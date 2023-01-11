The Golden Globes just proved that the 'lob' is set to be the haircut of 2023

Last night's Golden Globe beauty looks (opens in new tab) proved our beauty editor's expert-led hair trends for 2023 (opens in new tab) absolutely right. The bob is in and here to stay for 2023—most notably the lob hairstyle (that's long bob, btw). Bob hairstyles (opens in new tab)never really go out of style but it's now officially the year of the chop thanks to the Golden Globes.

We were already obsessed with Jenna Ortega's shaggy lob. And Lily James is just one of the celebrities that showed up to the red carpet nailing the lob trend.

Keep scrolling for the all the celebs who aced the look for some serious lob-spiration.

Jenna Ortega's shaggy lob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone, and we mean everyone, wanted to take a picture with Ortega last night. The internet went wild when Jenna Ortega ditched her classic Wednesday braids and fringe hairstyle for a lob (long bob). And we can see why. Her shaggy wolf cut with a subtle wave is simply stunning.

Milly Alcock's 90's lob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love everything about this lob. From the ombre blonde ends to the face framing strands. But just wait until you see the glam at the back. Now that is how you do a half up hairstyle.

Lily James's side-swept lob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Volume is trending this year and paired with a long bob, it's perfection. The side part and softly curled end is a classic way of styling a lob that would inspire any one to go for the big chop.

Angela Bassetts's Hollywood lob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The volume of this 'do speaks for itself. If we ever thought a bob was boring then Bassett has proved us all wrong. This is the hairstlye you want to accept a Golden Globe with.

Hannah Einbinde's classic bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, okay we know this one technically sits in the 'bob' category, but we couldn't ignore it. Hannah Einbinde rocks the shortest bob of them all, but it totally works.