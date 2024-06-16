Pixie cuts are having a moment—these 11 looks will have you wanting to chop your hair off immediately

Where long hair once reigned supreme, it seems that 2024 hair trends are championing the short haircut, with bobs , French crops and Scandi lobs leading the way as some of the most popular cuts of the year so far. But if you’re going to go short then why not go really short? Enter: the pixie cut. This classic hairstyle definitely makes a statement, but there’s no denying how chic it looks. And, according to experts, the pixie cut is a lot more versatile than you might think.

What is a pixie cut?

“A pixie cut is a short hairstyle with shorter sides and back and a slightly longer top,” explains Venner James , hair artist and Amika’s UK Education Ambassador. “However, it has really evolved over the years, and there are now so many variations of the cut. It can include different layers and have different textures put in to finish the style.”

Who does a pixie cut suit?

The best thing about a pixie cut is that it’s such a personalised cut that a stylist can really make it work on any hair type or texture. “⁠Because there are so many variations of the pixie cut, this style suits most face shapes and works on all hair types and textures, says Matthew Watt , Co-Owner of Socially Painted salon and FFØR Ambassador. “So, if you are thinking about going for the chop, my advice would be to do it!”

How easy is it to maintain a pixie cut?

Admittedly, a pixie cut might not be the best option for low-maintenance girls with our experts saying that if your hair grows fast then you may need to get your hair trimmed as frequently as every three weeks to keep the desired shape. However, if your hair is curly or textured then you might be able to stretch it a little longer between appointments—but probably no longer than eight weeks.

How to style a pixie cut at home

While you might need regular trips to the salon for a trim, once you’re at home pixie cuts can be really easy to style and look after. Lots of stylists will cut your hair in a way that means you can wash-and-go once home. Misting a sea salt spray through wet hair will help to add some texture to fine hair, while a pomade or gel will work well on textured hair once dry to add some definition to your style.

The best pixie cuts

1. Power Pixie



Jourdan Dunn's jaw-dropping hair transformation earlier this year saw her stepping out in this sophisticated pixie cut. Sharply cropped and ultra-glossy, this is the haircut equivalent of a power suit.

2. Hydro Pixie



Wet-look hair styles were all over the red carpet this year and Charithra Chandran proves that they look just as striking on shorter styles with this beautifully tousled cropped look.

3. Side-Swept Pixie



The combination of side parting and soft curls lends a real old Hollywood glamour to Julia Garner's timeless pixie cut.

4. Feathered Pixie



A modern take on the pixie cut, Alyssa Coscarelli keeps things slightly longer at the back and incorporates a feathery micro fringe for some face-framing texture.

5. Cherry Cola Pixie



The combination of this classic cropped style with 2024's trending cherry-red colour earns Jorja Douglas's pixie cut serious cool points.

6. French Pixie



I'm obsessed with Pixie Lott's effortlessly chic pixie cut which embodies the artfully dishevelled nonchalance of the very best French hairstyles. And that wispy fringe is just perfection.

7. Classic Pixie



It's a classic for a reason—Myha'la's super short back and sides paired with a slightly longer top is perfectly polished.

8. Tousled Pixie



The best thing about this high-maintenance cut is how low-maintenance it looks when it's done right, and Dayna Frazer's beachy texture proves it.

9. Choppy Pixie



While some pixie cuts look great worn soft and wispy, this sharp and choppy style uses graphic lines and razor cuts to create a really contemporary take on the style.

10. Soft Pixie



Grece Ghanem's short style toes the line between French bob and pixie cut beautifully—keep the length longer at the top and sides and shorter at the back to ease into the pixie trend.

11. Faux Pixie



Not ready for a dramatic chop quite yet? Make like Daisy Ridley and sweep a short bob back into a micro ponytail, keeping volume at the roots of the style to give a nod to the pixie without committing to the cut.