Say farewell to bad hair days for good
Sleep is so important. Not only does it have a huge impact on our mental health, but it effects our physical health, too. That’s why we are all about taking the necessary steps in order to get our full eight hours. Whether it’s a weighted blanket, using our best bath products to wind down before bed or trying out a relaxing yoga class, we’ll do whatever it takes.
But believe it or not, there are some downsides to a deep sleep. That’s right, we’re talking about the effects it can have on our skin and hair. Tossing and turning throughout the night can cause frizz, split ends and even wrinkles. But have no fear, as our round up of the best silk pillowcases are here to save the day.
What does a silk pillowcase do?
Silk pillowcases are renowned for their beauty benefits. They create a much smoother surface than your standard cotton pillowcase, meaning there will be less tugging on the skin which can cause creases and wrinkles. Your hair will also thank you, as it can move around without friction, meaning you are much less likely to wake up with that dreaded bedhead look.
Cotton pillowcases also absorb much more moisture than silk, so although you might be applying your best night cream before bed, you won’t be seeing its full effects. Silk pillowcases are less likely to absorb your skincare products throughout the night, so you will wake up looking glowy and hydrated for the day ahead.
Best silk pillowcases for 2022:
- Best overall silk pillowcase: Slip Silk Pillowcase, £85 | Selfridges
- Best affordable silk pillowcase: Pure Silk Pillowcase, £25 | Marks and Spencer
- Best silk pillowcase for smooth skin: Silk Works London Pink Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, £65 | Wolf and Badger
- Best silk pillowcase for smooth hair: The Ultimate Collection Silk Standard Pillowcase, £45 | John Lewis
- Best personalised silk pillow case: Personalised Silk Pillowcase, £35, Marks and Spencer
- Best cooling silk pillowcase: Champagne Standard Silk Pillowcase,
was £68now £60 | Blissy
- Best colourful silk pillowcase: Coco & Wolf Osterley Mustard Silk Pillowcase Set of Two, £139 | Liberty
- Best luxury silk pillowcase: Audley Pure Silk Oxford Pillowcase, £80 | The White Company
- Most durable silk pillowcase: Satin Pillowcase, £12 | Beauty Bay
- Best Amazon silk pillowcase: LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, £32.99 | Amazon
- Best travel silk pillowcase: Slip Beauty Sleep To Go Travel Set,
was £119now £83.30 | Net-A-Porter
- Best ethical silk pillowcase: Organic Peace Silk Pillowcase, £89 | Ethical Kind
We’ve rounded up our top picks and looked at everything from the best overall option, to the most affordable and luxury silk pillowcases and which ones are guaranteed to last you the longest. Time to put the ‘beauty’ in beauty sleep…
12 best silk pillowcases to shop now, from £12
Slip Silk Pillowcase, £85 | Selfridges
Best overall option:
The Slip pillowcases are famous for a reason. Made from 100% Mulberry silk, you will feel like you are sleeping on a cloud.
Pros:
This pillowcase is crafted from the brand's specially-commissioned slipsilk™, which has been developed over 10 years to achieve the best quality possible. It’s scientifically shown to reduce friction, helping both your skin and hair.
Cons:
It is white, so we wouldn't recommend it if you like to fake tan regularly or if you tend to forget to take your makeup off before bed.
Pure Silk Pillowcase, £25 | Marks and Spencer
Best affordable option:
Marks and Spencer have created their own silk pillowcases, which are so affordable at just £25.
Pros:
This pillowcase is made from 100% silk, making it such great value for money. It will help to retain moisture throughout the night and reduce friction. Its rectangular shape means it will also fit most pillow types.
Cons:
You can only wash this pillowcase at 30°C and it can't go in the tumble dryer due to the material, so that is something worth keeping in mind.
Silk Works London Pink Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, £65 | Wolf and Badger
Best for smooth skin:
This Silk Works pillowcase might be more of an investment, but it is great for achieving smoother skin.
Pros:
This silk pillowcase is super non-absorbent, meaning any night creams or serums you apply before bed will stay right where you want them.
Cons:
This pillowcase does have a slightly higher price point, but the results are definitely worth it.
The Ultimate Collection Silk Standard Pillowcase, £45 | John Lewis
Best for smooth hair:
This silk pillowcase by John Lewis comes in the most beautiful mint blue colour.
Pros:
Aside from the colour, this pillowcase is great for keeping your hair smooth and frizz-free, due to the fact that it's made from the highest quality Mulberry silk for a beautifully smooth feel.
Cons:
It seems that reviewers only had one complaint, and that was that it didn't last very long. We recommend reading the washing instructions before use to prevent this from happening.
Personalised Silk Pillowcase, £35, Marks and Spencer
Best personalised option:
A perfect present for yourself or a loved one, this Marks and Spencer pillowcase can be personalised with up to three characters.
Pros:
This is one of the most affordable personalised silk pillowcases out there, so we suspect it won't be around for long!
Cons:
The pillowcase is only available in white, so it could get dirtier slightly quicker.
Champagne Standard Silk Pillowcase, was £68 now £60 | Blissy
Best cooling option:
This pillowcase will ensure a better nights sleep thanks to its cooling powers.
Pros:
Due to the thermo-regulating powers of natural organic silk, this pillowcase will keep you cool all throughout the night. The best news? It's also machine-washable.
Cons:
We can't think of many cons with this one, and it seems that reviewers would agree.
Coco & Wolf Osterley Mustard Silk Pillowcase Set of Two, £139 | Liberty
Best colourful option:
If you want something bold and beautiful, Liberty have got you covered with this stylish Coco & Wolf design.
Pros:
This silk pillowcase comes in a set of two, meaning it won't look out of place on your bed.
Cons:
The bright print might not go with everything, so you may have to purchase a duvet cover to match!
Audley Pure Silk Oxford Pillowcase, £80 | The White Company
Best luxury option:
This pillowcase is part of The White Company's Pure Indulgence range, for that little bit of added luxury.
Pros:
This limited-edition Mulberry silk pillowcase celebrates the brand's 25-year heritage of crafting high-quality products. Mulberry silk is known for its strength, naturally hypoallergenic properties and temperature regulating abilities.
Cons:
Again, this pillowcase is only available in white, something worth considering before investing in this beautiful bedding.
Satin Pillowcase, £12 | Beauty Bay
Most durable:
Ok, so technically this isn't a silk pillowcase, but satin is a much more durable option.
Pros:
This pillowcase is crafted from soft, cruelty-free and vegan satin, therefore it is likely to last a lot longer than silk, especially if you like to wash your bedding a lot.
Cons:
Because it is not 100% silk, the beauty benefits might not be so great, but at such a good price, it's a great starting point into the world of silk bedding.
LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, £32.99 | Amazon
Best Amazon option:
This LilySilk pillowcase has hundreds of five-star reviews.
Pros:
This silk pillowcase is great value for money, and comes in a range of different colours so you can choose one to suit your style. It also comes with a 100 night guarantee, meaning you can get a full refund if you don't see the results you desire.
Cons:
The pillowcase only comes in one size, so it may not fit all pillow shapes.
Slip Beauty Sleep To Go Travel Set, was £119 now £83.30 | Net-A-Porter
Best option for travel:
This travel set is perfect for those constantly on the go.
Pros:
The Slip Beauty Sleep To Go Travel Set comes with their signature pink silk pillowcase and matching sleep mask, great for trying to get some shut eye on planes, trains or at hotels.
Cons:
It doesn't come with its own travel case, so we recommend storing it carefully so it doesn't get damaged.
Organic Peace Silk Pillowcase, £89 | Ethical Kind
Best ethical option:
This pillowcase is made from cruelty-free, 100% Organic Mulberry Peace Silk.
Pros:
This pillowcase is free from any harmful dyes and chemicals, ideal for those with sensitive skin.
Cons:
Once again, it only comes in the colour white, so it may be harder to keep clean.