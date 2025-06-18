'Hair Hardware' is This Summer’s Hottest Way to Accessorise Your Hairstyle

Hooray—summer is finally upon us and, with it, the season of weddings, festivals and the chance to have a little fun with our beauty routines. And when it comes to summer hairstyles, there’s one trend that’s about to take your finishing touches to the next level. Enter: hair hardware. While last year saw us obsessed with the oversized scrunchies and intricately-tied bows, 2025’s hair accessories are a lot more structured, metallic and, dare I say it, cool.

“While last year we saw a lot of fabric use in the hair, this year it feels a lot more mechanical and metallic and with a technological influence,” explains hair stylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith. It’s Smith himself that coined this trend and describes “hair hardware” as hair accessories with a “slightly bionic feel”. Rather than soft textures and flowing silhouettes, this look is all about metallics, stones and pearls. Think statement clips, gold and silver ponytail cuffs, and gemstone-studded hair pins.

“What’s great about this trend is that it can work on all textures and whether the hair is up or down,” says Smith. “I think we’ll see even more unconventional materials used in the hair throughout festival season too and for big red carpet events throughout the rest of the year.” Indeed, we've already seen everyone from Teyana Taylor to Megan Thee Stallion step out on the red carpets with the most striking of accessories adorning their styles.

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) A photo posted by on

Ready to take your summer hairstyle to the next level? Ahead, we've rounded up the best hair hardware inspiration online along with the best accessories to recreate the looks at home.

The best hair hardware inspiration

1. Gemstone Studs

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil / Staff)

Megan The Stallion’s updo was already a work of art, but the gemstone finishing touches take it to another level of beautiful.

Jennifer Behr Gemma Hairpin £155 at Jennifer Behr The ultimate special occasion accessory, this fine crystal-topped hairpin would make the perfect addition to a wedding day style.

2. Layered Clips

(Image credit: Getty Images / Valentina Frugiuele / Contributor)

I love the juxtaposition between this sleek braided ponytail and the cacophony of clips layered on the crown of the head. The clips themselves may be simple, but layering them up is instantly impactful.

DesignB London Pack of 10 Hair Clips £6 at ASOS

3. Floral Pins

(Image credit: Getty Images / Raimonda Kulikauskiene / Contributor)

Floral hair accessories are a summer staple, but this year's iteration are a bit more structured and sharp in line with the hair hardware trend.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reclaimed Vintage Flower Hair Pin in Silver £14.99 at ASOS Give florals a hard edge with this silver bloom that will elevate the simplest of buns or top knot.

4. Maximalist Slides

(Image credit: Getty Images / Christian Vierig / Contributor)

Why choose one hair accessory when you can choose four? Yes, it's ostentatious, but I'm utterly obsessed with how cool this combination of slides looks.

Anthropologie Structured Metal Barrette Hair Clip £18 at Anthropologie This molten gold hair slide looks incredibly expensive.

5. Metallic Cuffs

(Image credit: Getty Images / Christian Vierig / Contributor)

Switching your usual hairband for a metallic cuff instantly elevates a basic ponytail into something extra-special.

H&M Metal-Detail Hair Elastic £3.99 at H&M This metal-topped hairband is so chic and simple.

6. Designer Claws

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jeremy Moeller / Contributor)

Claw clips are a summer essential for keeping hair out of your face in the heat, but this year it's designer hardware that will be reigning supreme.