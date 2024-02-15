When it comes to all things wedding, I'm not a traditionalist. For one, I'm not having a 'proper' wedding but rather a lowkey, special day at a registry office. What I am a going traditional on, though, is making sure my glam is top tier. I mean, I am a beauty editor, after all. You can bet I'm getting organised with my wedding hairstyle, wedding make-up, wedding perfume and wedding nails.

Starting off with what I consider to be the hardest: my wedding day hairstyle. You best believe that I have a huge hair folder saved on my Instagram with absolute gems to take ideas from. Bursting with inspiration from incredibly polished to undone chic, if you're getting married, or just want some hair inspo for a special occasion, there's certainly one in here you can adapt to suit your hair and personal style.

1. Sleek bun

Without a doubt, the sleek bun is one of the most popular hairstyles for 2024 weddings. It is suitable for all hair types (as it can be adapted to suit) and can be used with or without accessorises. This style focuses on being neat and polished when styled without any accessories—great if your dress has lots of detailing and you don't want to draw attention away from it. For this look, you'll want to smooth down those flyaways and add some shine spray.

2. Embrace flowers

If your wedding day flowers are really important to you, you might want to incorporate them into your hairstyle, too. This is an absolutely beautiful example of that without it looking like the flowers are taking attention away from the beautiful dress, make-up and earrings. If you want to incorporate this but want it a little more low-key, just add fewer flowers or play around with colours to suit your outfit and hair colour.

3. Undone bob

Polished not your vibe? Try a chic undone bob like this one. This one focuses on effortless-looking waves that show off the beautiful highlights and finishes with a jewelled headband complementing the dress.

4. Jewelled bow, half-up

Bows are in and there's nothing I love more than a jewelled bow like this. This is such an easy way to add some glamour to an otherwise very simplistic style, like this half-up look. If you don't want something this eye-catching for your ceremony, consider adding a bow for your reception to change up the look half way through the day.

5. Tucked waves

Another big trend this year is tucked waves; securing the hair behind the ears to create a strong parting and letting the hair behind flow in front. This style, in particular, has been elevated even more with the addition of pearl gems. You can get these on Amazon, and they're a lot of fun to play around with.

6. Mesh bow up-do

Okay, but why have I never thought about using mesh as a hair accessory? This is such a beautiful, undone but elegant look, and it is great if you don't want to spend a ton on accessories. You might want to trial a bunch of different shades to best suit your hair colour.

7. Old Hollywood Waves

I'll never tire of old Hollywood waves as a classic and beautiful wedding hairstyle. No matter your length of hair, this is always totally show-stopping. Be sure to stock up on that hairspray to make sure it stays put all day and night long.

8. Low ponytail

A low pony is also up there with absolute favourite wedding hairstyles. This one is extra voluminous thanks to the use of a curling wand and sleek parting. Plus, wrapping hair around the hair band makes it look extra polished. If you wanted to jazz it up a little, you could add a hair accessory right on the headband, or some gems along the waves.

9. Face-framed up-do

A messy up-do with thick, face-framing pieces always looks beautiful. This is a look you can tailor completely to your preferences and hair type. For example, you could try these face framers with a sleek top knot, emphasise curls with a voluminous up-do, or create a slicked-back ponytail. It's such a great, versatile look.

10. Intricate braid

I cannot get enough of intricate plaits when it comes to wedding styles. There are endless ways to incorporate a plait or braid into your hairstyle, including this mermaid style. It's incredibly intricate as it is, but you might also choose to add some further detailing like these dainty pearls.

11. Long waves

If you want to keep it classic then long, loose waves are always a safe (and stunning) bet for your wedding day hair. Keep things in place with lots of flexible hold hairspray and a good, quality pair of curling tongs.

12. Low-key bun

Introducing the ultimate cool-girl wedding hairstyle—beautiful in its seeming effortlessness. (Although we always know it takes a lot of skill to appear effortless!) For this one, you'll need a talented hairstylist (or tons of patience and a friend to help) and even more hair grips. Plus, some texture hairspray to finish the look off.

13. Black bow

Want to try out the bow stacking trend but not keen on white? Try a black, jewelled bow to finish off your look. This one feels a little more special than your regular black bow if that's something you wear day-to-day. You could style this how they have here with a half-up look, or incorporate it into a plait or ponytail.