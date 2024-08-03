You can't convince me otherwise—Daisy Edgar-Jones proves *this* is the only haircut you should bother with

In the past month, I have turned into a Daisy Edgar-Jones fan girl. Currently on the press tour for her latest movie Twisters, she has been turning out the most incredible fashion and beauty looks cementing herself as one to watch for inspo. And while her fashion choices are no doubt spot on, it's her 70s curtain bangs I'm currently obsessed with. In fact, she's single-handedly put bangs back onto my hair trends radar. And Daisy’s bangs are not just any bangs, they’re the soft, wispy, 70s-style, 'Stevie' haircut, fringe hairstyle that frames the face in that oh-so-effortless way I can only dream about (or so I thought).

In my quest to channel Daisy’s look, I of course turned to an expert—and by that I mean Ricky Walters, hair stylist and founder of SALON64, and he told me everything I need to know about the style. “70s-style bangs are without a doubt making a notable comeback as part of the broader resurgence of 70s fashion in general,” he told me. “These bangs, characterised by their heavier, fuller appearance, offer versatile styling options that complement most looks.”

Why are 70s bangs so iconic?

“A 70s curtain fringe adds a distinct attitude to longer haircuts by introducing a bold, dramatic element that contrasts with the flowing length,” says Ricky. “While on shorter cuts [like bobs], the heavy, textured fringe brings a level of chic sophistication, framing the face and adding depth to the overall style. Retaining length at the corners of the bangs is key as this allows them to bend or flick at the ends providing a dynamic element that can adapt to different hair styles and face shapes.”

70s curtain bangs inspiration

A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) A photo posted by on

Daisy Edgar-Jones' tousled hair and curtain bangs make the perfect pairing for an effortless, relaxed look.

A post shared by Laurie Heaps (@_hairbylaurie) A photo posted by on

For a polished look, use a multi-styler to give your bangs a voluminous bounce, like Sabrina Carpenter.

A post shared by 𝕄𝕖́𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖 𝕀𝕟𝕘𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕤 (@melaniemakeup) A photo posted by on

If pairing your 70s bangs with an updo, leave a few longer length wisps free around the front so they blend into your style.

A post shared by Nikki_Makeup (@nikki_makeup) A photo posted by on

Curly-haired girls can embrace 70s curtain bangs, too—just work with your hair’s natural texture to create a shape that frames your face.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to style 70s curtain bangs

“To style 70s bangs at home, start by rough drying them with minimal product,” says Ricky. “Then, gently use a round brush to shape and add volume, embracing a 'less is more' approach for a natural, effortless look. For those with extremely thick hair, you may wish to section your bangs in two, as drying half at a time will make your bangs easier to manage."

Once you’ve styled your fringe, you’ll want to keep it looking its best for as long as possible. Ricky has some advice for this too. “Although silky-soft hair feels great, it often doesn’t last long, causing bangs to get stuck to your head or fly away. Using a texture spray will help set the hair, giving your bangs structure and keeping them in place. The right shampoo is also key [to] cleanse your bangs by removing impurities while still leaving your hair manageable, helping you get an extra few days out of your style," he says.