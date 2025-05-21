Summertime is a lovely excuse to switch up your hair colour, and for blondes, this year there are ample opportunities to try something new. While there may be blonde 'trends' aplenty year-round, the warmer months welcome a chance to opt for something punchier and cooler for holidays abroad, wedding season and a series of festivals.

For 2025, one of London's favourite 'cool girl' salons, Hershesons, has revealed its go-to shades of the season, giving blondes several ideas for how to refresh their colour for the months ahead. Whether it's toning up or low-lighting down, the following three blonde summer hair trends are set to be everywhere this season. Want to get ahead of the curve? Pick one out with your stylist now, for your best blonde ever, come July.

1. Tanned leather blonde

Trends that combine the brightness of blonde with the sophistication of brunette hues continue to dominate, and this year's 'tanned leather blonde' sees the 'best of both' look reach its peak. This beautiful take on a slightly deeper blonde still maintains the lightness of traditional blonde highlights but with smoother, deeper lowlights blended through.

“Tanned leather blonde is a trend that’s perfect for spring/summer 2025," says Nicole Kahlani, concept colourist at Hershesons Fitzrovia. "It combines elements of strawberry blonde with woody, rustic undertones, and emphasises dimension, depth and texture. My inspiration? A perfect tanned leather coat from Miu Miu."

Look to the likes of Zendaya and Tate McRae for the perfect tanned leather hues.

Tanned leather blonde inspo

2. Gold dust bronde

Another look that celebrates that 'bronde' (blonde meets brunette) aesthetic, 'gold dust bronde' spotlights luxe, glossy caramel tones with plenty of depth and dimension. Hannah Gayle, colourist at Hershesons Belgravia, explains: “I am obsessed with this reflective, eye-catching colour for spring and summer.”

“It features rich caramel colours and pops of lighter tones, making it the perfect colour for darker brunettes wanting to add lighter pieces without going the whole hog, and great for those with lighter hair, who want more dimension.”

A perfect compromise for blondes and brunettes looking to make a summery change, take inspiration from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sydney Sweeney for this one.

Gold dust bronde inspo

3. Butter blonde

Now, for something a little lighter and brighter, the 'butter blonde' trend celebrates classic cool girl Scandi tones, with more of a creamy (not icy) twist.

According to James Samuel, colour consultant at Hershesons Belgravia, “a warm, pale buttery blonde that looks good in the summer, and all year round." He continues: "This colour suits lots of different skin tones, including those with naturally darker hair."

"One way to create the look is with a base bump, where you lift the natural base colour a half to two shades lighter and then add highlights on top. It transforms a mousey base into a soft golden hue, which combines perfectly with highlights or balayage.”

Butter blonde inspo

