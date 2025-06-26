Forget Texture Sprays—I Tried The 'Aero Bob' And It Gave My Hair The *Best* Volume And Lift Of Its Life

For those with fine to medium hair, achieving body and volume can be a legitimate challenge. It is possible, though, particularly if you have the right cut to aid with weightlessness.

And short-haired girls are in luck this summer, because the breezy aero bob has arrived to give your usual cut an extra bouncy twist. As someone with fine hair, cut short, I decided to give it a try a while ago during a salon visit, and I can confirm it gave me some seriously impressive root lift. The cut had more layers in than I was used to, aiding in more movement and body: ideal for creating more lift.

"The Aero Bob is a weightless, breezy take on the classic bob—softly layered, full of movement, and effortlessly chic," explains Zoe Adams, International Artist at award-winning Taylor Taylor London 's Notting Hill salon. "Falling between the chin and collarbone, it’s ideal for fine to medium hair and suits oval or round face shapes beautifully."

This style is about having the right kind of bob hairstyle that allows for that airy, lightweight aesthetic—the one that looks like you've flipped your hair upside down for a minute, then shaking your head back, gives instant volume. "The aero bob is an evolution of the 'old money bob'; elegance in its finest form. It's amazing for those summer nights at the pub or out for a nice dinner in town," says Andrew Plester, Hairstylist & Education Director at Adam Reed.

Unlike the classic bob, it's less regimented in how it's cut; there's not as much of a bluntness to it with sharp ends, and more of a soft, layered look that complements a mini fringe flip at the front of your hair. "To cut the aero bob, I'd take a medium amount of layering through the hair, keeping the weight in the length and ends but removing weight through the crown and around the fringe area," notes Plester. Speaking of bangs, it helps if you have them; they add extra shape to this style of bob.

As to what to ask for? "A bob with internal layers and soft feathered ends rather than blunt lines," says Zoe. "Let your stylist know you want movement and airiness, not structure."

The cut is usually a little shorter than your average-length bob, which aids in achieving that lift and body, too – something I definitely found when I had this style of bob cut in. This is crucial to the movement and softness this look brings (which IMO is perfect for the carefree summer months), but your styling is also key here.

Have a blow-dry brush like Dyson's or Hershesons'? Now's the time to bring it out to achieve some serious volume at the root. A volume-boosting spray such as the one by K18 can also come in handy here, particularly if you have very fine hair. These were my two essentials when I had my aero bob; I really embraced the voluminous look and reached for bigger bristle brush attachments on my Dyson.

Aero bob inspo

Bronde highlights with a airy bob cut in? Chef's kiss: this is the perfect summer combo.

Long bangs at the front make all the difference to this cut, adding beautiful shape and body.

Yes, side partings are returning, and the aero bob is here to facilitate the comeback.

The aero is notably a little shorter than a classic bob, sitting above the shoulders usually.

Flick out the ends of your style for a even more boosted, bouncy aesthetic.

This style and length of bob is ideal for tucking behind the ears - don't worry, it'll still have lift and volume when you do this, because of the cut and shape.

The softness and movement here is achieved through the cut, which is less blunt than your average bob.

A slightly longer style, this proves you can sport the look even if you're in the process of growing out your bob.