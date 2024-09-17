If you want to do an easy bouncy blow dry at home, these are the best hot brushes for the job

Everyone is on a quest to recreate a salon-worthy blow dry at home. Thankfully, that has never been easier thanks to the best hot brushes, which have taken over the haircare market. These multitaskers have transformed the way we style our own hair. There was a time when things weren't as easy - I remember trying to recreate a big bouncy blowdry with a hairdryer, an old curling tong that I could never master and a pair of hair straighteners. Even with my trusty GHDs I wasn't able to quite master that salon-fresh looking blow-dry.

Today though, our options are seemingly endless. And we all have the hot brush to thank for that. From Dyson's iconic AirWrap to Revlon's bestselling volumiser, these multi-use stylers are a must for any at-home kit.

What are the benefits of using a hot brush?

"A hot brush make[s] styling hair so effortless - it takes the pain away from trying to hold a hairdryer in one hand and a brush in the other," summarises Syd Hayes, hairstylist and Babyliss ambassador.

Essentially, gone are the days when drying hair with a paddle brush then straightening or curling with additional tool is the norm. A hot brush is a 'does-it-all' tool that will usually take hair from wet and freshly washed, to dry and fully styled. For this reason, it means fewer purchases on separate tools, which is great for your bank balance, and less heat too, as hot brushes utilise airflow rather than high levels of heat.

"The heated brush will help smooth your hair by selling in the cuticles, and allow for movement whilst giving shine," adds Stephen Buller, co-founder of Buller & Rice. "They are perfect for creating volume at home without spending time with heated rollers."

Styling tips for using a hot brush

Styling tips with heated brushes depends on the type of tool you have. Some – such as Dyson's or Babyliss' – offer different attachments depending on whether you want a sleek and straight look, or a bouncy, curled one. Others including Revlon's and Shark's, just come with one head for volume and definition.

Either way, Stephen says getting used to your tool is essential – you may not perfect your technique right away if you're new to these brushes. "Practice, practice, practice. Do not give in on your first attempt," he says. "This is something you will become better with and more comfortable with over time. We also live in a world where you can access education anytime, whether it's on TikTok, Instagram or YouTube tutorials, and ask your hairstylist for tips too, as we are always happy to help."

He continues, sharing his favoured approach for using a heated brush: "If you are using the heated brush after you have washed your hair, make sure you have shampooed, conditioned and thoroughly towel-dried your hair. As you are using heat, always apply a heat protector spray as a base product, as well as any other products, as this will make life so much easier and help you achieve the look you are after. If you're unsure, ask your stylist for the best products for you."

Stephen concludes: "Just like we do in the salon, always section the hair. This will make your blow-dry easier, faster, and stop unnecessary heat damage. Rather than doing loads of fast motions when blow drying, run the dryer through your sections slowly, gliding from the roots to ends. Try not to keep repeating the same motion over and over, damaging your hair. Do it once, do it good, and then move on."

Here is the selection I recommend most, with options for all budgets.

1. BaByliss Air Wand Hair Dryer, Straightener and Styler All-in-One

(Image credit: Babyliss)

BaByliss Air Wand Hair Dryer, Straightener and Styler All-in-One Best value for money Specifications Key features: 3x airflow settings, 4x temperature settings, Ultra-care mode Today's Best Deals £120 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Cheaper alternative to other airflow tools Reasons to avoid - Doesn't include many attachments

This is a fantastic choice if you're not keen on spending a huge amount. It uses hot air to help create multiple styles. With three airflow and four temperature settings, it allows you to dry and style your hair in one go, while minimising heat damage. It comes with two attachments: a curved brush for a lifted, voluminous finish and a straightening attachment for a smooth look. It's also very lightweight, which means you won't get arm ache whilst using it, and you can easily take it on your travels.

2. Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer Complete Long

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer Complete Long Best all-rounder Specifications Key features: 6x attachments, 3x precise airflow speeds and 3x precise heat settings, cold shot mode Today's Best Deals from £299.99 at Dyson Reasons to buy + The best all-rounder airflow brush Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - a true investment

An industry leader for a reason, I can't live without my Airwrap. I acknowledge it's a very pricey option, but given the amount you'll likely use it, I believe it's a worthy investment. The tool comes with six attachments to dry, straighten, curl and add volume. It has three precise airflow speeds and three precise heat settings, as well as a cold shot feature to secure styles. Dyson uses airflow rather than extreme heat, with intelligent heat control that monitors the temperature of the tool to keep hair safe. It's the healthiest way to blow-dry hair, with versatility and great results.

Stephen says that for him, the Dyson is a mainstay favourite in his collection: "If you are an avid blow dryer and take pleasure and time in doing so, then it's [the price] worth it. The Airwrap has multiple styling attachments, which is perfect if you don’t want to commit to the same look everyday and want alternative styling options, from soft waves to smooth blow-dries."

3. ghd Duet Blowdry - Black

(Image credit: GHD)

ghd Duet Blowdry - Black Best for bouncy blowdries Specifications Key features: Heat-Air Xchange Technology, wet-to-dry and styled Today's Best Deals £379 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Takes hair from wet to dry and styled in one go Reasons to avoid - No extra attachments, expensive for one head

GHD's latest launch offers similar results to its wet-to-dry straightening brush, but this time with more lift and volume. It takes hair from freshly washed to freshly styled, drying and adding shape as it goes. With no extra attachments, this is definitely easy to figure out and use for hot brush beginners, but for its price, it could probably do with a couple of other heads to diversify the styling options. It does however work to keep hair safe and healthy with the power of its Heat-Air Xchange Technology, which is described as "an aerodynamic system that harnesses airflow to actively heat the barrel and bristles." It also monitors the temperature 400 times a second to ensure hair is never overheated.

Stephen says that this is his second favourite after the Dyson, as it's "slightly cheaper, but comes with no alternative attachments, so can mainly be used for bouncy blow-dries."

4. Shark Beauty SmoothStyle Hot Brush and Smoothing Comb

(Image credit: Shark)

Shark Beauty SmoothStyle Hot Brush and Smoothing Comb Best affordable option Specifications Key features: Two styling modes: dry hair and wet hair, 3x precise air temperatures, heated ceramic-coated plate Today's Best Deals £79.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Works on dry and wet hair Reasons to avoid - Too big for short hair

Shark creates brilliant affordable alternatives to pricier hot brushes on the market. This one is a great introduction to heated tools that work on wet hair, particularly as you can pick it up for less than £100. It's also incredibly versatile for how much you pay; as well as on wet hair, you can use this when hair is dry by switching modes. This allows you to keep your style refreshed on that second day after washing. The SmoothStyle Hot Brush also features a smoothing comb with bristles for sleek styles and to add volume, as well as a ceramic-coated plate, which adds polish and shine. This is a must for beginners.

As a more affordable option, Stephen says he loves this Shark tool: "This is great for bouncy blow drying at home, without committing to that larger price tag. You can use this directly on wet hair, or for freshening up your dried hair for in-between washing, and day to night styling."

5. Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser

(Image credit: Revlon)

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser Best for smoothing Specifications Key features: Ionic technology, ceramic coating, tangle-free combination bristles Today's Best Deals £39.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Too big for short hair

While I've not personally used this brush myself, my best friend is its biggest fan, even preferring it to a Dyson. She says it's incredibly easy to use, smooths hair with ease and dries in seconds. It dries and volumises in one go, featuring nylon pin bristles with comfortable ball tips to softly detangle hair. The fact that it's only £39.99 is also a major pull; you can pick this up if one of the pricier options is just a little out of reach. My only qualm? It's quite a bulky tool, meaning the brush is too large for shorter hair like my own.

6. Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush

(Image credit: Drybar)

Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush Best for speed drying Specifications Key features: Ionic technology, optimal airflow for fast drying, 3x temperature settings Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Harrods Reasons to buy + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey for what it offers

This brush is also another great option if you're just entering the world of heated stylers for wet hair. It's simple and fuss-free to use, and very effective in what it promises. With ionic technology, optimal airflow for fast drying and three temperature settings, it has everything you need to dry, shape and add volume for an at-home blowdry. And it does it quickly. I do feel it's a little overpriced given it works similarly to the the Shark and Revlon stylers, but if you have more to spend, it's a good mid-range option.

7. ghd Rise Professional Hot Brush

(Image credit: GHD)

ghd Rise Professional Hot Brush Best for short hair Specifications Key features: 32mm barrel, 5mm smooth touch bristles, cool tip Today's Best Deals £179 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Barrel good for short hair Reasons to avoid - Takes some practise

This is my favourite hot brush for shorter hair, given the barrel is thin enough to reach the root of bob-length styles easily. As its name suggests, this focuses on adding volume at the root, and works to ensure that lift is maintained right down to the tip, also. It makes curls and waves simple, meaning an at-home blowdry is within reach. GHD promises this is perfect for all hair types and hair lengths, making it versatile and a good buy for everybody.

Don Kurland, Stylist at Blue Tit Portobello, loves this option by the brand. "I love all GHD styling tools and the GHD Rise is not one to be slept on," he says. "You can achieve sleek hair or even bouncy wavy blow dried-looking styling. And there are plenty of YouTube videos to give you some really good ideas as to how to use it."