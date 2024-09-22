Turns out, the best hair oils work for *every* hair type—these are the 9 best for nourished, smooth, shiny strands

When it comes to divisive beauty products , I’d argue that nothing seems to split people into fans and detractors like hair oil does. Those that love it (myself included) can talk extensively about how good it makes their hair look and feel, while those that are averse to using it are always resolutely convinced that it leaves hair limp and greasy .

Of course, two things can be true at once, and hair oil is the perfect example of that. The very best hair oils boast impressive hair-smoothing, shine-boosting capabilities , but the wrong formula (or the right formula used incorrectly) can leave you with hair that feels heavy, lank and flat.

Do all hair types need hair oil?

“Yes, the vast majority of hair textures and types could do with using a hair oil,” says hairstylist Harry Johnson , Director at Root Hair Salon . “However, different hair oils have different purposes so you really do need to get the right one for your hair type.” Whether it’s a hydrating formula to nourish a dry scalp or one to boost hair growth , there are hundreds of hair oils on the market so it’s really important to narrow in on how you want your hair to look and feel after using one.

So, what makes a good hair oil?

“Generally speaking, the best hair oils give the hair protection and add shine and moisture, as well as helping to smooth any flyaways and giving definition to the hair,” explains Harry. What makes a hair oil effective, however, will depend entirely on what results you want to see personally.

Products with a heavy concentration of fatty oils like argan and coconut might be better suited to those with coarser or damaged hair, if you use a lot of heat tools then an oil infused with silicones may offer some protective benefits, while finer hair textures might want a more lightweight oil like jojoba or grapeseed oil.

The best hair oils for all hair types

1. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Seven Oil Hair Elixir

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Seven Oil Hair Elixir Best overall hair oil Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals £15 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Hydrates, softens and boosts shine + Contains seven nourishing plant oils Reasons to avoid - It sells out a lot!

*Price shown is Beauty Pie members price.

Formulated with all hair types in mind, Beauty Pie’s hair oil is garnering something of a cult status already with so many beauty insiders swearing by its strand-smoothing abilities. Packed with an array of plant oils—macadamia, jojoba, peach kernel, rosehip, wheat germ, olive and rice—it has truly taken every hair concern into account and delivered a product that tackles everything from dehydration and dullness to frizz and flyaways. Plus, the consumer testing speaks for itself with 91% of people agreeing that their hair felt silkier after one use and 88% agreeing that hair appears less damaged after one week. Bonus points for how amazing it smells too.

2. Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

(Image credit: Olaplex)

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil Best hair oil for brittle hair Specifications Size: 30ml Today's Best Deals £28 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Repairs and strengthens hair + Lightweight texture Reasons to avoid - Best suited to fine, damaged hair

If your hair is naturally brittle, or is prone to damage due to heat-styling, colouring or general wear and tear then this hair oil will be right up your street. I’ve used this myself, and it’s impressively lightweight considering how hardworking the formulation is. In fact, even the finest of strands would be able to happily use this without hair being left heavy or weighted down. Like the rest of the Olaplex range, it contains the brand’s patented bond building technology so as well as all the smoothing benefits, your hair will actually be strengthened and restored after using this. Plus, it delivers heat protection to prevent further breakage and damage from heat styling.

3. Davines Oi Oil Absolute Beautifying Potion

(Image credit: Davines)

Davines Oi Oil Absolute Beautifying Potion Best hair oil for coloured hair Specifications Size: 135ml Today's Best Deals £43.25 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Protects hair from colour fade + Smoothes and hydrates Reasons to avoid - It's not cheap, but if you regularly dye your hair then its worth the investment

Not only does this come expert-approved, with Harry declaring it is “go-to serum at the moment as it offers great hydration and shine”, but I know so many fellow editors and other hair experts that swear by this. Yes, it is pricey, but the cult formula contains an abundance of roucou oil—a lesser-known Amazonian extract which is rich in beta-carotene and protects your hair colour from becoming dull. Plus, there’s sunflower seed oil to offer lightweight, non-greasy hydration to leave coloured or bleached hair feeling soft and supple.

4. Wella Deluxe Rich Oil

(Image credit: Wella)

Wella Deluxe Rich Oil Best affordable hair oil Specifications Size: 100ml Today's Best Deals £7.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Really boosts shine + Offers prolonged hydration Reasons to avoid - Might be too rich for fine hair

Typically, when it comes to hair oils I do find that the most effective formulations tend to come in at a higher-price point—but this affordable one from Wella is seriously impressive. Along with avocado, coconut and camellia seed oils, it contains the brand’s own keratin protect 10 complex which strengthens the hair, improves elasticity and prevents breakage. It has a lovely light texture that sinks in quickly, but the best thing about it is that it infuses the hair with all of that hydrating goodness for up to 3 days.

5. Champo Weightless Hair Oil

(Image credit: Champo)

Champo Weightless Hair Oil Best hair oil for fine hair Specifications Size: 28ml Today's Best Deals £28 at Harrods Reasons to buy + Silicone-free + Feels invisible in the hair Reasons to avoid - Not hydrating enough for very coarse hair

While silicones can be great additions to hair products for creating the appearance of smoothness and shine, because they coat the hair shaft they can be responsible for weighing fine hair down. Thankfully, this formula from Champo forgoes them entirely meaning it’s a great option for very thin, fine, or sparse hair. Instead it uses macadamia seed oil to improve shine, minimise frizz and smooth hair, alongside refreshing essential oils and Ayurvedic actives like turmeric and amla fruit to strengthen hair and improve its suppleness.

6. Bread Hair-Oil Everyday Gloss

(Image credit: Bread)

Bread Hair-Oil Everyday Gloss Best hair oil for curly and textured hair Specifications Size: 100ml Today's Best Deals £22 at Face The Future Reasons to buy + Deeply hydrates curls + Has a beautiful glossy finish Reasons to avoid - It's rich so use it sparingly

Created specifically with curly and textured hair types in mind, this silicone-free formula is one of the best hair oils on the market for nourishing, softening and smoothing curls. Created with kakadu plum and sunflower oil, it’s a beautifully rich and moisturising formulation that deeply hydrates dry strands and leaves curls looking bouncy, smooth and ultra-glossy. In fact, I’d go as far as to say that this gives you expensive-looking hair despite the mid-range price point. You can use it before shampooing as a treatment, on freshly-washed hair to detangle and soften, or on your finished style to boost shine. Plus, it smells amazing—like fresh sweet strawberries.

7. Kérastase Huile Discipline Oleo-Relax

(Image credit: Kérastase)

Kérastase Huile Discipline Oleo-Relax Best hair oil for unruly hair Specifications Size: 100ml Today's Best Deals £41.41 at Sephora (was £47) Reasons to buy + Keeps thick, frizzy hair smooth + Provides heat protection Reasons to avoid - A waste of money for those with fine hair

As someone with hair that doesn’t like to do what it’s told, I tend to keep a bottle of this hair oil on hand for special occasions when I’m really making an effort with my head and want my style to last. It’s formulated with thick hair in mind, and strands that are coarse, curly, or prone to frizz, so finer hair will likely find this too heavy. However, my hair which tends to be an unruly mass of curls and waves can be transformed into a soft tumble of glossy-looking, sleek curls with just a couple of pumps of this. It offers heat protection of up to 230°C so I tend to apply this before styling and then use a little bit on the ends to help set it in place. It keeps my hair frizz-free for hours and hours and just generally leaves it looking like I’ve had some professional help with my styling.

8. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Anti-Frizz Hair Oil

(Image credit: Sol de Janeiro)

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Anti-Frizz Hair Oil Best smelling hair oil Specifications Size: 58ml Today's Best Deals £33 at Sephora Reasons to buy + The scent lingers for hours + Leaves hair shiny and bright Reasons to avoid - Better for longer hair

While the smell of this hair oil is the main draw—it’s infused with the viral Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa ‘62 scent —it’s actually a really nice hair product if you’re looking for something to boost the shine of your hair. It uses Patauá Oil and Buriti Fruit Oil which are brimming with healthy fats to combat dryness and bring an abundance of radiance to dull strands. But there is no denying that the beautiful scent of sandalwood and salted caramel that it infuses into your hair is what makes this so addictive. Be warned though—it is quite rich so best suited to longer, thicker hair than shorter strands.

9. Larry King Hair Spoilt for Choice Hair Oil

(Image credit: Larry King Hair)

Larry King Hair Spoilt for Choice Hair Oil Best hair oil for sensitive scalps Specifications Size: 30ml Today's Best Deals £28 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Can be used on hair and scalp + Rosemary-infused formula for healthier hair Reasons to avoid - Might not be hydrating enough for thicker hair

This multipurpose hair oil can be used as a scalp treatment, a hair mask, to seal split ends or to smooth finished styles—it’s a great all-rounder. The thing that makes it one of the best hair oils on the market for me, though, is that as someone that has suffered with major postpartum hair loss I often find that hair oils can make my scalp feel congested and my hair feel weighed down. This one uses rosemary oil, known to stimulate blood circulation and encourage hair growth, alongside lightweight jojoba oil for hydration and squalane to moisturise. It’s soothing, featherweight, and really improves the condition of hair and scalp over time.

How do you use hair oil?

When it comes to hair oil, less is undoubtedly more. “The biggest mistake I see people doing is applying too much hair oil, too close to the roots,” says Harry. “If you’re applying oil too close to the hair follicle where sebum is naturally being produced it will make your hair feel flat, greasy and unable to work with.” Instead, Harry says that a little bit of hair oil tends to go a long way, due to how highly-concentrated the best formulas are.

Start with a couple of drops in your hands and smooth through the very ends of your hair, working up to the mid-lengths. If your hair is naturally very dry then you can apply it to towel-dried hair after washing for deeper hydration, but if your hair is very fine then it’s best used on dry hair as a finishing product.