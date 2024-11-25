I can confirm this is exactly what to ask for at the salon to achieve those trending 'French girl' bangs

My curtain bangs were first cut in by necessity: after years of bleaching and heat styling, the fragile front parts of my hair had snapped, big time. I asked for a look that would cover this while also adding a distinct French energy into my style. Enter: my French bangs era.

My bangs may be super subtle, but they are definitely Parisian-inspired, and I've noticed I'm not the only one loving this look right now. Everyone from Daisy Edgar-Jones to Suki Waterhouse have been taking notes from the chicest ladies in France, and I wanted to know what made this style just so. damn. cool.

Here's what you need to know, including what the experts advise asking for at the salon to achieve that 'je ne sais quoi' type of fringe hairstyle.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Why are French bangs so chic right now?

This can be attributed to both the change in seasons, along with bangs being the style-du-jour. "I think it has a lot of to do with what’s in fashion; there is a really French aesthetic at the moment, such as the short A-line pinafores that have a Parisian vibe to them," says Zoe Irwin, Creative Director John Frieda salons.

She continues: "Trench coats are a big thing, which are tonally plain and chic along with Breton tops, loafers and cropped cardigans—all very chic and the shapes are classic. French bangs work really well as this look came from the Parisian '60s silhouette."

Catherine Ho, Stylist at Hershesons Belgravia, explains that as the temperature has changed, so has our overall look: "As we settle into autumn/winter fashion, nothing complements this style more than an effortless tousled soft face framing bang." She finishes: "Think Jane Birkin and Alexa Chung."

What should you ask your stylist for?

With so many kinds of fringes, it's crucial you know exactly what you want and how to ask for it. Zoe urges those hoping to get any style to take in pictures to trigger discussions.

For this particular shape, Catherine recommends the following: "Ask for a soft blended fringe that begins at the centre of the eyebrow and moves down and out, along the cheekbones. If you wear your hair up, you can also ask your stylist to blend the long pieces by your cheekbones into the sideburns, creating an elegant, chic look when hair is in a pony."

How should you style yours from home?

"Drying the hair is key," confirms Zoe. "It is about getting your French Bangs to lie well."

"Get an oval brush like a Mason Pearson (a mix of bristle and nylon is best), and use something with a light hold like Sam McKnight Super Lift Root Volume Spray. Spritz your bangs and take a hair dryer with the nozzle on, moving the brush horizontally from one side to the other whilst aiming the nozzle at the root. The bristles go into the roots and the blow dry straightens the fringe with a gentle curve to it as the head is curved." After this step, "repeat the other way so the fringe is rounded better."

As someone with a similar style (curtain bangs), I also recommend using a tool like the Dyson Airwrap (or similar) to make this process lots easier. It's worth investing in a lifting dry shampoo, shaping pomade, texture spray and shine mist, too, to finish the look.

The best French bangs inspo

As Zoe explained, the way you dry your bangs is crucial. This look is lifted, with a little curl and a touch of volume. In short, it's perfect!

Sabina Socol's style proves French bangs can be as subtle as you desire, and easily flicked to the sides when needed.

Zoé Hotuqui's beautiful curled bangs look lovely when worn with a tied-up ponytail.

Sleek, shiny and chic, this look is everything French style is and more.

Proof that French bangs are the perfect accompaniment for a bob, Franny's fringe is soft and stylish.

Want a more subtle shape? Take a picture of Suki Waterhouse's fringe to your stylist, and ask them to focus on the longer pieces.

Enter: proof that a fuller fringe can still have that wispy, effortless vibe and distinct French energy.

Daisy Edgar-Jones is the definition of someone that suits a fringe, and her 70s style bangs feel super Parisian.