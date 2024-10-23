The time has come: here's exactly how to master a bouncy at-home blow-dry according to a pro

If there's one thing I wish I could master at home it's a big bouncy blow dry. I am desperate to recreate the in-salon results. There's something about a fresh blow-dry that makes me feel like I've really got my life together.

If you too find blow drying your hair at home near impossible, then fear not, I've called in the big guns a.k.a top hairstylist Luke Benson to help us all perfect our skills. Here's everything you need to know about how to blow dry hair at home - from the best tools (obviously hair dryers and brushes feature heavily) to the best shampoos for the job.

How to prep hair for a bouncy blow dry

Those perfect bouncy locks start in the shower. Benson recommends choosing lightweight and volumising shampoos to give your roots a lift; avoid anything that's too heavy as this may weigh your lengths down and make that bounce more difficult. Always follow your shampoo with a decent conditioner to add that moisture back in.

Once you've washed your hair, it's time for styling. A good heat protectant is a non-negotiable for Benson."It shields your hair from heat damage and helps maintain the health of your hair, especially when giving yourself a blow-dry with extra added heat," he explains.

Next is a volumising mousse, Benson loves Keune Velvet Cloud, we also like Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer. This "gives hair that extra grip and fullness that really enhances a bouncy blow-dry." If you're not a fan of mousses or foams, you can also use a root-lifting spray, which Benson notes gives targeted volume exactly where you need it.

Once you've prepped, now it's onto the main event but "a successful bouncy blow-dry comes down to having the right tools," Benson says and we couldn't agree more.

First up, the hair dryer. Benson says you need a powerful one with a nozzle attachment for precision, which he says a lot of people neglect. You also need a large, round ceramic brush as "these retain heat, helping you create volume and long-lasting shape."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You also need some clips to section hair and you may want some rollers too, which I like to use to keep my hair fixed in place until I want to take it out.

How to blow dry hair, for all hair types

The key to blow-drying hair at home is making sure you've sectioned your hair, and work through each section from root to tip and using the nozzle to get right into each strand. If you want a bouncy blow-dry then working it around your round brush and holding it in place before hitting it with a cold setting ensures a nice voluminous curl.

For straight and wavy hair

When it comes to blow-drying straight and wavy hair, the aim of the game is volume. Benson recommends creating sections and lifting the roots using a round brush to add height and then "roll the ends inwards as you blow dry to create that bounce."

For afro hair

"For afro-textured hair, moisture is key so use a leave-in conditioner or lightweight oil to keep the hair hydrated before styling," Benson explains. A paddle brush or comb attachment works well for detangling and gently stretching the hair without using too much tension before styling he adds. "You don’t want to blow dry the hair completely straight but prepare it for styling. Once the hair is stretched, you can add more shape and bounce using a round brush or rollers to give it that soft, bouncy finish," says Benson. "This technique helps to minimise breakage."

For curly hair

"Curly hair can be trickier because it already has a lot of texture. You want to smooth the hair while retaining some natural volume," Benson explains. "One of my tips is to use the diffuser attachment on your dryer to detangle your hair instead of brushing, this will avoid flattening the curls too much," he adds. You can still use a round brush but focus on the ends rather than the crown for bounce without disturbing the curl pattern.

And if you're really struggling to blow dry your hair and fighting all those tools, try a blow dry brush like the ghd Duet Blowdry Brush.

Dos and don'ts of blow-drying hair

Here are some of Benson's top dos and don'ts of blow drying; think of them as the golden rules to the perfect at-home blow out.

Do:

Work in sections. Always blow-dry in small, manageable sections to ensure every part gets the attention it needs. This will also help you achieve a more polished finish.

Use a heat protectant. It's one of the most important steps for maintaining healthy hair and ensuring your blow-dry looks good in the long term.

Set with a cool blast. After each section, hit your hair with a cold shot of air to lock in the shape and set the curls.

Don't:

Overload on product. People often apply more to protect and hold their curls but, in this scenario, less is more. Too much can weigh the hair down and ultimately lose the curl.

Skip the nozzle. Using the nozzle attachment on your dryer directs heat more accurately and prevents frizz.

Start with soaking wet hair. Let your hair air dry for a bit or roughly dry the hair before starting. Trying to style wet hair takes longer and then you’re at risk of more heat damage.

How to make your blow dry last?

After spending all that time and effort on a blow-dry, the last thing you want is it to drop after a day. To make it last as long as possible, Benson's top tip is to sleep on a satin or silk pillowcase to reduce friction and keep the style smooth overnight.

You can also loosely pin your hair up in large sections if you find that it drops overnight. "Divide your hair depending on how thick your hair is, and loosely twist or roll your hair inwards, following the direction of the curl. Once you’ve rolled the hair, use large hair grip grips or no-crease clips to hold the rolled sections in place. Don’t use tight or small clips, as it’ll crease the hair or leave a dent, which you’ll then disturb the curls trying to remove."