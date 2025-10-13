Prince William’s New Royal Approach Deemed “Deeply Unsettling” by Royal Experts

The Prince and Princess of Wales have often ripped up the royal rule book - from curating their own wedding guest list to their royally-unapproved house habits. Over the years, Prince William and Princess Kate have also tried to give their children a 'normal upbringing' - they're regularly spotted doing the school run, they prefer modern parenting to a traditional royal approach, and the couple left London in 2022 to ensure that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would have more freedom. Just last week, a source claimed that Kate is "quietly rebelling" against royal rules.

In recent weeks, Prince William's refreshingly candid interviews have also made headlines. He appeared in an episode of The Reluctant Traveller alongside Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy, where he spoke about the personal challenges he faced last year in the wake of both Kate and King Charles' cancer diagnoses. He also discussed how the monarchy might look in the future, telling the actor he wants to make it 'fit for purpose', explaining: "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good. I embrace that and I enjoy that change – I don't fear it."

However, it has since been claimed that William's comments have 'worried' those in the Palace, and royal experts are alleging that his decision to speak so candidly is 'deeply unsettling' as it 'could alienate his subjects'. A royal expert told RadarOnline. "People are worried that by putting family life and privacy first, William could start to lose touch with the public... The late Queen always believed visibility was essential – and some think he's pulling back more than he should."

Last week it was reported that King Charles was also unhappy with William's candour in the interview, and that their opposing views on how the monarchy should function had caused tensions between them. An additional source later told the Daily Mail that 'no such rift exists'.

There has been growing speculation about what Prince William and Princess Kate's royal futures will look like. While some have predicted that the Prince of Wales will be a 'tough' ruler, others have praised him for his more relatable approach.