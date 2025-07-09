Fashion It-Girls Are All Wearing the Same Practical Summer Shoe, and It Will Cost You Less Than £20

As a serial flats wearer, I've been patiently waiting for a comfortable summer shoe to find mainstream favour—and that day has finally come. I can't go more than a few scrolls down my Instagram feed at the moment without seeing at least one fashion influencer sporting a pair of Havaianas flip flops, signalling that the humble minimalist shoe is here to stay.

I've always found summer sandals to be particularly tricky to shop for; very few are as supportive and practical as trainers, particularly if you live in a city and spend a lot of time on your feet. Add even more complications to the mix when you're packing for a holiday where you'll be faced with several different terrains in one day.

But much to my delight, chic flip flops have arguably become the most worn shoe of the season amongst the fashion set, with Havaianas leading the charge. And unlike many other trending must-haves, you can snag a pair of these for less than £20 (or as little as £12 during the Prime Day sale).

I bought my first pair of Havaianas last summer after failing to find any other warm weather shoes that suited my style, and I genuinely dreaded the day I had to pack them away for winter. The iconic silhouette has been around for decades so you don't need me to tell you just how good they are, but they're easily my most versatile summer footwear purchase.

And I'm not the only one that thinks so—Mary-Kate Olsen, Kaia Gerber and Addison Rae are just some of the sartorial trend-setters that have been spotted wearing Havaianas.

Our Fashion Editor, Clementina Jackson, is also a self-confessed Havaianas super fan. "I'm a luxury lover through and through, particularly when it comes to shoes—and I've spent a decade amassing quite the collection of Manolo Blahniks and Jimmy Choos. But as soon as summer hits, you'll be hard pressed to find me wearing anything but Havaianas," she says.

"I've had my current favourites—a black, square-toe, slimline style—on the go for more than 3 years, and they're only now, after endless wear, beginning to look a little scruffy. Not bad for £20! They're a classic, seasonal staple that work just as well on the beach as with a linen dress for work, and I'll never not have at least two pairs in my rotation. It helps that flip-flops are having a major fashion moment right now, too."

