The Prince and Princess of Wales' refreshing parenting style is reportedly inspired by Kate's own upbringing

The Prince and Princess of Wales are two of the most popular members of the royal family, with everything from Princess Kate's return to duty, to sweet family updates from George, Charlotte and Louis making headlines.

This is in part due to their relatability, with Prince William and Princess Kate praised for their commitment to normality - particularly when it comes to their children's upbringing.

Royal expert Jennie Bond opened up about their modern parenting style recently, explaining how the Prince and Princess have prioritised giving "their children as normal an upbringing as possible".

"It's all very well to repeat the royal mantra that 'duty' is paramount," Bond explained to OK! magazine. "But if you ask any 'ordinary' folk about their priorities, I have absolutely no doubt that almost 100% would say family. Family is what counts beyond anything."

The Wales couple's parenting style is reportedly a break from a more traditional royal upbringing, with duty previously coming above all, and royal children less shielded from the pressures and scrutiny that come it.

"The late Queen had huge responsibilities when she was a young mother becoming monarch, as she did, when she was just 25," Bond continued. "Charles and Diana were preoccupied to an extent by the mess their marriage had become, and like most children from a broken family, William and Harry felt the repercussions."

Prince William and Princess Kate's parenting style, on the other hand, looks to replicate Kate's own happy and stable childhood with the Middletons, prioritising love over duty, and protecting their children and their freedom while they grow up.

This according to Bond has "strengthened the family", with Prince William and Princess Kate's refreshing parenting style said to be resetting the royal standard.

"They can't change their destiny, but they don't have to confront it just yet except on special occasions," Bond explained. "So I think William and Catherine have got the balance just right. The children obviously know they were born royal, but they don't have to be in the public eye very often - there will be time enough for that."

We will continue to update this story.