According to Sources, the Royals Have a Peace Plan in Place Called ‘Project Thaw’

Sources have revealed a royal plan called 'Project Thaw', aiming to ease Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "frosty relationships with the rest of the Royal Family and with the British people."

According to royal expert Richard Eden, the Sussex family is expected to "spend much more time in Britain than previously".

This comes amid progress towards peace between the Mountbatten-Windsors and the Sussexes, with King Charles and Prince Harry meeting earlier this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors continues to generate interest, with well-documented tensions between both parties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and relocated to California amid reports of tension within the family.

And in the five years since, amid the release of Prince Harry's explosive memoir and the Duke and Duchess' tell-all documentary series, both sides are reported to have ceased contact.

In 2025 however, there has been major progress towards peace, with both the royal family and the Sussexes appearing to extend olive branches.

King Charles even met with Prince Harry as part of a "secret peace summit" in September, marking "an important first step towards rebuilding their father and son relationship."

And in the months since, tensions have appeared to ease on both sides, from Prince Harry's affectionate joke about royal life, to King Charles putting a photograph of Meghan Markle on display at his Clarence House home.

This, royal insiders believe, is no coincidence, with new reports that there's actually a royal plan in place, dubbed, "Project Thaw". And as its codename would suggest, the reported "plot" aims to ease Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "frosty relationships with the rest of the Royal Family and with the British people."

The reports were made by royal expert Richard Eden via the Daily Mail, who alleged that King Charles and multiple senior government ministers are involved in the project.

And according to the expert, due to a new risk assessment, "taxpayer-funded police protection [could now be] restored to the Sussexes," with reports that the family will "spend much more time in Britain than previously".

"Harry wants to live in Britain again," Eden reported. "I'm not saying permanently or anything, but I'm talking about spending much more time here and having some sort of resident status."

Neither the royal family nor the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have commented on the reports.