I just sat down with the top hairstylists around—these are the 6 chicest haircuts you can ask for this winter

My hair is currently at that really awkward 'in-between' stage where I'm trying to grow it, but I'm also getting impatient and, as a result, have become so tempted to cut it again—so, it's needless to say I'm currently very interested to know what winter hair cut trends I should have on my radar. Having had a bob for so many years, right now I'm desperately craving super-long hair, but the waiting is killing me.

So when I spoke to the coolest hair experts around, I knew I wanted to ask them what they'd recommend this coming winter season. Was short hair in? How should I be styling a lob? Are long waves still a vibe? Should I be keeping my curtain bangs or growing them out? So many questions.

Here are the six biggest hair cut trends of winter, according to top stylists.

1. The razor bob

A post shared by Nayha Queiroz (@nayhaqueiroz) A photo posted by on

Yes, bobs are still very much 'of the moment'—and this is the general consensus of all London hair stylists. Summer 2024 saw a huge rise in choppy, short styles, almost like the shedding of old lengths created a new lease of life ahead of those warmer months. And while some of us may be moving on from those choices, others may be loving the bob life—and that suits for winter, too.

There are a couple of new bob iterations that are trending right now, but as with all hair trends, really anything goes depending on who you are and what you like!

The first – if you do need new ideas – is the razor bob. The team over at Aveda are pointing to this sharp style as the ultimate cool-girl look for the cold months ahead. "The razor bob reinvents the classic bob with texture and softness," they say. "Using a razor allows for personalised touches, making each cut unique and full of character."

2. French-girl fringe

A post shared by Violette (@violette_fr) A photo posted by on

2024 has been the first year since my teenage years I've even considered having a fringe cut in. And that's because modern fringes are so much more than those old styles our mums pretty much forced us to have cut in ahead of our school pictures (you know the ones).

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A touch of breakage at the front of my hair convinced me to finally take the plunge, opting for curtain bangs to hide the damage in a stylish way. I love the way the pieces of hair delicately skim my face and create shape, so I'm definitely in the mood to experiment some more.

This is where the French fringe comes in; it's sort of a variation of curtain bangs, but with a touch more fullness. "This trend involves blunt, slightly wispy bangs that sit just above the eyebrows," explains Don Kurland, Stylist at Blue Tit Portobello. "Often paired with a mid-length cut, it’s chic and effortless, perfect for those who want to add a touch of Parisian flair to their look."

3. Bixies

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) A photo posted by on

Now I'll be honest, one look I probably am not confident enough to ever wear myself is a cut shorter than a sharp bob. I'm just not sure I could pull it off, but honestly, every time I see someone with a pixie or similar, I think they look like an actual goddess. If you have been thinking of going ultra-short but perhaps are not quite ready for the pixie, may I introduce you to the 'bixie.'

"The bixie, a blend of bowl and pixie cuts, makes a confident return," proclaims the Aveda team. "Popular in the 90s, this cut combines structure with refined details, symbolising confidence and sass. The bixie’s versatility allows for numerous styling options, making it a standout trend."

4. Soft layered bobs

A post shared by LAURA HARRIER (@lauraharrier) A photo posted by on

If the razor bob sounds a little short and sharp for you, you have options. I've been loving seeing slightly longer styles with layers and softness, which according to Kurland at Blue Tit, is very 'in'.

"The bob remains a popular choice, but with a twist," he begins. "For winter 2024, we’re seeing softer, more layered versions that add movement and texture. These bobs can be tailored to any face shape and can be worn sleek or tousled for a more casual look."

5. 70s lengths

A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) A photo posted by on

The perfect accompaniment to those French-inspired curtain bangs? Long, 70s lengths, of course. From short, razor-sharp bobs to soft, lengthy strands, this is the option to choose if you refuse to lose your ends.

"Long hair is having a real moment, bringing together the best of the 70s and 90s," says Nata Bumford at Hershesons Belgravia. "Picture 70s bangs, face-framing fringes of all lengths, and those effortless, layered boho and grunge vibes from the 90s. It’s a mix of nostalgia and edge that feels totally fresh and romantic."

Bumford looks to Daisy Edgar-Jones, Alison Toby, Suki Waterhouse, Mara Lafontan, Florence Welch and Sienna Miller for the ultimate inspo.

6. Soft mullets

A post shared by Mathilda Gvarliani (@mathilda.gvarliani) A photo posted by on

Seeing this picture of Mathilda Gvarliani (above) is perhaps the first time I've ever considered trying a mullet; I love its softness and femininity, while it still manages to carry edge.

Gvarliani is not the only who's been rocking the style of late; look to Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart for how to wear it, says Bumford, who also credits Chloe’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway show for the return of this softer, more gentle mullet style.

"Short haircuts are officially back—and this time, they’re everywhere," she says, before explaining this style is defined by "short, textured layers [that] frame the face, blending into longer lengths at the back for a relaxed yet edgy vibe."