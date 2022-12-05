14 blunt bobs that prove literally *anyone* can pull off the iconic style

Hair trends come and go, often quicker than we can keep up, but there’s one hairstyle that never, well, goes out of style — the blunt bob hairstyle. (opens in new tab)

The haircut is striking and works for all face shapes (opens in new tab) (it might just need a bit of customising) and hair textures (opens in new tab), plus it’s relatively low-maintenance if you know how to style it well (don’t worry we’ve got tips to share!). We’ve seen countless celebrities over the years snip their ends into razor sharp styles.

We asked the pros to break down everything you need to know about blunt bobs and plenty of inspiration to inspire you to brave the chop.

What is a blunt bob?

A blunt bob is a short haircut that sits above the shoulders and features ultra straight ends. The iconic bob was a popular trend in the 1920s often signifying rebellion, and there were a variety of bob styles — including the blunt bob. Although popularity of the style dwindled back then, nowadays, it’s more popular than ever. "Gone are the days of graduated 'I’d like to speak to the manager' bobs," says hairstylist Lewis Pallett, and we couldn't agree more.

Our love for the trend has meant that there’s actually now more than one style of blunt bob, too. This all depends on your face shape, hair texture and preferences. Popular types of blunt bobs include, asymmetrical, chin-grazing, side part, middle part, blunt braids, layered, and a blunt bob worn with a fringe. Of course you can even combine a few together.

Who suits a blunt bob?

Everyone suits a blunt bob! The key is to understand what type of blunt bob you’re after and then calling in a hairdresser who can cut it according to your texture and face shape, as well as help guide you through at-home styling.

"For thicker hair, try a soft bevelled layer or a slightly textured base line to help hair stay neatly tucked in place," says Pallett. For finer hair, he recommends going more blunt with the cut to help thicken the look of the hair. For curly hair types, "embrace the width and have shorter, uneven layers to help create more height and less width, or pull the curls downwards to create more of a wavy, shaggier curl," he adds.

Is a blunt bob high maintenance?

The short answer: it doesn’t have to be. Being low-maintenance is often a reason people cut their hair short and stay loyal to it. Your blunt bob simply turns into another incredibly trendy style: the blunt lob.

"Blunt bobs are always popular because they are actually very low maintenance," says hairstylist and founder of Arkive Headcare, Adam Reed. "They’re easy to style, cut and maintain. They are a classic, they’re not a trend-driven hair do and they grow out nicely," he adds.

There are a few tips and tricks to keep yours looking in tip-top shape, though. "Definition is key. Whether your hair is straight and smooth, I would iron it," explains Reed. "If it’s curly, get some definition in the curls. Definition and shine conditioners are a key tip to maximise the effects of a bob," he adds.

Read on to get inspiration straight from the celebrities and stylists who did it best.

1. Middle part bob

(Image credit: Getty / George Pimentel / Contributor)

Olivia Wilde knows how to rock a bob and we love this poker-straight, middle part version. For this style make sure your ends are snipped and you've run some finishing oil (we're huge fans of Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Original Oil (opens in new tab)) through the mid-lengths.

2. Braided bob

(Image credit: Getty / Leon Bennett / Stringer)

Of course, your hair doesn't have to be poker-straight to get in on the action, Marsai Martin shows us how to achieve this beautiful braided bob look.

3. Micro bob

A post shared by @the_bob_haircut (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Go micro with an ultra short bob and fringe, which we adore. Use heat protector, straighteners and some smoothing hair oil or cream to achieve this sleek look.

4. Wispy bob

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Okay, okay, this isn't the bluntest bob around but it's so gorgeous it definitely deserves a mention. Plus, it shows how you can play around with texture and waves to get that 'messy and undone' look when you don't fancy going poker-straight.

5. Blunt bob with side fringe

A post shared by Ro Morgan (@hairbyromorgan) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Venus Williams looked incredible with a sleek blunt bob styled in a deep side parting.

6. Curved bob and full fringe

(Image credit: Getty / M. Tran / Staff)

Throwing it back to 2007 to take a moment for Naomi Campbell's iconic rounded bob and choppy fringe. If you want to really make your look standout, take it really short, 1920s style.

7. Deep side part

A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Nicola Coughlan will forever be our bob inspo, which includes this deep side part look. This particular bob style features more shape around the face with a swooping side part, which makes this a really modern look, according to Reed.

8. Bouncy bob

(Image credit: Getty / Tristar Media / Contributor)

Blunt bobs don't have to be lacking volume—Elizabeth Olsen showed off how they can have plenty of bounce. Achieve this by using a round brush and hair dryer to create that softened look, which doesn't lack any glamour.

9. Blunt micro bob and fringe

(Image credit: Getty / Dia Dipasupil / Staff)

How could we not include Lily Collins's 2017 Met Gala look? If you want to really turn heads with your blunt bob, take inspiration from this iconic look with a micro bob and bangs.

10. Curly blunt bob

(Image credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre / Staff)

Yara Shahidi shows how you can wear your natural curls in a blunt bob style, without losing any volume. Her ends are trimmed and curls refreshed, and she's styled her look with a short blunt bob to give that overall sharp effect.

11. Beach waves

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Kerry Washington shows us how to style a blunt cut with beautiful beach waves.

12. 1920s bob

(Image credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison / Staff)

Another favourite by Washington is this this incredible 1920s-esque micro bob with an immaculately cut fringe on the red carpet. If you're going to go short, you might as well go short, short.

13. Sleek bob

A post shared by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

No one does a sleek bob quite like Jourdan Dunn, and this look has to be one of our favourites.

14. Rounded bob

(Image credit: Getty / Jim Spellman / Contributor)

Lucy Liu absolutely rocked this elegant rounded bob and a deep side part.

The best product for blunt bob hairstyles, according to pros

(opens in new tab) Arkive Headcare Scene Setter Pomade £10 at Boots (opens in new tab) Turn any blunt bob into something with a little more texture with the Arkive Hybrid Pomade.

(opens in new tab) Oribe Gold Lust Oil £37 at Liberty (opens in new tab) If you're feeling fancy, grab a bottle of Oribe Gold Lust Hair Oil, which Pallett loves for a mirrored finish after styling.

(opens in new tab) ghd Hair Straightener £119 (opens in new tab) at Harrods (opens in new tab) £119 (opens in new tab) at ASOS (UK) (opens in new tab) £149 (opens in new tab) at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) If you're looking to get that super sleek bob, nothing will do it as easily and elegantly as our trusty ghd straighteners — even better if they come in this beautiful champagne gold.