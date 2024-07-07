Yes, bonding products are brilliant for damaged hair, but here's why you need one of these moisturising hair masks, too

I was having my hair done recently and chatting away with my colourist about all things hair. We both agreed that it felt like the importance of applying the best hair masks had got a bit lost. Because, for all of the brilliant techy hair innovations at our disposal today that target its structure, our hair also needs ingredients that will keep it feeling soft and healthy. So I would like to reintroduce the brilliance and benefits of the best moisturising hair masks.

As a category, bond repair hair products have exploded in the past 10 years. But, without getting into too much of a science lesson, they aren’t the only aspect of your hair that needs care; these treatments don’t typically replenish the moisture content of your hair. I love products like Olaplex No.3 for repairing my hair but to quote the brand itself, it's "a treatment, not a conditioner".

Both bond repair and nourishing treatments are important aspects of your haircare regime, but they target very different things. To that end, I am urging you to whack on one of these moisturising hair masks as well (as your favourite bond builder), stat.

The best moisturising hair masks for a nourishing treatment

1. Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask Best all-rounder moisturising hair mask Specifications Key ingredients : Argan oil, linseed extract, glycerin

Like the rest of the range, Moroccanoil’s mask is infused with argan oil, known for its ability to really nourish hair. At first, you’ll notice the consistency is closer to a conditioner that has a bit more slip, rather than a more “solid” mask—but don’t be fooled. It coats the hair easily and yields lovely, soft results with that recognisable sweet, slightly nutty Moroccanoil smell.

2. Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep Conditioning Treatment

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep Conditioning Treatment Best moisturising hair mask for heat-damaged hair Specifications Key ingredients: Hydrolysed elastin, castor & olive oils, glycerin

A great piece of beauty trivia is that this hair mask was first created back in the ‘70s for none other than Audrey Hepburn to remedy the effects of frequent styling on set. Trichologist Philip Kingsley went away and created the world’s first pre-shampoo treatment and the rest, as they say, is history. This is a beauty icon that has more than earned its reputation; it gives my hair bounce that few (if any) other treatments can. As well as intensely moisturising strands it’s also proven to reduce breakage by. For hair that needs a richer formula, there’s also Elasticizer Extreme and the brand occasionally releases limited edition scented versions.

3. Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Mask Creamy Deep Conditioner

Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Mask Creamy Deep Conditioner Best moisturising hair mask for curly hair Specifications Key ingredients: Kakadu plum, starflower oil

I love everything about this brand. I love the packaging, I love the smell of the products and I love how well they work (the Hair Gloss is gorgeous). With moisturising starflower oil and Kakadu plum, it’s the perfect example of a formula that deeply nourishes without leaving behind any kind of heaviness—ideal if, like me, your curls are easily weighed down. Your hair will feel seriously soft and smell like dessert after using this.

4. Bleach London Reincarnation Mask

Bleach London Reincarnation Mask Best moisturising hair mask for bleached hair Specifications Key ingredients : Vegetable & hydrolysed wheat proteins, sunflower seed extract

Bleach London is up there with some of my favourite haircare brands. If you’ve never tried anything from the at-home range, make it this brilliant all-rounder. There are more nourishing formulas on the market, sure, but it softens the hair well with added reparative benefits—mine always sees a noticeable improvement after using it. At £10 for the 200ml tube, it’s fairly good value, too.

5. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask Best moisturising hair mask for silky hair Specifications Key ingredients : Honey, coconut oil, baobab extract, monoi of Tahiti

Gisou is such a lovely brand. Its founder, Negin Mirsalehi, comes from a family of beekeepers whose honey is used in the products. You have probably seen the iconic Honey Infused Hair Oil on social media, but this little pot of mask should absolutely be on your radar, too. It’s packed with the same antioxidant-rich honey alongside monoi of Tahiti, coconut oil and baobab extract and leaves hair silky and smooth.

6. Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Mask

Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Mask Best moisturising hair mask for dry hair Specifications Key ingredients : Squalane, hyaluronic acid, bio-fermented coconut water

With some ingredients that you’ll find on many a skincare label (I’m looking at you, hyaluronic acid and squalane), Amika’s Hydro Rush is all about drawing moisture into your hair and sealing it in for lasting softness. I found that it stretched fairly well and I didn’t feel the need to keep applying it to ensure my hair had really taken in that nourishment. For something even richer, the Soulfood Mask is nice, too.