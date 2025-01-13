Why sources claim William will be the 'toughest ruler' the royals have 'ever seen'
Prince William is undoubtedly one of the most popular members of the monarchy, and after a turbulent year he has been hailed as 'the royal rock'. Following both Princess Kate and King Charles' cancer diagnosis' last year, William has been praised for 'carrying the weight of the monarchy on his shoulders' and royal biographer Dr. Tess Dunlop claimed that through seeing his vulnerabilities, the 'nation fell in love with Diana’s firstborn all over again'.
However, royal insiders have claimed that while William is revered for his tenderness and ease with the public, he is far from a pushover within the royal household. In the past, sources have claimed that the Prince of Wales has a 'fiery' temper, and now a new report alleges that he isn't scared to 'show royals the door' if they push back against him.
In an interview with Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed that the Prince of Wales is feeling various 'pressures' when it comes to his future as head of the monarchy, explaining: "Prince William is dedicated to duty, as imbued in him by Queen Elizabeth II, who tutored him every Sunday regarding his royal duties. He’s also under huge generational pressure since the increasing public popularity of the monarchy ranks highest for both him and Princess Catherine."
However, she also claims that despite the challenges he may face with the responsibility of his impending royal role, William 'as a millennial... won’t and can’t risk public association with disastrous members of the family who merely serve as distractions from public duty'. According to Fordwich, William believes this includes Prince Andrew - whose links to Jeffery Epstein have 'put the family in jeopardy' - and Prince Harry, with his autobiography Spare acting as the 'final straw’ for his older brother.
An additional source recently told In Touch that William is not scared to assert himself, and that this will be evident when he eventually takes the throne. They claimed: "It’s no secret that anyone who pushes back against him will be swiftly shown the door. He’s not willing to take any nonsense, and the word is he’s already on his way to being the toughest ruler the family has ever seen."

