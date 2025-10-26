Meghan Markle’s Beautiful Words About Princess Lilibet Are Going Viral

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre in 2025. And from Prince Harry's continued Invictus work, to Meghan Markle's new luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, releasing her own line of Napa Valley wine this season, the couple never fails to make headlines.

It is the Sussex family's home life that gets the world talking the most, with Markle opening up about their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a rare interview this week.

The Duchess' rare appearance was on a livestream of Godmothers Bookstore, where she joined friend and author Courtney Adamo for a candid conversation about family life.

"First thing I do when I wake up in the morning is turn the music on in the house," Markle recalled, going on to explain the "rose and thorn" tradition she likes to do with her children, encouraging them to share the highs and lows of their day.

"Especially with young children, it's a great opener for, you know, when you get to that stage where your kids just give you a yes or no answer," she added.

"Our daughter, she's four, and she's a very strong personality and she's incredible," Markle continued about Princess Lilibet. "And now she's in this moment where I say, 'What's your rose and your thorn?' And she goes, 'My day was just a blast!'"

Markle has opened up about motherhood in the past, describing 'mum' as her "favourite title" in an episode of her 'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast.

"I love being a mum so much - it's my favourite thing," she explained. "It is the thing where you're like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just need a break, I just need a minute, I just need a minute.’ And the second that you step into the room, you go... Let me scroll through pictures of them endlessly on my phone."

She continued: "My husband is like, ‘My love, can you just give yourself a minute? Why don't you go work out? Why don't you go take a bath?’ I'm like, 'I know, but I just want to cuddle.' It's the parenting paradigm where it is so full on and I wouldn’t trade it for anything."

