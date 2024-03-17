If there’s one thing I know about hair trends right now, it’s that bobs are having a moment. From celebrity hair trends straight off the red carpet to influencer Instagram reveals, everyone is opting for the big chop and embracing the bob.

While easy, effortless styles like the Scandi bob and the French bob have been the cool-girl looks of choice as of late, there’s a new bob cut on the rise, particularly on the red carpet, and I predict it’s going to be huge come spring weddings and summer party season. Introducing the perfectly polished, Hollywood bob.

So, what is the Hollywood bob?

Sleek, shiny and with amped up volume, the Hollywood bob feels slightly more polished than the relaxed bob trends we’ve been seeing as of late. It pulls together our current love for the 90s voluminous blow dry with the shoulder-grazing cut, embracing soft waves and curls for added body. The result is an edgier take on old Hollywood glamour that I can’t get enough of.

If you’re looking for inspiration to take on your next salon visit, Zendaya, Ayo Edebiri, Sydney Sweeney and Florence Pugh have proved pros at the voluminous Hollywood bob this awards season.

When it comes to re-creating this look yourself, a short cut is of course important, however it can suit all lengths of bob, from chin skimming cuts to lobs. What achieving the perfect Hollywood bob comes down to, however, is styling, so I turned to celebrity hairstylist and owner of Salon64, Ricky Walters, to find out just how to achieve the look.

How to style the Hollywood bob

"To recreate a glamorous Hollywood bob hairstyle, start by washing and conditioning your hair to create a clean canvas," says Ricky.

"Next, blow-dry your hair straight, using a round bristle brush to achieve smoothness and volume," he says. Using a nozzle will allow you to get close to the roots and direct the heat onto the strands for a sleek finish, or, try a blow dry brush for all-in-one smoothing and drying action. "Then, part your hair deeply to the side for a classic Hollywood-inspired look."

Once your hair is dry, it's time to grab the hair straighteners. "Use a flat iron to create sleek, polished ends, curling and twisting them under in a bob shape as you go. Finally, finish the look with a generous mist of flexible hold hairspray to keep your style in place and impart a red-carpet-worthy shine,” Ricky explains.

The best Hollywood bob inspiration

Sky-high volume is the name of the game when it comes to the perfect Hollywood bob, so don’t be afraid to play with your parting to create even more lift.

Opt for an extra-large curling wand or rollers to recreate this supersized look.

Add shape to your style by tucking one side behind your ear. Plus, you can show off your ear stack too.

For an un-done look, make like Elsa Hosk and ditch your parting all together.

A waving tool, like this one from Hershesons, will make achieving the perfect amount of movement easy and effortless.

This curlier style feels playful and romantic, ideal for adding shape to a short bob.

The soft layers in this look create the perfect base for the Hollywood bob, allowing for even more bounce and movement.

This look is proof that even shorter lengths can pull off the Hollywood bob trend too.

To achieve volume at the root, roll the front section of your hair away from your face and set with rollers.

Actress Skai Jackson’s Hollywood bob works perfectly with her red-carpet glam for a sophisticated look.