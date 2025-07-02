Ditch The Blunt Bangs—These 9 Looks Prove That The French Girl Fringe Works With All Hair Styles

There's a huge difference between a heavy fringe and a side-swept style like curtain bangs. And then, somewhere in between sits the most perfect fringe trend, which brings out the best in both styles: the French girl fringe. This look also just happens to be ideal for the warmer months.

Inspired by '70s icon Jane Birkin, this hair trend has quickly come back around and is making waves across the pond in New York City. "French girl fringes have gained popularity in New York due to their effortless appeal, which aligns perfectly with the city's style ethos," explains Antoinette Beenders, Aveda senior vice president of Global Artistry. "Particularly during the humid summer months, this low-maintenance fringe is ideal as it complements various hair lengths and looks especially charming when hair is styled up."

Here's what you need to know about getting your French girl fringe cut in.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is the French girl fringe?

As mentioned, French girl fringes were first popularised in the 1970s, in line with actress Jane Birkin's rise to fame. A variation of a traditional fringe, this French bang style has notable differences, including influences from side-swept, longer bangs.

"These bangs are characterised by their textured ends and natural movement, giving them an undone appearance that frames the face," says Beenders. "Traditional fringes tend to have a square shape, while French girl fringes are typically rounded and slightly curved, offering a different way to frame the face."

Stars who've turned to the French girl fringe as their signature style for some time now include Dakota Johnson and Jenna Ortega.

Who best suits the look?

"French girl fringes are highly adaptable and complement a wide range of face shapes and hair types," says Beenders. "Thanks to its versatility, the French girl fringe pairs exceptionally well with most hairstyles, particularly those with shoulder-length or longer hair."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She does, however, note that fringes in general "may not be the best choice for individuals with shorter foreheads, as they tend to conceal the forehead and shift the focus to the eyes."

Beenders recommends a simple trick to determine if a fringe would suit you, which includes covering your forehead with your hand to see if your face suits having this area covered.

A post shared by Mark Townsend (@marktownsend1) A photo posted by on

What should you ask your stylist for?

Having a French girl fringe cut in should be left to a stylist, particularly as you want to ensure you have the best style cut in for your hair texture and face shape. "Next, decide on the length," advises Beenders. "For a more sultry and subtle look, opt for a length that falls below the eyebrows, while a bolder, more daring appearance can be achieved with a fringe cut above the eyebrows."

The Aveda pro recommends always asking your stylist to trim your bangs when the hair is dry, to ensure you have achieved the correct length (hair gets shorter when dried from wet).

"Lastly, ask your stylist for tips on how to style and maintain your fringe at home to keep it looking its best." This may include investing in a great blow-dry brush to achieve a certain level of lift, and some texture-boosting products for movement.

Your French girl fringe tool kit

9 ways to wear French girl fringe

A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) A photo posted by on

Actor Riley Keough has the perfect length bangs to wear in a full fringe or in a curtain style.

A post shared by Mark Townsend (@marktownsend1) A photo posted by on

Full yet with a slightly curved edge, Nina Dobrev nails the look, cut in by her stylist Mark Townsend.

A post shared by Georgie Eisdell (@georgieeisdellmakeup) A photo posted by on

Jennifer Lawrence's style is wispy and lightweight, and looks great with a half-up, half-down look.

A post shared by Hanna Lhoumeau (@hannalhoumeau) A photo posted by on

Proving curly hair looks beautiful with the addition of a French girl fringe, Hanna Lhoumeau has the perfect style.

A post shared by A L E X ❤️‍🔥 (@alexhourigan) A photo posted by on

Combine your style with loose waves and a hi-shine finish for that real Jane Birkin vibe.

A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair) A photo posted by on

French girl fringes are the perfect accompaniment to an updo.

A post shared by Emmanuelle Koffi (@emmanuellek_) A photo posted by on

This slightly shorter style has great versatility for wearing as a full fringe or side-swept bangs.

A post shared by Bobby Eliot (@bobbyeliot) A photo posted by on

Jenna Ortega is the Queen of the French girl fringe; just look at the evidence!

A post shared by Violette (@violette_fr) A photo posted by on

Did we mention that this style has ALL the Parisian vibes?!