Friends Have Weighed In on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Recent Parenting Change
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to hint that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could be playing a more public role in philanthropic work.
- "This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family," read the official statement from Archewell Philanthropies.
- Insiders have been left "confused" by the Sussexes' decision, telling royal expert Richard Eden that "Harry and Meghan were always so insistent that their children would be able to make their own way in life without the pressure of expectations or titles."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And from Prince Harry's steps towards peace with the Mountbatten-Windsors, to the success of Meghan Markle's luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, the A-listers continue to make headlines.
It is of course their family life that attracts the most attention, with the Duke and Duchess being parents to Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
However, despite the interest around them, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set firm boundaries, shielding their children from public life and even obstructing their faces in photographs to protect their privacy.
Followers were therefore surprised by a recent shift, seeing the Duke and Duchess break from tradition to reference their children in an official statement.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the rebranding of their non-profit organisation in December, changing its name from Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies.
"This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family," read the official statement from Archewell Philanthropies, hinting that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could soon be playing a more public role.
And while the news of the Sussex children's potential involvement has been well-received, friends of the couple have expressed surprise, with it signalling a major parenting change from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
"I am genuinely confused," one of Prince Harry's old friends reportedly explained to royal expert Richard Eden, via the Daily Mail. "Harry and Meghan were always so insistent that their children would be able to make their own way in life without the pressure of expectations or titles. I can’t believe Harry is behind this."
