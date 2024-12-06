Expert colourists just told me these are the best 6 hair colours to try this winter if you're looking for a change

I'll be honest, I'm kind of over my hair right now—and I'm looking into the best winter hair colour trends in a bid to switch things up. After having a blonde bob for most of my life, I'm ready for a change. Years of bleaching and processing my hair has led me to want something a touch more natural-looking and closer to my actual colour (a warm blonde/brown).

For this reason, I was keen to check in with some of the coolest colourists and stylists the country has to offer in a bid to determine what colour trends I may be able to get on board with this winter. Right now, I am tempted by the trending red hues of the season, from crimson spice to red wine hair. Then there's the beautiful melted brunette colour and eco-blonde too, which I would also be interested in trying.

Whatever you're looking for this season, here are a few ideas for the coolest changes.

1. Red wine hair

Damian Gray, Colourist at Hershesons Belgravia, says that red hues are going deeper this winter. "We’ve seen many different versions of red hair trending over the years, but this mahogany red is something we’re starting to see much more, and I love it," he says.

"Dua Lipa rocked this for a long while, and we’re starting to see the trends flowing down into the day-to-day clientele. In my opinion it’s the hot colour of the winter." This is a slightly more toned-down version of the cherry hair colour trend, so perfect if you want to go half way first.

2. Buttercup blonde

Winter is a time to bring in some deeper, more earthy tones into your blonde if you want a change from icy bleached looks that excel in summer months.

“Buttercup blonde is the go-to golden-toned blonde to replace the cooler shades of summer, offering a warm hue that adds depth and richness, perfect for transitioning into winter. This one is going to be popular for the blonde girlies wanting to change their look, without the commitment of going dark," explains Stevie-Leah Loscombe, Stylist at Blue Tit Brixton.

Stevie-Leah recommends looking to Kendall Jenner's recent blonde transformation for inspo. "But still expect to have highlights and a toner up every 10-12 weeks," Stevie-Leigh adds, to avoid brassiness sneaking in.

3. Melted brunette hair

"Dimension in brunettes is something that is here to stay, but I’m starting to see more variations of this colour," says Damian. "I’m seeing more melted results this winter season, which are moving away from heavy ribbons of blonde."

"Lowering the heavy contrast level to get a more melted, softer result is something that will start to see more of," he adds.

4. Crimson spice

Fiery, gingery reds are going nowhere this winter, say the experts. "Crimson Spice is the latest must-try hair colour trend, often described as the cooler sister to cowboy copper. It's perfect for redheads wanting to refresh their look with a shade that’s perfectly suited for the season," says Stevie-Leigh.

"This vibrant hue has been beautifully showcased by Chappell Roan. Pair this bold colour on soft, natural curls for a relaxed, fluffy vibe."

5. Eco blonde

If warmer tones such as those in the buttercup blonde trend are a little too golden for you, you can maintain your cooler-toned blonde but in a more natural way. Christel Barron-Hough, Founder & Creative Director at Stil Salon is tapping 'eco blonde' as the it-girl blonde of winter. “Trends always come full circle," says Christel, "and roots are once again back in fashion."

"The new root trend has put a luxury spin on carefree summer hair for winter, with a naturally beautiful, grown-out feel reminiscent of late 70s and early 80s hair trends. While it nods to a continuation of the boho chic aesthetic, it’s evolving into a more sophisticated, eco-lux look.”

Eco-blonde works best on a "soft, tonal palette of earthy neutrals", including whey, coco, creamy beige and pale sorbet hues. “This colour is all about either embracing your natural roots or creating a hue that is eco-natural to your own original hair colour,” Christel explains. “This season, it’s not about perfect highlights or time-intensive colour, it’s about celebrating what’s natural, grounding and beautifully grown-in."

6. Coppers, reds and pumpkins

Don't fancy a darker red wine hue or bright crimson? There are so many other reds to opt for this season, and they suit everyone, says Michael Kent, Stylist at Blue Tit Brixton.

"Warm tones are perfect for winter and really complement darker skin, as seen on Jourdan Dunn, FKA Twigs and Justine Skye. The best thing about these (depending on your previous hair history), is you don’t need to bleach hair to achieve these colours.”