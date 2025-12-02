The Quiet Way Prince William Is ‘Moulding the Monarchy’ for His Royal Future

Prince William previously admitted that 'change is on the agenda' when he becomes King

Royal commentators have claimed that the Prince of Wales is 'moulding the monarchy' now in preparation for his royal future

They add that William and Kate play a 'vital role' in the preservation of the institution for future generations

The Prince of Wales has opened up about the significant changes he wishes to make within the monarchy as he prepares for his future as King. During a recent appearance on Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler, Prince William explained that change is 'on [his] agenda', adding that he 'doesn't fear it'. According to insiders, William's candour caused tensions with King Charles and his approach was deemed 'deeply unsettling' by some royal experts - but his openness was received well by the public, and he is often praised for his relatability.

As King Charles continues to focus on his health after a cancer diagnosis in 2024, William is subtly 'moulding' the monarchy in preparation for his future. In an interview for Fox News Digital, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich claimed that William is 'determined to modernise' the institution, stating: "Much of what we don’t see front and centre is actually rather critical in this moulding of the monarchy’s future image to ensure it remains relevant. Given his immense popularity and that of Princess Catherine – we know she will play a vital role – particularly as their children grow and are launched."

He added: "We should expect her to become ever more influential behind the scenes, even with King Charles III as they have a rather wonderful rapport strengthened by their shared health crisis."

Following King Charles' cancer diagnosis last year, William's royal responsibilities expanded and he stepped in for the monarch at several engagements. While some insiders have claimed he will a 'tough ruler', he is also expected to prioritise his family when he eventually takes the throne. Princess Kate's own cancer diagnosis reportedly forced the couple to reevaluate their work life balance, and the couple are 'setting boundaries' when it comes to both royal commitments and family time.

During the segment with Eugene Levy, William said: "I think it’s really important that that atmosphere is created at home. You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love. That all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the publication: "William early on laid down the markers for his apprenticeship before becoming king, priority and privacy for his family."