hold earlier this year, Asha Bank's shirt and tie duo, feels perfect for Wimbledon's polished aesthetic.
9. Rochelle Humes
Rochelle's white look ticks off so many trends it's hard to keep track: tailoring, capri pants and wedge sandals.
10. Clara Amfo
While of course Wimbledon is all about the tennis, Clara Amfo's rugby shirt and skirt co-ord still taps into the sporty vibe.
