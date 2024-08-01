No matter your hair type or concern, we can confirm that these are the best shampoos on the market - and these five experts agree

We all use wash our hair multiple times a week, if not daily, but for many of us, it's also a step in our routines that we don't give much thought to. Although a shampoo's main function is to clean the scalp, the type you choose can have a huge impact on the overall finish and condition of your hair. Which is why it is essential to arm yourself with the best shampoo for your hair type or concern.

It can be difficult to choose with so many options out there though. As a beauty editor, every hair wash is the chance to try out a new formula so I've tried my fair share (read: hundreds) of shampoos over the years.

If you're not sure what shampoo to try next, I've called in the help of the experts to break down which shampoos are the best and why.

How often should you wash your hair?

The golden question: how often should we wash our hair? Although it's down to your hair type and preferences, the one misconception that I hear often is that we shouldn't wash our hair too often. But the experts always say differently.

"Many people are hesitant to wash their hair frequently, but postponing it when necessary, can be detrimental," explains Hare and Bone hairstylist and trainee trichologist, Jade Summers. A clean scalp lays the foundation for hair growth and overall hair health.

Think of it like your skincare. You can layer on all the incredible serums in the world, but if you haven't cleansed properly, you won't get the result you want. The same is true for your scalp.

Not properly cleansing your scalp can "lead to various issues and conditions"—particularly if you get dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis.

How often you wash depends on your hair type and how greasy it gets. If you have an oily scalp, you might need to wash it daily or every other day. "Although this may seem frequent, dandruff thrives in oily conditions," Summers explains. If you have a dry scalp then you won't need to do it daily, but make sure to wash it at least once a week to help remove that build-up. "Adjusting your shampoo according to your hair's needs will help maintain its overall health and appearance."

Best shampoos of all time, according to a beauty editor

Best shampoos for oily hair

Oily hair gang, your shampoo choice is important. "Using a deep cleansing or exfoliating shampoo for overactive sebaceous glands (the glands attached to hair follicles that produce sebum, causing oiliness) can help rebalance the scalp," says Summers. Shampoos specially formulated for this can help to "lift away excess dirt, sebum, and oils that can clog your pores if not properly cleansed," she adds.

Make sure you're washing frequently and if you think you need to wash daily, then go for it—just make sure you're using heat protector if you're styling daily, too.

Olaplex No. 4c Bond Maintenance Deep Clean Clarifying Shampoo £28 at Lookfantastic This is a brilliant shampoo for many hair types, but particularly those on the oily end of the scale. It clarifies the scalp, ridding build-up and excess sebum without making the scalp feel horrible and dry. Davines Rebalancing Shampoo £23.25 at Cult Beauty You can never go wrong with Davines. "This formula gently cleanses the scalp and helps prevent clogged hair follicles" explains Summers.

Best shampoos for curly hair

"Curly hair tends to lose its moisture quickly resulting in dryness, so it’s important to consider moisturising agents in your products such as coconut oil and shea butter for conditioning," Cobella says.

Trepadora Hibiscus Pink Cleansing Clay-Wash £25 at QVC Freelance beauty editor Amerley Ollennu loves Trepadora Hibiscus Pink Cleansing Clay-Wash for her curly hair. "Pink clay restores moisture to dry lengths, coconut oil cleanses and natural zinc PCA controls sebum production to help reduce the accumulation of yeast, bacteria and fungus that can cause itching, inflammation and discomfort," she notes. Moroccanoil Curl Enhancing Shampoo £25 at Amazon If you want to embrace and enhance those curls Moroccanoil Curl Enhancing Shampoo is the one. Contains a blend of vegetable protein and abyssinian oils, which is rich in omega fatty acids adding moisture to the hair.

Best shampoos for a sensitive scalp

Sensitive scalps "can be more easily aggravated by environmental pollutants and product build-up. To manage this sensitivity and prevent irritation, it's advisable to wash your hair every one to two days. This routine helps remove any potential irritants that can contribute to scalp discomfort," Summers explains.

Noughty Care Taker Fragrance Free Shampoo £8.99 at Lookfantastic This Noughty formula is great for sensitive scalps and those experiencing dandruff. It gently cleanses and removes build-up without causing irritation thanks to the fragrance-free formula. Ameliorate Clarifying Shampoo View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK If you have a sensitive scalp that also gets oily, it can feel impossible to find a shampoo that works. The Ameliorate Clarifying Shampoo uses prebiotics to help cleanse the scalp without stripping it and exacerbating any scalp issues.

Best shampoo for natural textured/ afro hair

Shampooing natural textured/ afro hair is often about balance; making sure the scalp is nice and clean without stripping it of all its wonderful natural oils. This hair types tends not to get the same oil build-up as others (like fine, straight hair) so you likely won't need to wash it as often. This is why going back to basics with a simple yet hardworking wash routine can work brilliantly—which is where shampoo does the heavy lifting for you.

Dizziak Hydration Wash £20 at Space NK Dizziak is a well-loved hair care brand earning itself cult status despite the brand being six years old. This hydration wash does exactly as it promises, it hydrates the scalp whilst deeply cleansing with sodium lauroyl methyl isethionate creating a luxe-feeling foam. Cécred Hydrating Shampoo £29 at Cecred At first, many people thought Cecred would be just another celebrity beauty brand, but Beyonce proved that she meant business with her hair care brand. "Cécred's Hydrating Shampoo has been a particular favourite of mine due to its super hydrating formula enriched with an antioxidant-rich African oil blend, hyaluronic acid, and a Phyto-Collagen Complex," says freelance beauty writer Vanese Maddix. "As someone with a 4C hair type, I truly can't remember the last time I was this excited over a shampoo, however, this one from Cécred ticks all my boxes."

Best shampoo for coloured hair

For those with coloured hair, it's all about preserving those perfect blondes and vivid shades. Look out for "shampoos with colour-protecting ingredients like quinoa, amino acids, and UV filters," says colourist and salon owner Samantha Cusick. "These help to preserve the colour vibrancy and protect against damage from environmental factors," she adds.

Hairstylist James Lear makes an excellent point: "if your hair has ever been highlighted or bleached, it’s classed as damaged and needs to be treated as such," so bear this in mind when shopping for products for your hair type.

In addition to shampooing, "you need a good treatment with protein and moisture as well as a bonding agent that reconstructs the disulphide bonds, similar to Olaplex, B3 or K18," says Anna Wiig, hairstylist and colourist.

Kérastase Chroma Absolu Bain Chroma Respect Shampoo £25.43 at Lookfantastic (£28.25) Kérastase is a luxury hair care brand that's worth every penny if you like to invest in your hair. Lear notes this as a particular favourite, particularly when paired with the gloss for extra shine and colour intensity. Wella Professionals Care Color Motion+ Color Protection Shampoo £13.99 at Lookfantastic Jordanna Cobella notes that " Coloured hair tends to be more compromised in its condition and can also be susceptible to colour fade. Look for ingredients that replenish the moisture and strengthen the hair such as oils, shea butter, proteins and keratin." Because of this, she recommends the Wella Professionals Care Color Motion+ Color Protection Shampoo as it has built-in plex and UV production in one.

Best shampoo for fine hair

"Finer, straight hair types can appear oilier more quickly, often leading to limp, lacklustre hair that lacks volume," says Summers. "Lightweight formulas with ingredients like biotin, panthenol, and rice protein are ideal for fine hair as these ingredients add volume and strength without leaving the hair feeling greasy or heavy," Cusick adds.

"To maintain a fresh and voluminous appearance, washing daily is suitable if it fits your schedule. Alternatively, washing every one to two days is also effective, if you're not prone to dandruff," Summers explains.