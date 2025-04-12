I just got back from Paris—these are the three French hair trends that we'll all be wearing this year

If there’s one thing that never goes out of style, it’s French women’s effortlessly chic aesthetic. From their signature French hairstyles to the French beauty brands we all swear by, Parisian women seem to have mastered the art of looking effortlessly cool. Which is why whenever Paris Fashion Week comes around, all eyes are on the city, not just for the clothes, but for the full aesthetic, from make-up to hair.

This season, one thing was clear: effortlessly undone hair is the ultimate statement. It’s that perfect balance of polished yet carefree—the kind of hair that looks like you barely tried, but still looks put together. It’s the epitome of Parisian chic.

And while the whole idea is to look as if you just rolled out of bed and pulled it all together in minutes, we know the truth: to look this effortless takes quite a bit of effort. When I was backstage at Paris Fashion Week last month, I spoke to two of the lead hairstylists to find out which French hair trends you need to know about this year—and how to recreate them at home.

French hair trends

Backstage at Issey Miyake, Ann Demeulemeester, and Paloma Wool, hair leads Anthony Turner and Pablo Kuemin, in collaboration with Schwarzkopf, crafted looks that embodied this 'undone-but-done' energy; playing with contrasts, texture, and movement rather than over-styled perfection. Think natural, lived-in, slightly imperfect hair that feels both effortless and intentional–the ultimate Parisian secret.

1. The chic, effortlessly undone ponytail at Paloma Wool

At Paloma Wool, the show explored the essence of self and our connection to the world, and the hair reflected that theme, tailored to each model’s natural hair.

Potentially my favourite look of the season, this undone bun was everywhere: on the runway, street style, and editors dashing between shows.

"There are different looks at the show, each capturing the natural, effortless beauty of hair in a space where people lose themselves in books," explained hair lead Pablo Kuemin. “One look features loose ponytails, designed to reflect what happens to a ponytail when someone spends the day in a library—leaning forward, leaning back, adjusting their hair absentmindedly.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The second look was my favourite of the season: "We secured the hair with a simple pencil, creating that effortless, undone feel." A pencil in the hair? Plus the tie trend? All I will be wearing come autumn.

(Image credit: Schwarzkopf)

The look

For the Paloma Wool show, hairstylists worked Session Label’s The Mousse into the hair for a soft, airy texture before gathering it into a loose, intentionally undone ponytail. Instead of being tightly pulled back, strands were left to fall naturally, creating an effortless, lived-in effect. To add to the effortless feel, stylists intentionally styled the ponytail using their non-dominant hand, allowing for tiny imperfections that made the look feel more authentic.

How to recreate it at home

Loosely tie your ponytail without pulling it too tight, allowing small sections to fall naturally for that Parisian-inspired finish. For an added touch of cool-girl nonchalance, swap your regular hair tie for a mini scrunchie, a silk ribbon, or even a pencil—because why not? Add the Miracle balm to the ends for some extra hydration.

2. Transitional hair at Issey Miyake: the wet-dry contrast

One of the most striking hair moments this season came at Issey Miyake's show at the Louvre, where Anthony Turner played with contrasts: wet vs. dry, structured vs. effortless. The aim? To create a look that felt both high fashion and extremely wearable. Not only that, but it also leaned into one of this year’s biggest trends: high, glossy shine.

“The inspiration for the show is all about transition. The in-between phase, where hair is neither one thing nor the other. It’s about the journey, creating two looks in one: dry moving into wet or wet into dry. This duality brings an unexpected edge, making the hair feel fluid and transformative." Turner explained backstage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The look

Turner created a hair look that was all about the in-between, pairing a sleek, ultra-wet front with dry, poker-straight lengths. Using Schwarzkopf Professional Session Label’s The Jelly, the front of the hair was slicked back to shine under the runway lights, while the back remained dry for an unexpected duality. With every look finished with luxe, glass-like shine, using Schwarzkopf Professional’s The Serum to achieve that almost reflective, ultra-expensive finish.

How to recreate it at home

To bring this look into everyday styling, apply a lightweight styling gel or serum to the top section of your hair, keeping it slicked back while allowing the ends to air-dry naturally for contrast.

3. The cool-girl, lived-in look at Ann Demeulemeester

At Ann Demeulemeester, Turner took inspiration from 1970s rockstars, crafting a lived-in, textural look that felt effortless and cool—think 'morning after the night before' hair, but in the best way.

“For the hair looks, we considered each model on an individual level and crafted a look that was specific to them," Turner shared. "The two key products that we used were The Salt and The Texturizer from Schwarzkopf Professional’s Session Label range, adding elements such as ribbons and jewellery into the hair for a cool nomadic feel.”

(Image credit: Schwarzkopf)

The look

At Ann Demeulemeester, hairstylists created a rebellious, lived-in texture by misting the hair with Session Label’s The Salt. The result? A matte, natural movement, as if the hair had been tousled by the wind after a long night out. Small, randomly placed plaits were woven throughout the hair, adding depth and a touch of rockstar cool, keeping the overall look slightly undone. Accessories played a key role in elevating the look, with hairstylists weaving ribbons and silver rings into the braids for a touch of nomadic cool.

How to recreate it at home

To recreate this look, spray The Salt onto damp hair, scrunch with your hands, and let it air-dry to enhance its natural movement before loosely braiding a few sections.

For an extra dose of cool-girl attitude, embrace imperfection—let the plaits loosen and unravel naturally throughout the day for an effortlessly edgy finish.